Kevin Winebold to Bring MAIN CHARACTER ENERGY to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Entertainer, pianist, and musical director Kevin Winebold brings his latest creation, Kevin on the Keys: Main Character Energy, to The Green Room 42 for one night only on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM. The performance will be available in person and via livestream, with ASL interpretation provided to ensure accessibility for all audiences.

Featuring virtuosic piano solos, razor-sharp humor, and heartfelt connection - along with a few surprises - Main Character Energy invites audiences to laugh, feel, and even sing along, all while reclaiming their own spotlight.

The evening will also showcase guest performances by Q. Smith, Dickie Drew Hearts, Andrew Cristi, Justin Dylan Nastro, and Sofia Santos, joining Winebold for an unforgettable night of music and storytelling.

A crowd favorite on New York cabaret stages, Kevin has been praised by BroadwayWorld as "a one-man orchestra - an incredible pianist, whose fantastic fingerwork left this reviewer marveled at his masterful control of tempo, dynamics, and timbre." His signature cabaret series, Kevin on the Keys, has lit up venues including The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Chelsea Table + Stage, and now The Green Room 42.

Keys is a cabaret series created and performed by Kevin Winebold. Known for its heartfelt storytelling, virtuosic piano solos, sharp comedic flair, and unexpected surprises, the series celebrates musical connection in its many forms. Each performance features Broadway guest artists singing alongside Kevin at the piano, creating a dynamic and collaborative concert experience. With past shows at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Chelsea Table + Stage, and The Green Room 42, Kevin on the Keys invites audiences to laugh, feel, and sing along - one unforgettable evening at a time.