Joey Contreras Joins The Broadway Talk Show Live With Rye & Friends On Broadway This Sunday

The popular weekly Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace and hosted by renowned talk show Host & Producer Rye Myers "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!" welcomes Joey Contreras as a special guest on this week's show. Contreras is a musical theatre and pop songwriter internationally known for his four studio albums, Love Me, Love Me Not, Young Kind of Love, Joyride, and In Pieces: A New Musical (Highlights).

Rye will be chatting with Joey Contreras about his career in the musical theater industry, creating In Pieces: A New Musical, which has garnered a huge following, new works, and more. Contreras will also be performing from In Pieces: A New Musical.

This week's show is sponsored by Broadway Plus and Rye will be giving away some official Broadway Plus swag during the Broadway trivia segment.

Next week, May 22 Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway welcomes Maggie Stiggers and Spiro Marcos of NikoFrank Productions. The duo will be chatting about their new books, Dear Future Producer, their successful podcast, and working in the Broadway biz. This is a must for anyone interested in producing, creating their work, and moving ahead in the industry.

There will be no show on Sunday, May 29 due to the Memorial Day weekend holiday.

All shows will also be live streamed on Rye's YouTube and Facebook platforms for those who are not able to attend.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is now at the Broadway Makers Marketplace (at the Turnstyle Underground Marketplace at Columbus Circle, West 57th & 8th Ave) on Sunday's from 6:00-7:00 pm. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway was previously at BAR 9 in Hell's Kitchen, where it debuted for the first time on September 23, 2021. Rye had his final show at BAR 9 on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is a talk show that is accessible for ALL Broadway and theater lovers and gives audiences an up-close and personal look at their favorite stars and Broadway industry folks. Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway is currently the ONLY live Broadway themed audience talk show in New York City to offer the "long-form interview" style.

Thrown into the fun one-hour show is audience Broadway trivia with exclusive giveaways ranging from Broadway tickets, merchandise, and of kind items not found anywhere else! Past sponsors for the show have included Broadway Plus, Playbill, Jersey Boys, Harvey Fierstein's I Was Better Last Night, The Play That Goes Wrong, Come From Away, Broadway Makers Marketplace, and many others!

It is entirely free to attend Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, but be sure to look around the shop before or after the show to see what the shop offers!

Past guests of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway have included Danny Quadrino, Ben Cameron, Drew Gasparini, Hannah Cruz, Michael Mott, Michael Kushner, Robert Bannon, Alyssa Wray (American Idol Top 9), Michael Longoria, and many others! For a complete list of past and upcoming guests, to see production photos, stream prior week's shows, and learn more about the show, visit www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com/ryeandfriends.

To learn more about Broadway Makers Marketplace, go to www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

Rye Myers is a talk show Host, Producer, and "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!". He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, LLC and RyeTheNewsGuy.com, the latter of which he has run for over six years. Rye's infectious, energetic, and compassionate style to connect with people has landed him interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others! Rye has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream project, and more.

He is also the Host and Exec Producer of Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the popular FREE Broadway-themed variety talk show. And he Hosts and Producers "Live with Rye!" his digital streaming talk show series on YouTube that premieres new episodes every Tuesday at 6 pm. You can see all of his Hosting and Producing endeavors at www.RyeTheNewsGuy.com and www.RyeEntertainment.com.

Joey Contreras is a New York based, Mexican-American musical theater and pop songwriter, internationally known for his various projects, performances and studio album releases. He is a Fred Ebb Award finalist, a two-time Jonathan Larson Grant finalist, and an alum from the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project and NYU Grad MT Writing Program.

His musical "In Pieces'' is currently licensed worldwide. A highlights album was released by Broadway Records in 2021. His musicals with Kate Thomas include All The Kids Are Doing It (O'Neill NMTC Finalist), Forget Me Not and Elements. He is the composer of Heartbreakers in Hell, a modern day adaptation of Dante's Inferno written with book writer/lyricist Benjamin Halstead. Additionally, he has composed for the Walt Disney Company, The 5th Avenue Theatre and various short films.

He regularly teaches songwriting through private coaching and group master classes at universities and theatre programs worldwide. Find more athttp://www.joeycontreras.com and follow along on all socials: @joeycontreras.

Broadway Makers Marketplace (BMM) is a unique shopping experience created For Broadway Fans, By Broadway Fans, offering direct access to some of today's top Broadway vendors and makers. Currently, over 40 small business artisans and industry professionals, including several actors and stage managers, have taken their love for Broadway and created their own line of Broadway-inspired merchandise and handcrafted items and collectibles.

From jewelry and candles to bags made from old theater curtains, even Broadway playbills, and window cards, Broadway Makers Marketplace has something for every type of Broadway fan. BMM offers every theatre-goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something truly unique. It is located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th Ave Subway Station). The store is open daily from 11:00 am to 7 pm till the end of April but is available 24/7 online at https://www.broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.

Broadway Makers Marketplace is part of an ongoing effort to support small businesses and artists within the Broadway community. It began when a group of vendors created a space where they could collaborate with their community, generate business, and connect with other theatre fans. Founded by Michael T. Clarkston and Andrea Koehler, Broadway Makers Marketplace is a place where everyone is welcome to share their passion for theatre while nurturing artistic talents in a diversity of applications.

For more information on Broadway Underground events or to shop online, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store.