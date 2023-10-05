Jordan Armstrong To Perform At City Winery NYC, October 10

Country coastal singer/songwriter Jordan Armstrong will be performing at City Winery NYC's The Loft on Tuesday, October 10 as part of Song Suffragettes's NYC, highlighting the best female singer-songwriters.

Song Suffragettes is the only all female country music singer-songwriter collective. The Nashville based showcase has featured over 300 women in the past 7 years, resulting in multiple publishing and record deals for some of music's brightest new talent. The round style show starts at 7pm ET with each artist playing three songs before joining for a group cover to close the show.

The event is sponsored by the nonprofit organization She Is The Music, with the mission to increase the number of women working in music ranging from songwriters, engineers, producers, artists and industry professionals.

The Massachusetts native turned Nashville transplant has coined the nickname “East Coast Cowgirl.” Jordan has been immersing herself in the town of storytelling and twang, mixing her pop education from The Berklee College of Music with her love for country.

The 23 years old is beyond her years in vocal talent, guitar and range, having been compared to the likes of Shania Twain and Kacey Musgraves with lyrics that delve into her journey of self-discovery.

Blending her musical influences of the 60's and 70's with her take on the signature take on the Laurel Canyon/California sound, her one-of-a-kind tone that shines through in her original music. Most recently, Jordan has released her newest single “Convenience Store'' produced by Henry Brill (Old Sea Brigade, Lissie) via Zodhiac Records. Listen here to Jordan's raw yet polished declaration that evokes undeniable emotion with strength, power and grace wrapped up in a pop melody.

Jordan's distinct coast country pop sound mixed with her introspective writing abilities makes her a star on the rise to keep on your radar.