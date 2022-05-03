Jonathan Hoover, Joey Contreras & More to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY

The popular weekly Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace and hosted by renowned talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" has announced its May lineup of guests! Joining Rye as a special guest this week, Sunday, May 8, is Jonathan Hoover, known best as the viral sensation "Inappropriate Patti" (@inappropriatepatti), the viral internet sensation with over 35k followers across social media!

Then on Sunday, May 15, composer, singer/songwriter, and performer Joey Contreras joins the show as a special guest. Contreras will be talking about his new musical "In Pieces," which is taking the theater world by storm, and he will also be talking about all of his other projects. He will be performing from "In Pieces" too.

On May 22, Maggie Stiggers and Spiro Marcos of NikoFrank Productions are the special guests and chat about their new books, Dear Future Producer, their successful podcast, and working in the Broadway biz. This is a must for anyone interested in producing, creating their work, and moving ahead in the industry.

At this week's show, be prepared to laugh your face off as Jonathan Hoover is set to perform a special "Patti inspired" medley and talks about creating the iconic persona of "Inappropriate Patti" and his advice for those in the industry creating their brand. This week's sponsor for the show will be announced in the coming days.

All shows will also be live streamed on Rye's YouTube and Facebook platforms for those who are not able to attend.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace (at the Turnstyle Underground Marketplace at Columbus Circle, West 57th & 8th Ave) on Sunday's from 6:00-7:00 pm. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was previously at BAR 9 in Hell's Kitchen, where it debuted for the first time on September 23, 2021. Rye had his final show at BAR 9 on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is a talk show that is accessible for ALL Broadway and theater lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is currently the ONLY live Broadway themed audience talk show in New York City to offer the "long-form interview" style.

Thrown into the fun one-hour show is audience Broadway trivia with exclusive giveaways ranging from Broadway tickets, merchandise, and of kind items not found anywhere else! Past sponsors for the show have included Broadway Plus, Playbill, Jersey Boys, Harvey Fierstein's I Was Better Last Night, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, Broadway Makers Marketplace, and many others!

It is entirely free to attend Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, but be sure to look around the shop before or after the show to see what the shop offers!

Past guests of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway have included Danny Quadrino, Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Robert Bannon, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Michael Longoria, and many others! For a complete list of past and upcoming guests, to see production photos, stream prior week's shows, and learn more about the show, visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

To learn more about Broadway Makers Marketplace, go to www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

All artists are subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests.

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show at BAR 9 on Thursdays at 7:30 pm. And he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see all of his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com. He also has an active social media presence, so follow @rye_myers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and LIKE /OfficialRyeMyers on Facebook.

ABOUT JONATHAN HOOVER

Best known for his instagram persona @inappropriatepatti impersonating the great Patti LuPone singing songs she would never sing. Jonathan has had a long career in the arts. From playing Michael Darling in Peter Pan when he was 5 to playing Mike in A Chorus Line on the international tour and everything in between. For stalking purposes check out jonathan-hoover.com, and follow @inappropriatepatti.

ABOUT BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE

Broadway Makers Marketplace (BMM) is a unique shopping experience created For Broadway Fans, By Broadway Fans, offering direct access to some of today's top Broadway vendors and makers. Currently, over 40 small business artisans and industry professionals, including several actors and stage managers, have taken their love for Broadway and created their own line of Broadway-inspired merchandise and handcrafted items and collectibles.

From jewelry and candles to bags made from old theater curtains, even Broadway playbills, and window cards, Broadway Makers Marketplace has something for every type of Broadway fan. BMM offers every theatre-goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something truly unique. It is located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station). The store is open daily from 11:00 am to 7 pm till the end of April but is available 24/7 online at https://www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

Broadway Makers Marketplace is part of an ongoing effort to support small businesses and artists within the Broadway community. It began when a group of vendors created a space where they could collaborate with their community, generate business, and connect with other theatre fans. Founded by Michael T. Clarkston and Andrea Koehler, Broadway Makers Marketplace is a place where everyone is welcome to share their passion for theatre while nurturing artistic talents in a diversity of applications.

For more information on Broadway Underground events or to shop online, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store