John Michael Dias and Jacque Carnahan to Present GET HAPPY at The Duplex

Broadway's John Michael Dias and Jacque Carnahan will present their new show: GET HAPPY, celebrating the song made famous by Judy Garland on January 29th at the Duplex Cabaret Theater at 7pm.

Get Happy is the medicine we didn't know we needed! Celebrating the voice of a generation, Jacque and John serenade the audience with best of Judy Garland's hits as well as some lesser-known gems. After turns on Broadway as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys and Neil Sedaka in Beautiful The Carole King Musical, it is a treat to hear John Michael Dias's dreamy tenor soar throughout the show. Actress, producer, and writer Jacque Carnahan's engaging charm and rich mezzo soprano transports the audience to another time. The unique friendship between the two echoes a young Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney as they delight the audience with their stellar voices, quirky duets, unique stories, and modern takes on tunes we love. The show features songs such as Happy Days, Over the Rainbow, When You're Smiling, and more! The show is guaranteed to help you find your smile again and shake those winter blues away! You can learn more about Jacque and John at: www.jacquejohnandjudy.com

Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/gethappy0129