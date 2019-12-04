Julio Torres to Join WINTER SOLSTICE SPECIAL of THE VIOLET HOUR: A LATE-NIGHT SHOW FROM ANOTHER DIMENSION

Winnifred Coombe's earthly guests this month include "Space Prince" JULIO TORRES, star of HBO's LOS ESPOOKYS and MY FAVORITE SHAPES and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE writer, and writer CLIFF TAYLOR, author of STANDING ROCK STORIES, enrolled member of The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and great-great-great grandson of Standing Bear. Plus, laughs, rousing games, solstice song sing-alongs and more!

THE VIOLET HOUR follows a familiar late-night format - with a far-out twist. Winnifred Coombe (Caroline Kingsley), a Victorian spiritualist and magical traveler, transcends time and space to bring her audience aboard her inter-dimensional spacecraft. Guests mingle with Winnifred and her outlandish friends from space. They talk about how to save the planet - or at least enjoy the heck out of our last breaths on this little blue sphere.

This month, it's our WINTER SOLSTICE SPECIAL. This is the darkest time of the year - but Winnifred and her extra-dimensional ensemble will show us how to find some light and groove into wintertime!

THE VIOLET HOUR descends upon Caveat (21A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002) on Monday, December 16 at 9:30pm. Doors at 9:00pm. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Tickets and info at https://www.caveat.nyc/event/the-violet-hour-12-16-2019





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You