Julie Halston, Michael Longoria and More Are Coming to Birdland

Below is the upcoming schedule at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater February 3 through February 16:

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Lionel Hampton Big Band Featuring Jason Marsalis, GRAMMY nominee Catherine Russell (wish her luck this weekend), Julie Halston, Rachel Therrien, Jihye Lee Orchestra, Jane Irving Quartet, Melinda Rose Rodriguez, Alyssa Allgood Quartet with Joel Frahm, Seth Weaver Big Band, and Marissa Mulder.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, find Chris Byars Original Sextet, Barbara Fasano, Bridging the Gap Showcase, David DeJesus Quartet, Sean Harkness and the Usual Suspects, Michael Wolff Trio, Amanda Green AF, Adrianna Neikrug Quartet, Michael Longoria, Carole J. Bufford, and Karen Oberlin.

Repeat engagements include Burlesk at Birdland, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, The Birdland Big Band, Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com.

February 3 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Julie Halston in "Judge Julie Presiding"

Four-time Drama Desk nominee and Broadway Comedienne Julie Halston was recently in Tootsie on Broadway for which she received rave reviews in her portrayal of producer Rita Marshall. Broadway credits include On the Town, Anything Goes, Hairspray, and On the Twentieth Century (for which she received an Outer Critics Circle Nomination). She also received the Richard Seff Award (and a Drama Desk Nomination) for her hilarious portrayal of Gay Wellington in Scott Ellis's acclaimed production of You Can't Take it With You, starring James Earl Jones. Television viewers know her as Bitsy Von Muffling from Sex and The City and Tina Carmello from The Class. Other TV credits include Difficult People, Law and Order SVU and in the upcoming season of Divorce on HBO.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

February 3 (Monday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

Chris Byars Original Sextet

One of the most accomplished composer/arranger/saxophonists in the world premieres all-new repertoire with his hometown band of lifelong colleagues. Award-winning writer and bandleader Chris Byars has written over a dozen new compositions in the last year, in between working for The WDR Big Band, the John Pizzarelli Swing Seven, Mercedes Ellington and the US Department of State. The Chris Byars Original Sextet faces a unique challenge of performing new works with a four-horn, two-rhythm instrumentation. This innovative, chordless configuration creates a vacuum of accompaniment that is joyfully filled by horn writing that gives every moment the sound of New York City Jazz, 2019 edition.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





February 3 (Monday) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

February 4-8 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Lionel Hampton Big Band Featuring Jason Marsalis

After a 15 year hiatus, the new Lionel Hampton Big Band is back featuring the one and only Jason Marsalis. These world-class musicians played with Lionel Hampton himself, and Marsalis masterfully fills Hamp's giant steps on the vibes. The Band plays all the Hampton hits, all the great arrangements, and tells some great stories about working with Hamp. Co-Leaders Lance Bryant, Christian Fabian and Cleave Guyton Jr, who all played with Hampton, relaunched the Band at the request of the Hampton Estate. Their recent album Live at Rossmoor is a terrific combination of hard swinging tunes and funny stories about jazz at its peak.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 4 (Tuesday) 9:30 - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum



February 5 (Wednesday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Barbara Fasano

A storyteller in song in the tradition of Carmen McRae, Sylvia Syms and Julie Wilson, songstress Barbara Fasano explores the complexities of love and the circles we all swirl within, singing "wise, literate songs about life in all its confusing wonder," as author James Gavin writes. "She seems incapable of singing an unintelligent or unmusical phrase." Winner of multiple MAC, Bistro and NY Nightlife Awards, her last two CDs, Busy Being Free and Written In The Stars, were praised in publications as diverse as Playbill and JazzTimes and won MAC Awards for Record of the Year. Called "artistic, swinging and superbly entertaining," by revered jazz critic Ira Gitler, Ms. Fasano has headlined at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and concert halls and jazz festivals internationally. She is joined at the Birdland Theater by pianist Eric Comstock and bassist Sean Smith

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 5 (Wednesday) 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Bridging The Gap Showcase: Coached by Ari Axelrod and Lina Koutrakos

Bridging the Gap is a five-week master class, taught by acclaimed cabaret performer Ari Axelrod. The course focuses on how to bridge the gap between musical theatre performance and the intimate art of cabaret by honing the performer's foundational training and getting in touch with their most authentic self. Each performer will do a two-song set coached by Ari and Bridging the Gap's guest teacher, cabaret icon Lina Koutrakos. Join us as these incredible artists, through carefully crafted arrangements and lyric connection, bridge the gap between musical theatre and cabaret in this culminating showcase.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 5 (Wednesday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 6 (Thursday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Rachel Therrien

Trumpeter and composer Rachel Therrien is one of the most in-demand musicians on the contemporary jazz scene. Winner of the 2015 TD Grand Prize Jazz Award at the renowned Montreal International Jazz Festival, the 2016 Stingray Jazz Rising Star Award and nominated as Best Jazz Producer at the IMA's 2018 Award, Therrien regularly performs at world class venues throughout the United States, Europe and Latin America. She has released four critically acclaimed recordings and is preparing to release her latest entitled VENA (due out this Spring). Therrien will be joined by fellow jazz phenoms Caroline Davis on alto sax, Marta Sanchez on piano, Rick Rosato on bass and Jay Sawyer on drums. According to respected jazz critic Raul da Gama, "...the virtuoso trumpet playing by Rachel Therrien throughout is sublime and operates interpretatively on different healthy, authentic planes."

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 6 (Thursday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

The David DeJesus Quartet

Dynamic, GRAMMY winning saxophonist David DeJesus has been on the New York City Jazz scene since the late 90's and has established himself as a key player in numerous bands in various genres. In Jazz, David has performed with the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, and Jimmy Heath's Big Band along with many others. In Latin Jazz and Salsa, David has shared the stage with Ruben Blades, Larry Harlow, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Artro O'Farrill and Tito Rodriguez Jr. Currently, David is the leader of the Birdland Big Band, a member of the Grammy nominated Bobby Sanabria Big Band, and the Legendary Ron Carter's Great Big Band.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 6 (Thursday) 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Sean Harkness & The Usual Suspects

Multi-award winning guitarist Sean Harkness returns to Birdland to present his band "The Usual Suspects" with: Etienne Stadwijk (keys) John Lenis (bass) Yutaka Uchida (drums). Harkness is in high demand as a performer/composer on solo guitar, and accompanies an astonishing array of world class vocalists, musicians, and ensembles. Sean's multiple awards include the coveted MAC, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld.com awards.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 7-8 (Friday & Saturday) 7 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Michael Wolff Trio

Consummate pianist Michael Wolff returns with his trio, made up of bassist Ben Allison and drummer Allan Mednard to celebrate the release of his new album Bounce on Sunnyside. Exuberant, beautiful and able to convey a range of emotions, Bounce reflects Wolff's upbeat state of mind following his 'miraculous' recovery from aggressive cancer. Wolff notes, "Bounce is filled with music like the music I grew up listening to and playing. It transcends jazz and it feels like the best album I've ever made. It also comes at such a perfect time for me. It expresses my inner soul and the joy of living and making music. It's the most important release of my life."

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 7 (Friday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



February 8 (Saturday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



February 9 (Sunday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jihye Lee Orchestra

A former indie pop singer in South Korea, Jihye Lee now leads the invigorating Jihye Lee Orchestra! Lee's 2017 release April received global praise, including a four star review by revered jazz critic Dan Bilawsky in which he called the release "simply unforgettable". The BMI Foundation awarded Lee with the Charlie Parker Jazz Composition Prize in 2018 and recently, she composed music for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Carnegie Hall's NYO Jazz. She is currently working on her second album.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 9 (Sunday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Amanda Green AF!* *And Friends

Two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer Amanda Green returns to Birdland for another episode of her popular uproarious series "Amanda Green AF* (*And Friends)." Amanda will be joined by her incredible and celebrated Broadway friends, including Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show), Kelli Barrett ("Verdon/Fosse" and Dr. Zhivago), Em Grosland (Emotional Creature) and McKenzie Kurtz (Footloose), bringing her own exuberant wit and hilarious banter in an evening of funny and moving original songs, including special previews of her up and coming shows. Amanda was recently represented on Broadway by the smash hit revival of Kiss Me Kate starring Kelli O'Hara and Will Chase, for which she contributed revised book and lyrics. She is also writing lyrics for Mr. Saturday Night, collaborating with comedy legend Billy Crystal and 3-time Tony winning composer Jason Robert Brown. As a songwriter/performer, Amanda has performed her songs in concerts everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Town Hall, Birdland, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, and has received 2 MAC Awards and a BISTRO Award.

$35; $10 food/drink minimum



February 9 (Sunday) 9:45 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jane Irving Quartet

While some singers make claim by including evergreens from the Great American Songbook in their repertoire, Jane Irving is a true jazz singer. With lavish talent and striking originality, Jane is a truly gifted musician who possesses a gorgeous and engaging voice capable of stirring the emotions of everyone in the room. Australian born Irving has lived in NYC for 7 years. She has quickly made her mark on the scene, working solidly at various venues in and around the city with many of it's top players such as Tadataka Unno, Ron Affif, Ed Cherry, John Di martino and Steve Williams. Birdland is thrilled to welcome Irving back after her excellent 2019 debut.

$30; $10 food/drink minimum



February 9 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically acclaimed performances internationally, have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 10 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Melinda Rose Rodriguez

Melinda Rose Rodriguez, recent contestant on Season 17 of the NBC smash hit The Voice, is thrilled to make her Birdland debut! Rodriguez is a Miami-born singer-songwriter who, at just 24 years old, has made a name for herself as a unique and gifted performer in the jazz world. She attended the prestigious New England Conservatory and has been awarded four Downbeat Music Award. In 2019, Rodriguez placed first in the International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition which took place in Washington DC. That same year, she made her debut with the Legendary Count Basie Jazz Orchestra. The concert will consist of almost all original music and a few favorite standards spun with her own quirky twist. Joining Rodriguez is pianist and vocalist Alina Engibaryan, Dan Montgomery on bass and Evan Hyde on drums.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 10 (Monday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

Arianna Neikrug Quartet

Concord Jazz recording artist Adrianna Neikrug is a force to be reckoned with. The New York-based singer released her 2018 debut Changes to critical acclaim after winning the 2015 Sarah Vaughan Vocal Competition (The SASSY Awards). Changes went on to receive positive attention from the Chicago Tribune, The Guardian, Downbeat Magazine, Jazziz, WBGO, and many others. In 2019, Paste Magazine named her one of "12 New Jazz Artists To Watch".

$30; $10 food/drink minimum



February 10 (Monday) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum



February 11 (Tuesday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Michael Longoria

Fresh off the Broadway Records release of his third studio album, Like They Do In The Movies, recording artist and concert star Michael Longoria brings a passionate concert of love songs to Birdland. A perfect date night for the Valentine at heart, Longoria's soaring vocals will serenade paramours and pals with hit love songs, guaranteed to get you in the mood to send flowers and chocolate to your sweetheart. Backed by a live band, Michael will also debut a brand new original love song that he wrote for his next album.

$30; $10 food/drink minimum



February 11 (Tuesday) 9:30 - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum



February 11-15 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Catherine Russell and Her Septet: Alone Together

Catherine Russell's new album Alone Together (Dot Time) is currently a GRAMMY nominee for Best Jazz Vocal Album. "One of the outstanding singers of our time," (Wall Street Journal) - bolsters her reputation as one of the foremost interpreters of early-20th century American music. The daughter of pioneering jazz musician Carline Ray and long-time Louis Armstrong band leader and arranger Luis Russell, Catherine Russell has "a voice that wails like a horn and whispers like a snake in the Garden of Eden." (NPR) In addition to her own acclaimed recordings, Russell has been prominently featured providing period music on the soundtrack to HBO's Boardwalk Empire and other film and television productions.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 12-13 (Wednesday & Thursday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Champian Fulton

Born in Oklahoma, fan-favorite Champian Fulton has become a world class Jazz pianist and vocalist with international acclaim. Her most recent album Dream A Little (Cellar Live) features her in duet with alto saxophonist Cory Weeds. Fulton grew up in a musical family and kicked off her professional career at ten years old by playing piano at Clark Terry's 75th birthday party. Since then, she has released a dozen records and continues to woo audiences all over the world.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 12 (Wednesday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 13 (Thursday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Alyssa Allgood Quartet with Special Guest Joel Frahm

Alyssa Allgood has gained attention for "her technical control and [the] creative imagination of her work (Howard Reich, Chicago Tribune). She has been described as an "impressive bop-oriented singer" by DownBeat Magazine and "an emerging talent of considerable strength" by The New York City Jazz Record. Allgood was recently named "Best Jazz Entertainer" in the 2019 Chicago Music Awards. Her two full-length releases Out Of The Blue (2016) and Exactly Like You (2018) have been well received by critics and fans alike. At Birdland, the Chicago-based singer will be joined by the world renowned saxophonist Joel Frahm.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 14-15 (Friday & Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Carole J. Bufford

"The real thing: you know it when you see it...The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand." - The New York Times

Carole Bufford has become one of the most sought after young performers on the American jazz and cabaret scene. Her shows earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She was featured in Michael Feinstein's American Songbook series at Jazz at Lincoln Center as well as numerous Pops performances with orchestras across the country. Bufford is the recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards for Outstanding Vocalist.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 14 (Friday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



February 14 (Friday) Midnight - Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND MIDNIGHT SHOW

Spice up your Valentine's Day with a special midnight edition of BURLESKI! At BIRDLAND.

Just a block from Times Square, BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic-style burlesque to its midtown Manhattan roots. Nestled in the legendary jazz club's intimate new theater, this funny, sexy gem of a show unveils a luscious line-up of sparkling strip-teasers, each an exciting, enticing delight. Overseeing the frolics is renowned burlesque comedy legend, "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. Heralded by the New York Times as the "ultimate, consummate nightclub performer," he'll keep you in stitches while the rest strip their britches! Also hosting is the notorious, uproarious SIR Richard Castle. This "deliciously dirty dandy" has graced stages from Stockholm to Detroit, and is now enjoying his 10th year hosting his own burlesque/comedy show at NYC's The Slipper Room. Our ravishing roster is curated by ROSIE CHEEKS, "The Blushing Beauty of Burlesque." Rosie's currently one of the five featured burlesque performers in THE BURLESQUE SHOW at The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 15 (Saturday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



February 16 (Sunday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Seth Weaver Big Band - Single Release Show

Seth Weaver is an exciting new talent on the New York jazz scene as an award winning vocalist, trombonist, big band leader, composer, and arranger based in New York City. Described as a "youthful trombone firebrand pelting NYC with deliciously soulful hard bop" by Michael Dease, international acclaimed jazz trombonist, Seth has quickly established himself as a new voice in the NYC jazz community. Seth's leads a 17-piece swing orchestra, comprised of some of the most exciting new voices on the New York jazz scene today. His debut big band album, Truth, will be released on March 27th through Outside in Music.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 16 (Sunday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Karen Oberlin in Bad Love: The Randy Newman Songbook

Karen Oberlin returns to Birdland to present Bad Love: The Randy Newman Songbook. With pianist Ian Herman by her side, Oberlin looks forward to exploring Newman's expansive and timeless repertoire in all its heartbreaking, fearless, poignant and hilarious glory.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 16 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically acclaimed performances internationally, have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



February 16 (Sunday) 9:45 - Birdland Jazz Club

Marissa Mulder: I'll Follow The Sun -The Songs of Lennon and McCartney

Syracuse native and New York City cabaret singer Marissa Mulder digs into the Lennon-McCartney catalogue in her newest show. The Multiple award-winning songstress will perform iconic selections like "Penny Lane" and haunting ballads like "Julia," "She's Leaving Home," and others. Will Friedwald of the Wall Street Journal says: "Ms. Mulder has given us a virtual definition of what cabaret is supposed to be about, to project and amplify one's own soul through the lens of songs written by someone else."

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





