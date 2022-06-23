Joshua Turchin, Joey LaVarco & More to Celebrate Aging Out with Current and Former Broadway Kids at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Aged Out: Current & Former Broadway Kids Take The Stage! on July 14th, 2022, at 9:30pm. Broadway would not be complete without its hundreds of fiercely talented child actors who have recently been seen in shows like Disney's Frozen, Caroline, Or Change, Disney's The Lion King, Flying Over Sunset, and many others.

When the pandemic hit Broadway in the Spring of 2020, many of these brilliant young actors aged out of their respective shows and unfortunately could not return when Broadway finally had its grand 2021 reopening. While all of this happened under heart breaking circumstances, every former Broadway kid will tell you that it happens to the best of them and they now can live to tell the tale! The night will boast current Broadway kids finally getting a chance to shine in the roles that they were just not quite meant to be for one night only, they will also be joined by former Broadway kids all grown up who are living proof that it all gets better after that big growth spurt!

The 9:30pm concert will feature Alexander Bello (Caroline, or Change), Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime), Layla Capers (Disney's The Lion King, School of Rock), William Thomas Colin (The Music Man), Jonathan Demar (A Christmas Carol), Mariama Diop (Disney's The Lion King, Once On This Island), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots, Annie Get Your Gun), Kaylin Hedges (Annie, The Bedwetter), Joey LaVarco (Jersey Boys, 13), Noah Marlowe (The Book of Mormon, Mary Poppins), Olivia Oguma (Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables) and Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway).

The evening will be music directed by David John Madore and produced by Jen Sandler and (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield. The night is a part of Growing Up Broadway, founded by Bloomfield.

Aged Out: Current and Former Broadway Kids Take The Stage! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday July 14th, 2022, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available online. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.