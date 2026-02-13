Julie Benko, Chad LB, Nicole Henry And More Perform Live At Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater This Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater will present a wide-ranging lineup from February 16 through March 1, featuring established jazz icons, Broadway favorites, and rising stars across both venues.

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Julie Benko & Euphonic Gumbo Mardi Gras Spectacular (with Livestream), Chad LB Quartet, Mike Davis and the New Wonders, Nicole Henry, Karrin Allyson, Mike Stern Band (with Richard Bona, Dennis Chambers, Leni Stern, and Bob Franceschini), and Gary Smulyan & Frank Basile's The Boss Baritones.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch Ethan Iverson Trio with Buster Williams & Nasheet Waits and Gunhild Carling.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Esteban Castro, and The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra.

February 16-17 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

Julie Benko & Euphonic Gumbo Mardi Gras Spectacular (and Livestream)

February 16 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Birdland is happy to announce the return of Julie Benko – direct from Broadway's Funny Girl and Harmony – with her band “Euphonic Gumbo” on Monday, February 16 at 7pm! Julie Benko marches her band out at Birdland once again for her annual Mardi Gras celebration. Let the good times roll with Broadway's greatest star and her seven-piece ensemble Euphonic Gumbo for an evening of classic New Orleans-style jazz, featuring tap dancer extraordinaire (and Funny Girl castmate) John Manzari as a special guest. Songs include selections from her recent Club44 Records release Hand in Hand, her debut album Introducing Julie Benko, and other classics, with fresh arrangements by her jazz-pianist spouse Jason Yeager. This show will be live streamed—visit the Birdland website or veeps.com/birdland for more information.

$75 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum / $20 Livestream

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

February 16 (Monday) 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Step into the glittering world of Jim Caruso's Cast Party, the legendary weekly open mic night that turns Birdland into the ultimate showbiz playground. Every Monday, the iconic venue transforms into a star-studded celebration of music and comedy, where seasoned pros and up-and-coming performers share the stage. Leading the charge is Jim Caruso, joined by Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass, and Daniel Glass on drums. From Broadway veterans to newcomers, Cast Party remains a longstanding New York City tradition.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Chad LB Quartet

February 17-21 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/17-19); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/20-21) – Birdland Jazz Club

Celebrated from a young age as a saxophone prodigy, Chad Lefkowitz-Brown is now an internationally recognized musician, seen on world stages with Taylor Swift, Chris Botti, the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, and more. His albums have received critical acclaim, including Imagery Manifesto and Onward. Chad’s recent releases include Open World and Quartet Sessions, among others.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

February 18 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

February 25 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Inspired by the jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, and Jelly Roll Morton, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band continues its longstanding residency at Birdland. Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup featuring noted jazz artists.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

February 18 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater (with Josh Dunn & Pasquale Grasso)

February 25 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater (with James Chirillo)

Frank Vignola’s weekly Guitar Night features the Frank Vignola Quartet performing selections from the standard repertoire, alongside special guests. Guitar Night streams live weekly at YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

February 19 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

February 26 (Thursday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Led by trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band performs traditional New Orleans-style jazz. The ensemble has appeared in numerous films and on international stages.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Big Band

February 20 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

February 27 (Friday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band performs a mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music, with guest artists joining throughout the year.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Ethan Iverson Trio with Buster Williams & Nasheet Waits

February 20-22 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Ethan Iverson appears with bassist Buster Williams and drummer Nasheet Waits for a three-night engagement. Iverson’s career spans work with The Bad Plus and collaborations with leading jazz artists.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Esteban Castro Trio

February 21 (Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

February 28 (Saturday) – Birdland Jazz Club

Pianist Esteban Castro, winner of the Bell Young Jazz Award 2025 by The Gilmore Festival, returns to Birdland with his trio.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Mike Davis and the New Wonders

February 22 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Trumpeter Mike Davis leads The New Wonders in an evening of traditional jazz inspired by Louis Armstrong and Bix Beiderbecke.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra

February 22 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

March 1 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Directed by saxophonist David DeJesus, The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra performs classics of the Latin jazz big band repertoire.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

February 23-24 (Monday-Tuesday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday and Tuesday at Birdland Theater.

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum

Nicole Henry in "What We Desire"

February 23 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Singer Nicole Henry returns to Birdland with “What We Desire,” backed by Shedrick Mitchell, Richie Goods, Mike Piolet, and Jean Caze.

$65 VIP / $40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Karrin Allyson: Kameo

February 24 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Five-time Grammy nominee Karrin Allyson appears in “Kameo,” joined by Rod Fleeman and Miles Slonniker.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Mike Stern Band with Richard Bona, Dennis Chambers, Leni Stern, Bob Franceschini

February 25-27 (Wednesday-Friday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (2/25-26); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (2/27) – Birdland Jazz Club

Guitarist Mike Stern performs with Richard Bona, Dennis Chambers, Leni Stern, and Bob Franceschini.

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Gunhild Carling

February 27 - March 1 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Multi-instrumentalist Gunhild Carling brings her 1920s hot swing revival to Birdland Theater for a three-night engagement.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Gary Smulyan & Frank Basile's The Boss Baritones

March 1 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Baritone saxophonists Gary Smulyan and Frank Basile lead The Boss Baritones in a program inspired by classic jazz pairings.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum