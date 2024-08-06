Kate Baldwin, Nikki M. James & Alysha Umphress Join BROADWAY MELODY at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Jack Viertel, former artistic director of City Centers’ Encores!, for an unforgettable evening celebrating the musicals that are featured in his new novel, Broadway Melody, on Monday, November 11th, 2024 at 7:00pm at 54 Below.

Scheduled to appear in the concert, titled BROADWAY MELODY WITH Jack Viertel & FRIENDS are Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly and Big Fish), Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon and Suffs), and Alysha Umphress (On the Townand American Idiot). Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Viertel said, ““I’m truly thrilled to be able to bring my new novel Broadway Melody to life at 54 Below. Hearing the songs that the characters in the book sing, talk about and that are so much a part of their lives will be really lovely and exciting for me. They’re all songs that I care about deeply and I look forward to bringing them to life in such an intimate atmosphere, sung by brilliant Broadway performers.”

The concert will be directed and produced by award winning creative Robert W. Schneider.

Broadway Melody is a love letter to both the Golden Age of the American musical and a bygone era of the city that never sleeps, all seen through the eyes of a lovelorn trumpet player and an actress on the cusp of her big break.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 BROADWAY MELODY WITH Jack Viertel & FRIENDS tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

