Joe's Pub to Present THE SECRET SOCIETY OF THE SISTERHOOD

Commencing on the fullish moon of December 11th in the glow of a candlelit room, The Secret Society of The Sisterhood invites some of the most prolific, iconic and diverse women of our generation to come together in front of an intimate audience, and share personal stories surrounding the topic of the evening.

Sharing stories surrounding the theme "What I've Gained From Loss" this gathering of The Sisterhood will be lead by:

Musician and co-founder of legendary rock bands Le Tigre and MEN -

JD SAMSON

Comedian, writer and beloved star of Netflix's Flinch Desiree Burch

International tastemaker, author and senior editor @ Food and Wine

KAT KINSMAN

with music by iconic musicians SUZZY ROCHE and LUCY WAINWRIGHT ROCHE

and, male ally inductee Wyatt Cenac, comedian and star of Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas (HBO) and former Daily Show correspondent.

Featuring the work of visual artists Cristina Pitter and LOVEWIN

Hosted by writer, performer, producer and eternal waitress

TRISH NELSON

They invite you to gather with us and bask in the moonlight as they unleash their voices in celebration of women, life experience and human connectivity!

Website: www.thesssshow.com





