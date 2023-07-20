Join Miki Abraham's Debut Cabaret Showcase for an Inspiring Evening of Self-Love and Acceptance at The Green Room 42

Jul. 20, 2023

Join Miki Abraham's Debut Cabaret Showcase for an Inspiring Evening of Self-Love and Acceptance at The Green Room 42

Self-esteem coach and Broadway actor Miki Abraham (Shucked, Beautiful, Once On This Island) brings a message of self-love, acceptance, and all around bad-assery to The Green Room 42 stage in her debut cabaret showcase of coaching clients (many of whom are making their NYC debuts!).

For the past 10 weeks, this group of artists have worked together to build an iron clad treasure chest of affirming ideologies and self-care techniques to use daily while navigating through the concrete jungle all the way to Pearl Studios. Join in for a night of fun, inspiration, and fierce vocals.

You may even learn a thing or two...

Tickets can be purchased using this Click Here




Recommended For You