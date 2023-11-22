John Hill to Present Solo Musical WELLNESS CHECK Directed by Marissa Jaret Winokur at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of Sirius XM Radio host and Broadway veteran John Hill with an encore performance of his original solo musical “Wellness Check” on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM. Directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur, the show has sold out venues in Los Angeles and Provincetown Hill’s set list of original comedy pop songs includes fan favorites like the ballad of his homophobic chihuahua, being stalked by a sexual predator at Six Flags, demonic possession, gay fashion victims, and shocking tales of hot mic moments with celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld and Iyanla Vanzant. The list continues to grow, with new songs about domestic air travel, love, and the demon baby that lives next door, who terrorizes him at night.

John Hill is the co-host of Sirius XM Satellite Radio’s “Andy Cohen Live” weekdays at 10:00 AM ET, and hosts his own weekly show “The News with John Hill” on Tuesdays at 11:00 AM live on Sirius XM channel 102. His theater credits include Hairspray (Fender, original Broadway cast), The Boy from Oz (Mark Herron, original Broadway cast), bare: a pop opera (Jason, original Off-Broadway cast), and Miss Saigon (Broadway national tour). His TV appearances include Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” “Project Runway,” “Top Chef,” “Tori and Dean,” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List,” “Attack of the Show,” and “Not Today Bianca.” John is the co-creator of the scripted podcast “Naughty” on Wondery+ and the cohost of “Discretion Advised.”

John Hill will perform “Wellness Check” on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50 A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE 2023 CALENDAR AT

THE GREEN ROOM 42

Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM

“BLACK FRIDAY

with Flotilla DeBarge”

In this special holiday evening with NYC drag royalty, the singer, actor and 2022 Bistro Award winner for “Consummate Drag Artistry” brings her sassy, soulful style to the stage in an unforgettable evening of music and comedy, performing various songs from Bill Withers and Tina Turner to Kander & Ebb. Hilarious and definitely old-school showbiz, Flotilla won’t disappoint, so grab your tickets and Experience the Flo! In a review of her latest show, The Bistro Awards raved: “Flotilla has it all. An outrageous, hilarious obscene musical delight that leaves her audiences laughing with glee, stunned with shock of recognition and excited by brilliant observations.” Flotilla DeBarge has appeared in the feature films To Wong Foo…, Flawless, and Marci X. She has been seen on television’s “Law & Order,” a featured role on HBO’s Angels in America, directed by Mike Nichols, and a stint on Broadway in The Three Penny Opera. According to Michael Musto, “Flotilla is a great singer and comic who takes her audiences on a fabulously fun journey.”

Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Alexandra Silber

“The Hour of the Pearl”

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, join Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show, a musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie-winning musical director Ben Moss. Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein’s Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company.

Saturday, December 2 at 9:30 PM

Sally Mayes

“Now and Then: The Teaser”

Known best for her Tony nominated performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of She Loves Me, People Magazine describes Sally Mayes as “the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune.” Sally Mayes is bringing a very special series to The Green Room 42, starting in December. She realized she has a lot of great arrangements, a plethora of stories, and she wants to sing ALL of them. She has run the gamut with her theatrical ventures, her concerts and recordings, from Broadway to jazz, to country, to pop and the American Songbook, and she now feels the need to “sing ‘em all and stay here all night.” So, starting her retrospective of a real deal singer, she will be kicking it all off with her first show.

Friday, December 8 and Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM

Paige Turner

“Slay Ride!”

The NYC drag darling Paige Turner returns in her all-new holiday special. This oversized Barbie wants a lot this Christmas and is here to slay. ‘Tis the season to be greedy, be a misfit and get your stocking stuffed, while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas Paige Turner style. This holly jolly evening of mayhem and foolishness will definitely put you in the holiday spirit! The show features all-live songs from some of your favorite Christmas albums including: Bing Crosby, Barbra Streisand, and Mariah Carey. Original music by Billy Recce as well as over-the-top parodies of “Feliz Navidad,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas” and many more with videos and lots of presents just waiting to be unwrapped. The show features special guest Lamar.

Tuesday, December 11 at 9:30 PM. Friday, January 19 and Thursday. February 8 at 7:00 PM

Mamie Parris

“Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND

Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, brings you for the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn’t know you needed – or maybe it’s the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d’Enfance” to “Starlight Express.” Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.

Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM

An Irreverent Tribute to

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

‘Tis the season to be jolly and joyous! Come relive your childhood joy while you down a cocktail (or three or four) as we gather musicians and actors from the Broadway community to celebrate the music and the story of 1992’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol.” Broadway actor Geoffrey Allen Murphy (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Nance, War Horse) hosts an exciting evening of music, comedy, and mayhem with a team of insanely talented Broadway friends. This is an evening of humor and song for the more mature Muppet fans out there, so best to leave the kiddies at home.

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM

Felicia Finley

“Backwoods to Broadway”

Broadway’s blonde bombshell, Felicia Finely (The Wedding Singer, Mamma Mia!, The Life) is premiering her new show, “Backwoods to Broadway.” Growing up in the backwoods of North Carolina and Louisiana, Felicia shares her story on how she got to Broadway and how Patsy Cline inspired her every step of the way. In a show that is packed with songs made famous by Patsy and the songs from Felicia’s illustrious career, this show will have you laughing, crying, singing and pondering the question, “How can you push a rope?” The evening will feature Michael McBride on piano.