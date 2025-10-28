Klea Blackhurst to Present EVERYTHING THE TRAFFIC WILL ALLOW at Chelsea Table + Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the return of Klea Blackhurst in the final event of the second annual edition of “The Box Set,” the fantastic season-long retrospective of the celebrated theater and concert artist’s acclaimed shows.

The season will conclude with Blackhurst’s most-requested evening, “Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman” on Sunday, November 16 at 7:00 PM.

“Everything the Traffic Will Allow: The Songs and Sass of Ethel Merman” is Blackhurst’s award-winning and critically acclaimed tribute to the songs made famous by the quintessential stage personality, Ethel Merman. Rather than a Merman imitation, Klea offers a paean to the great Broadway legend that serves as a potent and happy reminder of Merman’s sheer, undeniable importance to both the history of twentieth century entertainment and the iconic composers like Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin and Jerry Herman, who wrote songs just for her. The engagement is a rare chance to experience Blackhurst’s crackling wit and powerful vocals as she performs her brilliant, savvy valentine to one of American theatre’s greatest stars.

“Everything The Traffic Will Allow” took New York by storm in 2001 and has continued to wow audiences and critics alike nationwide ever since. Accompanied by music director, Michael Rice and the Pocket Change Trio, Klea brings bright new interpretations of Merman’s signature songs such as “I Got Rhythm,” “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” and “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” as well as rarely performed obscurities, including “Just a Moment Ago,” “I’ve Still Got My Health,” and “World Take Me Back.”

is an actress, singer and comedienne who has appeared in legendary concert venues from The London Palladium to Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center from the Café Carlyle to the Bluebird Cafe. Most recently she appeared in the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville, based on the life and career of Dolly Parton. Other appearances include Into the Woods for Opera North; Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Boston Pops at Tanglewood, conducted by Keith Lockhart; as well as Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Cincinnati Pops, under the direction of John Morris Russell. Theater credits include NY: Party Face opposite Hayley Mills, Bingo, Radio Gals, Oil City Symphony, and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Regional: the 50th Anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! at The Goodspeed Opera House, The Nutty Professor by Rupert Holmes and the late Marvin Hamlisch, directed by legendary Jerry Lewis. Her television appearances include “Pose,” “The Knick,” two seasons on “Onion News Network” as legal pundit Shelby Cross, “Law and Order: SVU,” and “Sesame Street.” Klea is a distinguished alumna of the University of Utah. She is also a member of Mendez Boxing Harlem, where she is known as The Belter.