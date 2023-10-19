Justin Dylan Nastro Brings THE MAGIC OF ME to Don't Tell Mama

Justin Dylan Nastro will perform his new cabaret act "The Magic of Me" at Don't Tell Mama next month.

What is more magical than making those around you smile? Join Justin at Don't Tell Mama for an all new show, sure to make you smile wide, and leave with a happy heart.

November 4th at 8pm

November 10th at 7pm

November 12th at 3pm

November 18th at 5pm

Don't Tell Mama

343 West 46th Street, NYC

$25 cover ($15 for MAC Members)

$20 Minimum (Must include 2 drinks)

Food Menu available

*CASH ONLY*

Justin is an actor and cabaret performer, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. While he was the Master of Ceremonies of The Cranky Cabaret, he fell in love with the artform and dove into the cabaret community. He was a top 5 finalist in the MAC-award winning competition, Mama's Next Big Act. You can usually find him singing by the piano at The Players, his second home.

Directed by Lennie Watts

Music Director: Steven Ray Watkins

Poster Design: Frank Dain