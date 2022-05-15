Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater

1st prize was awarded to Jillian Mustillo, 2nd to Jada Mothersill, and 3rd place to Anne Heart.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 15, 2022  

KT Sullivan, Artistic Director of the Mabel Mercer Foundation hosted the finals of The 5th Adela & Larry Elow American Songbook High School Competition yesterday in the Laurie Beechman Theater at The West Bank Cafe. The competition prize money was endowed by Board Members Adela and Larry Elow to encourage teenagers to learn and perform The Great American Songbook, which was composed between the years 1900-1970.

Participants are nominated from pupils who attend New York City public performing arts high schools, which require auditions before enrolling students. The singers compete for cash awards: a $2,500 first prize, a $1,500 second prize, and a $1,000 third prize. The first prize winner will be invited to appear during the 2022 Cabaret Convention. 1st prize was awarded to Jillian Mustillo, 2nd to Jada Mothersill, and 3rd place to Anne Heart. Judges for the competition were: Karen Mason, Will Friedwald, Adam Feldman, Natalie Douglas, and Mark Hummel.

Three former winners of the competition also performed at the event while the judges votes were being tallied. They were Julia Parasram, Madalynn Matthews, and Hannah Jane, all who are out there on their own thanks to the help of an Elow Scholarship Award

Take a look at the competition below!

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater

Jada Mothersill,2nd place, Anne Hart,3rd place, Jillian Mustillo, 1st place & KT Sullivan

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
The Winners & Adela & Larry Elow

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Natalie Douglas, Mark Hummel, Adam Feldman, Karen Mason, Will Friedwald

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Front: Julia Parasram, Isabella Burke, Rachel Ford Back: Madalynn Matthews,Nissi Toro, Jada Mothersill, Jillian Mustillo, Anne Heart,Hannah Jane

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Jon Weber

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Jada Mothersill, Anne Hart, Jillian Mustillo

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Julia Parasram

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Jillian Mustillo

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Anne Hart

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Jada Mothersill

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Nissi Toro

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Hannah Jane

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Anne Hart

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Madalynn Matthews

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Isabella Burke

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Rachel Ford

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
KT Sullivan

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Anne Hart & KT Sullivan

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
Anne Hart

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater
The Winners

KT Sullivan Hosts High School American Songbook Competition at Laurie Beechman Theater

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories


From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff