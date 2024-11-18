Kevin Chamberlin to Make NYC Cabaret Debut at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlin making his New York solo cabaret debut “Finding the Joy” on Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25 at 7:00 PM. Sold-out west coast audiences have raved about this evening of song, comedy, backstage stories, his insane rise to fame on TikTok, and much more. There will be special guests, surprises and lots of love, light and laughter. Chamberlin will be joined by his music director Michael Orland. Livestream options are available for both shows.

Kevin Chamberlin grew up in Moorestown, NJ. In 1985, he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting from Rutgers University. In 2000, Kevin originated the role of Charlie in Claudia Shear's Dirty Blonde, which earned him his first Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations. The following year, he received his second Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy nominations for playing Horton the Elephant in Seussical. In 2010, he received his third Tony nomination for his portrayal of Uncle Fester in The Addams Family. Other Broadway credits include Amos Hart in Chicago, starring opposite Rita Wilson and pop star Usher. In 2007, he starred in a revival of Terrance McNally's The Ritz opposite Rosie Perez, directed by Joe Mantello and spent a year playing the Wizard in Wicked on Broadway in 2018. He also appeared on Broadway in My Favorite Year, Abe Lincoln in Illinois, and Triumph of Love. Most recently, Kevin starred opposite Phillipa Soo, Jesse Mueller, and Steven Pasquale in Guys and Dolls, receiving the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Along with his producer/director Sam Kite, Kevin has amassed over 11 million followers on TikTok. His viral videos include “Anyone Can Cook” for Ratatouille the TikTok Musical, the first online crowd-sourced musical which raised over 2 million dollars for The Actors Fund during the pandemic. His film credits include Charlie in Die Hard with a Vengeance, In and Out, Suspect Zero, Taking Woodstock (directed by Ang Lee), Lucky Number Slevin, The Road to Perdition (directed by Sam Mendes), Christmas with the Kranks, Trick, and most recently The Prom, co-starring with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden, and directed by Ryan Murphy. Kevin's numerous TV credits include the upcoming “Duster” for HBO MAX, “Outer Range,” “The Really Loud Family,” “Grace and Frankie,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Modern Family,” “Younger,” “Heroes,” “CSI:NY,” “Frasier,” “nip/tuck,” “Without a Trace,” and “Law & Order: SVU.” Family audiences will recognize him as the lovable butler “Bertram” on Disney Channel's long-running hit sitcom “Jessie.”

