Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC, October 10

Song Suffragettes is the only all female country music singer-songwriter collective.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Rene Pfister's NYC Debut WHAT I LEARNED FROM MY EX-BOYFRIENDS… IF ANYTHING! To Play Don' Photo 1 Rene Pfister's EX-BOYFRIENDS Make Cabaret Debut
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 4 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem

Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC, October 10

Country coastal singer/songwriter Jordan Armstrong will be performing at City Winery NYC's The Loft on Tuesday, October 10 as part of Song Suffragettes's NYC, highlighting the best female singer-songwriters. 

Song Suffragettes is the only all female country music singer-songwriter collective. The Nashville based showcase has featured over 300 women in the past 7 years, resulting in multiple publishing and record deals for some of music's brightest new talent. The round style show starts at 7pm ET with each artist playing three songs before joining for a group cover to close the show. 

The event is sponsored by the nonprofit organization She Is The Music, with the mission to increase the number of women working in music ranging from songwriters, engineers, producers, artists and industry professionals.

The Massachusetts native turned Nashville transplant has coined the nickname “East Coast Cowgirl.” Jordan has been immersing herself in the town of storytelling and twang, mixing her pop education from The Berklee College of Music with her love for country. 

The 23 years old is beyond her years in vocal talent, guitar and range, having been compared to the likes of Shania Twain and Kacey Musgraves with lyrics that delve into her journey of self-discovery. 

Blending her musical influences of the 60's and 70's with her take on the signature take on the Laurel Canyon/California sound, her one-of-a-kind tone that shines through in her original music. Most recently, Jordan has released her newest single “Convenience Store'' produced by Henry Brill (Old Sea Brigade, Lissie) via Zodhiac Records. Listen here to Jordan's raw yet polished declaration that evokes undeniable emotion with strength, power and grace wrapped up in a pop melody. 

Jordan's distinct coast country pop sound mixed with her introspective writing abilities makes her a star on the rise to keep on your radar. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Roberto Araujo to Present I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW at The Green Room 42 in November Photo
Roberto Araujo to Present I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW at The Green Room 42 in November

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Roberto Araujo in his show “I Just Wanted You to Know” on Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 PM. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Halloween Arrives When 54 GOES HORROR Photo
Halloween Arrives When 54 GOES HORROR

It was goofs, ghouls, and giggles when 54 Below started the Halloween season on October 4th.

3
Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS NIGHT OUT At 54 Below Photo
Janine DiVita Joins The Cast Of MOMS' NIGHT OUT At 54 Below

Janine DiVita is set to join the cast of Moms' Night Out at 54 Below, a new concert series celebrating mothers in musical theatre. Don't miss this exciting addition to the lineup of talented performers.

4
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month Photo
George Abud and Katrina Lenk Return to Birdland With SWUNG Next Month

Birdland Jazz Club will welcome the return of George Abud and Katrina Lenk  in an encore performance of their sold-out show “Swung” on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD Video
Photos & First Look at James Monroe Iglehart & More in A WONDERFUL WORLD
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Go Inside Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation Video
HERE LIES LOVE Receives Mayoral Proclamation
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You