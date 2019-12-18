Josh Roberts, Julia Adamy and More to Join The Saunders Family in FAMILY DINNER: HOLIDAY EDITION

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, and The Saunders Collective present The Saunders Family in "Family Dinner: Holiday Edition."

The Saunders Collective has announced that the Broadway Saunders siblings and their music director Dan Garmon will be joined at "Family Dinner: Holiday Edition" by three extraordinary musical guests: drummer Josh Roberts, bassist Julia Adamy, and guitarist Megan Talay.

Family Dinner: Holiday Edition with the Saunders will be an evening of merriment, mischief and mayhem, where all are welcome, but nobody quite fits.

Broadway's Saunders siblings are Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders, and Trent Saunders (variously from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Alice by Heart, Aladdin on Broadway, Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London, Nancy Meyers' The Intern, The Great Comet, NBC's "Peter Pan Live!," and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," Newton's Cradle, Goodspeed's Cyrano, and Marry Harry).

Family Dinner is arranged and orchestrated by Heath Saunders and produced by The Saunders Collective.

The Saunders Family in "Family Dinner: Holiday Edition" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 23 at 9:30pm. There is a $35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

The Saunders Family story can be found at www.thesaunderscollective.com





