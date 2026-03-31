HINDSIGHT IS 2020 Will Come to The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present "Hindsight is 2020: A Tribute to The Shows That Never Were" on Friday, April 10, 2026, at 9:30pm. "Hindsight is 2020" is back for a third time!

The concert will give performers a chance to revisit a song from an opportunity that was lost due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Join in for a night of beautiful music and reflection with a live band. Together, let's sing the songs of what should have been!

The concert is produced by Madison Ablin Productions LLC, directed by Madison Ablin, and music directed by Miles Messier.

Performers include Evenunye Afeto, Lidwina Bella, Christina Claire, Kalei Cotecson, Matthew Dodaro, Hayley Brooke Feinstein, Katie Claire Harrigan, Emily Humphreys, Kazue Kiyono, Grace Kelly Kretzmer, Libby Lindahl, Dani Lorin, Melissa Lozada, Brooke MacDougal, Malachi McCaskill, Madison Merlanti, Beth Siegling, and Blakeley Willson.