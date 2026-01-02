Joshua Redman Quartet, Brad Mehldau and More Come to Smoke Jazz Club

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SMOKE Jazz Club has announced a line-up to kickstart the New Year starting with the club debut of Joshua Redman leading his stellar Quartet (Jan 7-11). The month continues with two of today’s leading pianists in rare solo and trio performances: Brad Mehldau (Jan 14-18) and Cyrus Chestnut (Jan 21-25). SMOKE’s new Steinway Spiriocast concert series continues with a Sunday afternoon solo piano show by Cyrus Chestnut on Steinway’s Spirio | r grand piano.

January 2026 also marks the introduction of SMOKE’s earlier evening showtimes. Under the new schedule, first sets will begin at 6:00 p.m., with second sets following at 8:00 p.m., and the additional Friday and Saturday third sets at 10:00 p.m. For the complete and most updated January schedule, please visit SMOKEjazz.com. As always, all Friday night concerts are livestreamed!

JOSHUA REDMAN QUARTET - SMOKE Jazz Club debut

Wed-Sun Jan 7-11

Joshua Redman – tenor saxophone

Paul Cornish – piano

Philip Norris – bass

Nazir Ebo – drums

Joshua Redman leads his acclaimed new quartet in an auspicious SMOKE debut. This group features pianist Paul Cornish, bassist Phillip Norris, and drummer Nazir Ebo. Redman is an artist who resonates deeply in the jazz world as a gifted improviser, a charismatic performer, and an insightful thinker on the nature and meaning of music. After graduating summa cum laude from Harvard University, Redman deferred plans for law school and moved to New York City, immersing himself once again in the world of the arts. Here he worked with some of the greatest musicians of all time – Charlie Haden, Elvin Jones, Jack DeJohnette, Joe Lovano, McCoy Tyner, Clark Terry, Milt Jackson, and his father, Dewey Redman, to name just a few. In 1991, he won the Monk Competition, which served as a launching pad for a remarkable and vibrant career over the past 30-plus years.

His latest Blue Note album, Words Fall Short, is an exciting new chapter in his story, featuring his latest compositions and this quartet. Everything Jazz calls it, “Poignant, beautiful, hopeful music. Music that – as magicked by Redman, one of jazz’s greatest living saxophonists, composers, and band leaders – is required animating, needed hearing. Note: This Joshua Redman Quartet series will not host late-night 10:00pm sets.

BRAD MEHLDAU

Wed-Thu Jan 14-15

Brad Mehldau – piano

Mehldau has been a transformative artist since the early 1990s. Mehldau has had a powerful influence on a generation of musicians and has attracted a large and devoted audience. One of the most lyrical and intimate voices of contemporary jazz piano, he has forged a unique path, which embodies the essence of jazz exploration, classical romanticism, and pop allure. From critical acclaim as a bandleader to major international exposure in collaborations with Pat Metheny, Renee Fleming, and Joshua Redman, Mehldau continues to garner numerous awards and admiration from both jazz purists and music enthusiasts alike. His forays into melding musical idioms, in both trio and solo settings, have yielded brilliant reworkings of songs by contemporary songwriters like The Beatles, Cole Porter, Radiohead, Paul Simon, Gershwin, and Nick Drake, alongside the ever-evolving breadth of his own significant catalogue of original compositions.

BRAD MEHLDAU TRIO featuring ALEX CLAFFY AND Marcus Gilmore

Fri-Sun

Brad Mehldau – piano

Alex Claffy – bass

Marcus Gilmore – drums

Brad Mehldau continues this five-night run at SMOKE with an adventurous piano trio featuring bassist Alexander Claffy and drummer Marcus Gilmore.

Cyrus Chestnut TRIO with special guest CARLA COOK “BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION WEEK”

Wed-Sun Jan 21-25

Cyrus Chestnut – piano

Special guest Carla Cook – vocals

Pianist Cyrus Chestnut, a virtuoso renowned for his soulful brilliance, celebrates his birthday by leading this exceptional trio featuring guest vocalist Carla Cook. Chestnut’s playing, deeply rooted in gospel and blues, infuses each performance with profound emotional depth. As The New York Times notes, his “crisp articulation and blues-inflected harmony evoke another era… multifaceted and dynamic,” seamlessly blending tradition with fresh innovation to captivate audiences. Chestnut’s artistry has earned him widespread acclaim as one of the most distinctive and compelling jazz pianists of his generation.

Cyrus Chestnut SOLO | STEINWAY SPIRIOCAST @ SMOKE

Sun Jan 25 @ 3:30 p.m.

Cyrus Chestnut – piano

As part of the club’s new Steinway Spiriocast @ SMOKE concert series, Cyrus Chestnut will perform an intimate solo Sunday live concert on the cutting-edge Steinway Spirio | r Grand piano, while simultaneously streaming the live performance to Steinway Spirios in select venues and private homes across the world. The series underscores SMOKE’s ongoing commitment to presenting authentic, world-class jazz while embracing innovation in performance and audience engagement. Past Steinway Spiriocast SMOKE shows have included Joey Alexander and George Cables with more to be announced soon.

NICHOLAS PAYTON / BUSTER WILLIAMS / LENNY WHITE

Wed-Sun Jan 28-Feb 1

Nicholas Payton – trumpet, piano & keyboards

Buster Williams – bass

Lenny White – drums

Multi-instrumental virtuoso and visionary Nicholas Payton reunites the group from his Couch Sessionsalbum, featuring two of the greatest ever: bassist Buster Williams and drummer Lenny White. Based in his hometown, New Orleans, Payton is a master trumpeter and pianist steeped in acoustic jazz, post-bop, and the music of his hometown, but who also explores other lanes encompassing the entirety of Black American Music. He has recorded and performed with Wynton Marsalis, Dr. Michael White, Christian McBride, Joshua Redman, Roy Hargrove, Doc Cheatham, and Joe Henderson, among many others, and is widely considered one of the most important artists of our time.