Karen Akers to Present FEELS LIKE HOME at Birdalnd in November

The performance will take place on Monday, November 18 at 7:00 PM.
Birdland Jazz Club will present award-winning Vocalist Karen Akers – who returns to the venue with her show “Feels Like Home” – on Monday, November 18 at 7:00 PM. The evening will include songs by Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Randy Newman, Stephen Sondheim, Julie Gold, and many more. Alex Rybeck serves as musical director. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.
Karen Akers is one of America’s more arresting and successful concert and cabaret stars. She is the recipient of the 2005 New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Female Cabaret Vocalist in a Major Engagement, as well as the 2009 Nightlife Legend Award. Ms. Akers has appeared in many prestigious venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, as well as New York’s premiere nightspots, the Café Carlyle and the Oak Room at the Algonquin Hotel. She has taken her music to the south of France, Russia, Barcelona's Liceu Opera House and more recently, to The Crazy Coqs in London.
Concert performances are only a part of Ms. Akers’ multifaceted career, which encompasses theater, television, film, and recordings. She appeared at the Martin Beck Theatre on Broadway as one of the original stars of the Tony Award-winning musical Grand Hotel, directed by Tommy Tune. She made her Broadway debut in the original production of Nine, also directed by Tommy Tune, receiving a Tony nomination. Ms. Akers television appearances include “Cheers,” “The Tonight Show,” “Hart to Hart,” “The Merv Griffin Show,” and the PBS Specials “Ellington: The Music Lives On” and “Ira Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall.” In addition, her own PBS specials are “Presenting Karen Akers” and “On Stage at Wolf Trap.” Her film roles include the femme fatale in Mike Nichols’ Heartburn, opposite Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep; Woody Allen’s The Purple Rose of Cairo; and Vibes. Ms. Akers’ album include: If We Only Have Love, Feels Like Home, Live from Rainbow and Stars, Under Paris Skies, Just Imagine, Unchained Melodies, In a Very Unusual Way, Like It Was, Presenting Karen Akers, and Simply Styne (DRG Records).
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Karen Akers in “Feels Like Home” on Monday, November 18 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.
Videos