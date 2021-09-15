Julia Murney, Zak Resnick & Joomin Hwang Join BROADWAY SINGS CHROMATICA

The acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series is making its long-awaited in-person return celebrating Lady Gaga's epic 2020 album Chromatica. On September 27 at 8pm, a bombshell cast of stars will belt out completely new arrangements of the hits of the award-winning album, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.

The lineup boasts Max Chernin (Bright Star), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), J Harrison Ghee (Mrs. Doubtfire), Joomin Hwang (The Prom), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, Or Change), Olivia Lux ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Julia Murney (Wicked), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Zak Resnick (Mamma Mia!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Mars Rucker (Tina), Heath Saunders (Great Comet), and Nasia Thomas (Caroline, Or Change).

Also making a special appearance are Jim Hogan (Waitress), Brendan Jacob Smith, and Liam Fennecken (School of Rock) of the a cappella group T.3, most recently featured on the current season of "America's Got Talent".

The concert will give tribute to the entire concept album of dance-pop tunes, including "Stupid Love", "Rain on Me", "Alice" and "911", as well as a few of Gaga's classic hits. The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Chromatica is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, and most recently Queen. More information about Broadway Sings, as well as the new virtual platform Broadway Sings PARTY!, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://www.sonyhall.com. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited amount of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID. General admission and student ticket seats are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.