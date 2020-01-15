Kendra Lynn Lucas Has Joined WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III at Feinstein's/54 Below

Kendra Lynn Lucas joins the cast of Women of The Wings Volume III at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14th at 9:30pm.

Kendra can currently be seen every weekend in Sistas The Musical (Dr.Simone) performing at the St. Lukes Theatre. Some of her most recent regional credits include: Grease (Teen Angel), The Drowsy Chaperone (Trix), Cats (Grizabella), The Wiz (Eviline), The Who's Tommy (Acid Queen), and Avenue Q (Gary Coleman). Head on over to www.KendraLynnLucas.com to learn more!

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.

Previously announced writers include Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Mia Moravis, Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith, and Rory Michelle Sullivan. Cast members to include Tyla Collier, Jordan Eagle, Belén Moyano, Christine Rosenblatt, Murphy Smith and Stephanie Turci - stay tuned for additional casting and writer announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum - use the discount code WINGS5 for $5 off Main Dining Room seats. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551





