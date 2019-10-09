Jordan Eagle Joins The Cast of WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III At Feinstein's/54 Below

Jordan Eagle joins the cast of Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14, 2020 at 9:30pm.

Jordan Eagle is excited to be performing at Feinstein's 54 Below and she's honored to shine a spotlight on female writers in the Musical Theatre industry. Some of her past credits include: A Chorus Line (Off Square Theatre); The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Argyle Theatre); Newsies! (artshhi), Evita! (Westport Country Playhouse); Evita! and Kiss Me Kate (Opera North), and many more. Thank you to Michael Jacobs Vocal Studio, my friends, and my family. Phil. 4:12-13

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.

Previously announced writers include Sami Horneff and Amanda D'Archangelis, Mia Moravis, and Murphy Smith. Stay tuned for additional casting and writer announcements!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces. Kristen Lee Rosenfeld music directs.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 14th, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551





