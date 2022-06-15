Joe's Pub Announces Juneteenth Celebration Plus July and August Programming With Tickets for $20 and Less Shows

Joe's Pub has announced incredible performances coming up in July and August plus join us this Sunday at Astor Place for Juneteenth.

Don't miss performances from First Ladies of Disco (Martha Wash, Linda Clifford, and Norma Jean Wright (formerly of Chic), Matteo Lane, Cocomama, Adrienne Truscott, Afro Dominico, Kate Douglas & Shayfer James, Myriam Phiro, The Skivvies, Justin Hicks and much more below.

Introducing "Tickets for $20 and Less" that include performances from Righteousgirls, Cary Morin Duo, Gideon King & City Blog, Joseph Keckler, Libby Winters, Enid Ellen, Justin Hicks, Adrienne Truscott, Tony Trischka, The Civilians, Bright Light Bright Light, Shunzo Ohno and much more below.

Friendly reminder that Joe's Pub @ Astor, a partnership between Joe's Pub and The Village Alliance, will return to Astor Place this Sunday, June 19 featuring the Juneteenth LP, Carmen Rodgers, and Nikara Warren. Find Sunday's programming details here - open and free to the public from 2pm - 6pm.

This summer, the Select Equity Group Foundation is playing a critical role in bringing Joe's Pub @ Astor to the people of New York City. "The Select Equity Group Foundation is thrilled to be sponsoring this summer's Joe's Pub @ Astor series at the Astor Place Plaza," said Robert Wilson, Executive Director from The Select Equity Group Foundation. "We are long-time supporters of The Public Theater, and we are proud to partner with Joe's Pub to bring this joyful series of free, outdoor performances to our neighbors in the East Village."

​​

(Juneteenth LP at Astor Plaza - Photo Credit: David Andrako)

A FREE JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION ON ASTOR PLAZA

Sunday, June 19 from 2PM - 6PM

Join Joe's Pub for our second annual Juneteenth Celebration, curated by Niama Safia Sandy, and featuring: Juneteenth LP at 2:00PM, Carmen Rodgers at 3:30PM, and Nikara Warren at 5:00PM. Juneteenth LP will also perform a ticketed show at Joe's Pub later the same evening.

Juneteenth LP

Sunday, June 19 at 2:00 PM at Astor Plaza

Juneteenth LP (Juneteenth Legacy Project) is a musical collaborative based in NYC, whose mission is to share the music of the African Diaspora through the unique lens of Black classically trained musicians with a focus on access, outreach and community building through music. Continually pushing boundaries in their musical and lecture offerings, Juneteenth LP brings together unexpected classical music and brilliantly crafted arrangements of more popular repertoire for a refreshing take on live performances and educational music experiences.

Carmen Rodgers

Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 PM at Astor Plaza

Solo Artist Carmen Rodgers has kept our attention with her music and talents for many years worldwide. With her most recent release of her fourth solo offering Hello Human, Vol.1, Carmen will walk you through the human experience with keenself-awareness. Produced by her own company Candigirl Music, Carmen is again showing the world that she is music and so much more. From the lush single "Again and Again" produced by bandmate and frequent collaborator Nicolay of The Foreign Exchange, to the follow-up self-love and determination anthem "Say So," Steady fans and newcomers to Carmen's world are in for a sonic treat!

Nikara Warren

Sunday, June 19 at 5:00 PM at Astor Plaza

Vibraphonist, composer, arranger, and educator Nikara Warren is a true Brooklynite. Born and bred in the eclectic and electric enclave, her family, her friends, her band, and her musical pedigree are a microcosm of the county at large.Nikara is taking vibes to the people with her infectious compositional sense, her post-modern patchwork of influences and cultural signposts, and her fearless musicality. Her bold quest comes from being well-versed in the vibraphone lineage, but seeking to adventure beyond it. Her debut album, Black Wall Street, represents a convergence of Nikara's personal, cultural,familial, and musical journeys. Here, she explores abstract sound-collage, hip-hop, jazz,neo-soul, Afro-Latino and Afro-Caribbean rhythms, and more!

Nnenna Ogwo & Juneteenth LP

Sunday, June 19 at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub

Juneteenth LP (Juneteenth Legacy Project) is a musical collaborative of Black classically trained musicians who are continually pushing boundaries by bringing together unexpected classical music by Black classical composers and brilliantly crafted pop arrangements for a refreshing take on the live music experience. The Juneteenth Annual Celebration event at Joe's Pub was born not only out of the desire to celebrate Freedom Day, but also to introduce audiences to the often under-represented repertoire of the Black Diaspora.

RighteousGIRLS

Tuesday, July 5 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

As RighteousGIRLS, New York-based flutist Gina Izzo and pianist Erika Dohi "Rattle speakers and expectations with stop-time razzle, vocal (flute-talk) and electronic (phaser) effects" (NYC Jazz Record). On January 25, RighteousGIRLS bring "jarring and dynamic energy" (classicalite), presenting a world premiere by composer Steven Swartz and a set of original music by Gina Izzo and Erika Dohi integrating improvisation along with washed-out reverb, analog FX, and electronic keyboards.

Cocomama

Tuesday, July 5 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

A virtual United Nations of women, members of Cocomama hail from around the globe gathering their influences from far and wide. Salsa, soul, R&B, Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz are among the items on the menu whenever they hit the stage creating a sound that is all at once fierce and beautiful! Join Cocomama in celebrating the digital release of their new album, Woman's World.

Cary Morin Duo

Wednesday, July 6 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Described as "one of the best acoustic pickers on the scene today," Cary Morin brings together the great musical traditions of America like no other. With deft fingerstyle guitar and vocals that alternately convey melodic elation and gritty world-weariness, Morin crafts an inimitable style often characterized as roots-infused Native Americana with hints of bluegrass, folk, blues, and rock. He has performed at renowned venues across the globe, including the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center, and is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades. David Bromberg describes him as "a unique and brilliant guitar player, songwriter and singer."

Gideon King & City Blog

Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Gideon King & City Blog continue their remarkable sonic evolution with Love Knot, a dazzling, three-song EP released in May 2020. Hinting at everything from Seal and Lianne La Havas to Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan, the collection is both sophisticated and accessible, weaving its way through unexpected changes with lush arrangements and addictive hooks that blur the lines between jazz, rock, folk, and soul. On 7/30 GKCB released their latest single, "Whatchya Gonna Do" with a premiere on Soul Tracks. Performing often at Blue Note and City Winery, and having recently curated a showcase of vocalists for Sofar Sounds, King and the band show no signs of slowing down. The next track out is "Just Another Story" featuring Alita Moses.

Joseph Keckler

Thursday, July 7 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Singer, musician, and writer Joseph Keckler is known for his expressive voice, bizarrely heroic operatic arias, and monologues and songs that dance between comedy, commentary, and communion.

Quique Escamilla / La Manga

Thursday, July 7 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

JUNO Award winning Quique Escamilla is a Mayan-Mestizo singer-songwriter from Chiapas, Mexico. Fueled by socio-political commentary and music that honors his Mexican heritage, Quique Escamilla celebrates the music and rhythms of the Americas. LA MANGA is a cultural identity laboratory that is inspired by the spirit and ancestry of the great Caribbean musical diaspora where Colombia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela meet and bond. Honoring black and indígena oral traditions; connecting with the power of tambores Afro-Colombianos and celebrating life through storytelling and bailes cantaos. This brand new project is the work of a collective of women artists composed of Daniela Serna; Mafer Bandola, Andrea Chavarro; Katherine Ocampo and Lina Fernanda Silva.

Christian De Gré Cárdenas: Twisted Operettas, Vol. II

Friday, July 8 at 7:00 PM and Friday, July 15 at 9:30 PM

From the dark and twisted mind of Mexican composer and New York Innovative Award nominee Christian De Gré Cárdenas comes the second volume of his macabre eclectic journey through fifteen years of collaboration with Mind The Art Entertainment.

Eszter Balint: I Hate Memory In Concert

Friday, July 8 at 9:30 PM

An anti-musical co-starring the Streets of New York and the Late 20th Century featuring Family, Film, Fame, Immigration, Joy, Theater, Shame, Dance Floors, Open Doors, Papaya Ice Cream, and the Shah of Iran's Wife.

Morley & Chris Bruce

Saturday, July 9 at 7:00 PM

Morley and Chris Bruce make their Joe's Pub debut as collaborators. Morley is a long-time member of Joe's Pub's musical family, she weaves the threads of jazz, soul, and folk traditions into a singular tapestry of vocal and acoustic splendor - the sound wave of a life lived with uncommon devotion to human rights and environmental justice. Chris Bruce is a multi-instrumentalist, producer, and composer, and a longtime collaborator with Meshell Ndegeocello, My Brightest Diamond, and more.

Elsten Torres: Nocturno Album Release

Saturday, July 9 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

2-time GRAMMY nominated singer/songwriter Elsten Torres returns to Joe's Pub to present his newly released 12th album,Nocturno, live with his NYC band.



Afro Dominico - Credit: Joel Alejandro

Libby Winters: B-Sides & Rarities

Sunday, July 10 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Actor-composer-sommelier multi-hyphenate Libby Winters presents her new solo show joined by some of her favorite artists and friends. In a gesture uniting her creativity as a performer and songwriter, B-Sides & Rarities showcases songs that don't fit into a set with Libby's band L4KES, but aren't straight up musical theater either. Taking inspiration from her experience in the wine industry during the pandemic, and giving voice to each of the characters she plays in the ensemble of upcoming Broadway musical, Almost Famous, with this collection of songs Libby declares herself, for the first time, a composer.

Afro Dominicano

Sunday, July 10 at 9:30 PM

Afro Dominicano is a Latin Fusion band which centers its music into what they call Afro Caribbean soul. They blend traditional folkloric roots music from the Dominican Republic such as Perico Ripiao, Palo, Merengue de Orquesta, Bachata with Afro-beats, reggae, calypso, samba, Funk, Punk rock, and other Caribbean rhythms.

Kate Douglas & Shayfer James: The Ninth Hour

Monday, July 11 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Join Kate Douglas and Shayfer James as they perform the entirety of their acclaimed rock-noir musical, The Ninth Hour - a contemporary retelling of Beowulf. They will be accompanied by a full band, ASL performers, and special guests. Kate and Shayfer will also debut songs from their second musical.

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls

Tuesday, July 12 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Pete Muller is a problem solver. Whether he's writing songs for his critically acclaimed albums, revolutionizing the way Wall Street works through applied mathematics, or crafting crosswords for The New York Times and Washington Post, the hyper-talented renaissance man always seems to have his eye on unlocking some deeper level of understanding.

Enid Ellen

Tuesday, July 12 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Enid Ellen is David Mramor, a poet in platform boots, and singer/songwriter Greg Potter. Together for over a decade, they have enchanted audiences with their stimulating lyrics and soaring melodies. From Cannibal Disease(2010), their debut album to Beyond Reality (2018), to more recent tracks being recorded now, they have created a library of songs jumping into politics, sexuality, nature and gender. They never hold back adding humor and rage into the spirit of the music as they take you on a visual journey. Come let your inner demons out and celebrate being a messy human as they perform with a full band including Mark Karges on drums and Tom Hemmerick on bass.

Justin Hicks

Wednesday, July 13 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Vocalist and multimedia artist Justin Hicks shares music and written works spanning over a decade of collaborations with artists, musicians, and theater-makers. Sourcing memorable moments from artworks, plays, original performance works, and a catalog of recordings from the early 2000s, Hicks sings through this multifaceted sonic diary in his signature style along with a few special guests.

Adrienne Truscott/Paige Turner's 24-Minute MissUnderstanding of Song, Time and Jeenyus

Wednesday, July 13 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Form-busting performance artist Adrienne Truscott returns to Joe's Pub to become Paige Turner, forgotten cabaret legend and figment of her own imagination. Paige and her all-lady band, led by guitar heroine Viva DeConcini (Taylor Mac; Machine Dazzle), are here to truly misinterpret and pervert some of the best and worst songs ever written. She's as high as her kicks and goes as low as her notes, while drinking and considering the possibility that she may be an overlooked genius, sorry jeenyus, directing and starring in her own B-film about a legendary slightly homicidal cabaret show.

Myriam Phiro's Bastille Day Celebration

Thursday, July 14 at 7 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

It's French National Day, and internationally acclaimed chanteuse Myriam Phiro invites you to a unique Soirée en musique! Charles Trenet, Edith Piaf, Charles Aznavour, and many more of France's national treasures will be featured at the fête. The mistress of ceremonies, whose Joe's Pub debut showcased her sold-out Tribute to Edith Piaf for the same occasion in 2019, will be accompanied by her French/gypsy Jazz band, Nuage Rhythm. Excerpts from the show, as well as selected numbers, anecdotes & stories from some of Phiro's favorite French artists will be at the rendez-vous for this year's Bastille Day festivities. So, bring your joie-de-vivre and get ready to celebrate all things French!

Rachel Brown

Thursday, July 14 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Declared "the future" by Wyclef Jean and "the next big thing" by InStyle, native New Yorker Rachel Brown's distinct sound blends elements of her roots (Ethiopian, Bermudian, and Southern) with a childhood spent listening to soul greats like Sam Cooke and Smokey Robinson, as well as other R&B, hip hop, and 90's pop. Join Rachel, backed by her unforgettable band, for her return to Joe's Pub!

Eden Zane

Saturday, July 16 at 7:00 PM

Inadvertently multi-national and purposely intercultural, the Syrian-American New Yorker, Eden Zane began his musical journey pouring his emotions into timeless Arabic classics by icons like Abdel Halim Hafez & Mohamed Abdel Wahab. He maintained momentum writing his own songs and defying the Arabic genre as we know it. Eden's LP Shamsak is a hauntingly beautiful baroque & orchestral power ballad that elevates his disarming, velvety vocals. The song was an immediate hit on social media. His call-to-prayer rendition is an iconic feature in the Hulu TV series "Ramy."

The Pink Room Burlesque's Miss Twin Peaks Pageant: The Return

Saturday, July 16 at 9:30 PM

The Pink Room Burlesque is a tribute to and satire of the works of David Lynch. Since the anniversary of Laura Palmer's death in February of 2011, Francine and The Pink Room cast have covered everything from Twin Peaks, Fire Walk With Me, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead & Inland Empire. The Pink Room headlined "A Tribute To Twin Peaks," the official Showtime event for The Return and appeared in the Showtime produced documentary "Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon." Francine and The Pink Room were also feature on ABC's Nightline and are now considered "David Lynch-approved".

Arti Gollapudi: Lackadaisical Loser

Sunday, July 17 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

A show about feeling like absolute sh*t and trying to find a way to do something about it. Through poetry, music, and storytelling, writer and comedian Arti Gollapudi explores how to do the very difficult task of getting out of bed every morning to find that amongst an onslaught of bad dates and dread, there is always hope and beyond that- joy.

Justin Elizabeth Sayre: Assorted Fruit

Sunday, July 17 at 9:30PM

A monthly, queer variety show from the people that brought you The Meeting, join your host Justin Elizabeth Sayre for Assorted Fruit! An all queer, all fun night of the best in queer talent from all over New York and the world. A new look at Queer art with lots of new faces and some of your favorites! Join Justin and Dusty Childers, our fabulousity director on a new and fun journey into the weird and wonderful world of Assorted Fruit!

The Skivvies

Tuesday, July 19 at 7:00 PM

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. The New York Times calls them "a hot musical comedy duo specializing in unexpected arrangements, incongruous mashups, and of course, highly toned displays of skin" and the Wall Street Journal says they're "smart, sophisticated...ingenious."

Tony Trischka: A Tribute to Earl Scruggs

Wednesday, July 20 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Tony Trischka pays tribute to the music of the great Earl Scruggs - his bands, his duos, and his solo works.

First Ladies of Disco: Retro Music Box featuring Martha Wash, Linda Clifford, and Norma Jean Wright (formerly of Chic)

Thursday, July 21 at 9:30 PM, Friday, July 22 at 7PM and Saturday July 23 at 9:30 PM

First Ladies of Disco: Retro Music Box is an explosive, extraordinary musical journey of the most iconic Soul, Pop. Rock and R&B Dance songs have topped the music charts, led by the hitmakers of their time. That's right! The original recording artist. "It's a tribute show inside of a tribute." Join Norma Jean Wright, formerly of Chic, Linda Clifford, and Original Weather Girl, Martha Wash as they sing their hits and give tribute to some of their favorite artists and songs. It's a breathtaking non stop thrill ride.

Cristian Allexis

Friday, July 22 at 9:30 PM

Singer songwriter Cristian Allexis returns to Joe's Pub to captivate with his distinctive Latin fusion of bolero and bachata and his passion for performing the songs he has written. His repertoire consists of stories he has heard from friends and books he has read inspiring Cristian to write about love and heartbreak. The show will unite the audience with claps and good energy.

Shola Adewusi: Bitter Leaf Stew



Saturday, July 23 at 7:00 PM

Bitter Leaf Stew is a full meal of original characters and new songs, cooked up and dished out by Shola Adewusi. A group of women you haven't heard from yet but who are ready to serve you some twisted truths. Torch songs close enough to burn. Sweet melodies with a bitter edge. Rock and buttered rolls.

The Civilians: Black Girl in Paris by Jacinth Greywoode and AriDy Nox



Sunday, July 24 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

A musical within a folktale within a ritual, Black Girl in Paris is all about Sally Hemings, a fourteen-year-old enslaved black woman from Virginia who, by a twist of fate, suddenly finds herself in Paris, France. With the French Revolution fast approaching and her slave master looming in the background, Sally must figure out just how much she is willing to give up for a chance at freedom. Luckily she is not alone: An ensemble of Ancestors surround her, acting as both community members and advisors, applauding and chiding her in equal measure. Full of defiant joy, this show explores one of the most pressing questions of our age: What does it truly mean to be free?

The Claudettes

Sunday, July 24 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Wielding their own distinctive "garage cabaret" sound, the Claudettes merge earthy blues and soul with pop hooks and punk spirit, writing an intriguing new chapter in American roots music. Pianist/songwriter Johnny Iguana joins seductive singer Berit Ulseth, bassist/vocalist Zach Verdoorn and drummer Michael Caskey. Johnny, who toured for years with his cult-favorite rock band Oh My God, has played on albums featuring Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter, Derek Trucks, Keb' Mo', Gary Clark Jr., Shemekia Copeland, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and more. He has toured/recorded with Junior Wells and Otis Rush, played on three Grammy-nominated albums and earned a prestigious 2021 Blues Music Award nomination for Piano Player of the Year.

Danny Lipsitz and The Brass Tacks

Wednesday, July 27 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

In The Brass Tacks, renowned bandleader Danny Lipsitz puts together some of the top musical talent in New York City and the world in a high-energy mishmash of jazz, swing, early rock 'n' roll, klezmer, and soul music. It's captivating, feel-good music for people from all walks of life. Danny was part of the inaugural class of the Joe's Pub Working Group, the artist development program through Joe's Pub. In 2021, Danny and The Brass Tacks signed on with Midori and Friends to present in six public schools around NYC a new curriculum about the saxophone in swing and early rock 'n' roll music.

Bright Light Bright Light: So Gay. So Dramatic. So Public.

Wednesday, July 27 at 9:30 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Award winning artist, producer, composer & DJ Bright Light Bright Light makes a welcome return to Joe's Pub for an evening, stripping songs from his 4 critically acclaimed pop albums down to just piano and voice for a very gay and very dramatic evening. His catalog includes a long line of stellar collaborators including Sir Elton John, Scissor Sisters, Justin Vivian Bond, and Alan Cumming, but behind the glitz is the backbone of his singular songwriting which takes the spotlight in this show. Stories behind the songs and a few surprise covers throw a little camp and humor into the mix for a very special night.

El Caribefunk: Celebrando Tour

Thursday, July 28 at 9:30 PM

El Caribefunk, nominated for a Latin GRAMMY, brings the music of the Greater Caribbean for a fusion that captures the rhythm and flow of their hometown, Cartagena, Colombia. With opener Bronson Tennis

Truth Future Bachman: Luna and the Starbodies

Friday, July 29 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Earth is no longer safe for Luna, a TRANS-ient starlet on the cusp of womanhood. Hitchhiking the night sky, she conceives three young rockstars, The Starbodies, who ignite the mother within her and illuminate her cosmic destiny. A transcendent new concept album that combines the suspense of Watchmen with the camp of Glee, "Luna and the Starbodies" is an epic musical short about a life in transition. From the mind of composer, vocalist, and writer, Truth Future Bachman, this next chapter of "The Shapeshifters" Universe, encourages audiences of every age, gender, and sexuality to find their tribe, sing along, and reach the hero within.

YahZarah

Friday, July 29 at 9:30 PM - The Blueprint: YahZarah tributes Aretha Franklin

Saturday, July 30 at 9:30 PM - YahZarah presents "The Ceremony"

YahZarah is a Soul-Pop icon so why not tribute the great Aretha Franklin, one of the greatest crossover artists ever and the blueprint for musicians all over there world. The audience will experience YahZarah's incredible instrument in a way they have never before heard it as she tributes the multi-genre queen and true vocal bible Aretha Franklin. On Saturday, YahZarah fans and unsuspecting music lovers are in for a spectacularly produced, multi-influenced tour-de-force healing experience with her long-anticipated project, The Ceremony. Her pristinely melodic vocals glide amidst the spacious and genre-defying beat balladry. Whether displaying stratospheric vocal works on the anthemic power-pop ballad "Beautiful User," taking a more sensuous approach on the moody "Too Good To Be True," and going from sweet-to-vampy on her beat-driven, Prince-reminiscent "Drugs," The Ceremony makes for a powerful artistic statement that proves thoroughly pleasing to the ear and healing for the soul in a time when we need it the most.



Shunzo Ohno: Metamorphosis



Saturday, July 30 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Live at Joe's Pub, Shunzo Ohno's Metamorphosis performance is the premiere of his new works, with his distinguished Jazz Collective Ensemble and the Lotus Chamber Music Collective, performing innovative and favorite compositions.

D'yan Forest: Swinging on the Seine

Sunday, July 31 at 7:00 PM

As part of "Tickets for $20 and Less" Series

Comedian and cabaret artist D'yan Forest has always been ahead of her time. In 1963 she moved to Paris as a young, innocent, recently divorced Bostonian looking to make it big in the Parisian cabaret scene. Immersing herself in the glitz, glamour, and scandalous nightlife of the era, the naive D'yan was transported from a sheltered suburban existence to a life filled with underground sex clubs and the swinger scene. A coming of age story like you have never seen it. The audacious D'yan officially turns 88 in the middle of the show and she's still going strong. Come celebrate life, love, and the city of Paris with her!

Gina Chavez

Wednesday, August 3 at 7:00 PM

Latin GRAMMY-nominee Gina Chavez blends the sounds of the Americas with tension and grace. A 12-time Austin Music Award winner and Austin Musician of the Year, she and her band can be seen on PBS in "Gina Chavez: Live from the Kate." She has completed a 12-country tour as cultural ambassadors with the U.S. State Department, uniting audiences from Texas to Uzbekistan and Venezuela to Saudi Arabia. Her bilingual album, Up.Rooted, topped the Amazon and Latin iTunes charts following a feature on NPR's All Things Considered and her Tiny Desk concert has more than 900,000 views. Gina's Spanish-language anthem, "Siete-D," won the grand prize in the John Lennon International Songwriting Contest.

Peter Smith

Wednesday, August 3 at 9:30 PM

Peter Smith at Joe's Pub will feature songs, stories and special surprise guests! Peter's recent credits include Macbeth(Broadway), Fire Island (Hulu), and "Three Busy Debras" (HBOMax/Adult Swim).

AGBU Arts: Armenians in Jazz - Summer Edition

Thursday, August 4 at 7:00 PM

An evening of jazz with Armenian musicians based in New York City, featuring vocalist Lucy Yeghiazaryan performing pieces from her new Armenian project "At the Golden Gate" with guitarist Eric Zoland, and drummer Samvel Sarkisyan's Armenian Band with saxophonist and dudukist Sergej Avanesov, pianist Liya Grigoryan, and bassist Noah Garabedian.

Matteo Lane: Streisand at the Bon Soir - Divas Edition

Friday, August 5 at 7:00 PM

In 1960 at age 19, Barbra Streisand was already making her mark in NYC, performing an array of jazz classics in between humorous musings and eccentric jokes. She was wacky, brilliant and beautiful and had a musical sensibility that was far too advanced for someone her age. Thankfully one of her shows was recorded, and lives on as "Barbra Streisand, Live at Bon Soir." Intrigued by this recording, Matteo Lane and Music Director Henry Koperski were inspired to recreate this set of music and bring it to Joe's Pub with their own updated flavor and stylings. This show hopes to capture Barbra's unique essence before she became a household name. This DIVAS edition will feature sons from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s R&B divas.

Taína Asili

Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 PM

Taína Asili is a New York-based Puerto Rican singer, composer, and activist carrying on the tradition of her ancestors, fusing past and present struggles into one soulful and defiant voice. For over 20 years she has brought the vibrant music of love and liberation to venues across the globe. Her Afro-Latin fusion songs and music videos inspired by social movements for racial, gender, and climate justice have been lauded by the likes of Rolling Stone,Billboard, Huffington Post, NPR, and Democracy Now!

Ben Abraham

Saturday, August 6 at 9:30 PM and Monday, August 8 at 7:00 PM

Ben Abraham is an award-winning L.A.-based singer/songwriter from Melbourne, Australia. His 2014 self-released debut LP Sirens earned widespread critical praise, leading to a 2016 reissue via indie label Secretly Canadian. Featuring appearances from Sara Bareilles and Gotye, the album was hailed by The New York Times as "a debut of remarkable depth." While Sirens catalyzed his career as an in-demand songwriter - co-writing tracks like Kesha's double-platinum, Grammy Award-winning smash hit "Praying" - he also experienced the most tumultuous period of his life, including a serious breakup and ensuing crisis of faith. In the thick of all that upheaval, Abraham created his sophomore album Friendly Fire - out August 2021 via Atlantic Records.

Amanda Andrews: Everything's Fine!

Sunday, August 7 at 7:00 PM

What does one do when the systems relied upon to conquer mental health challenges crumble? When anxiety creeps into meditation, and a working out becomes lifting the weight of depression? Join actress, singer, and writer Amanda Andrewson on a journey of hitting walls, hearing, "no", and figuring out how to keep going. Directed by Susan Campanaro, this rock & roll play will invoke laughter, reflection, and understanding.

Bassel & The Supernaturals w/ special guest Lt. Headtrip

Sunday, August 7 at 9:30 PM

Bassel & The Supernaturals tells the story of Bassel Almadani's experience as a first generation Syrian-American using soulful melodies, funk inspired rhythms, and captivating lyrics regarding love, loss, and the war in Syria. Special guest Lt Headtrip, brings his unique flavor of hip-hop, forged in NYC's underground scene, with riveting showmanship and thoughtful yet approachable lyricism.



Monday Michiru: ENSO Album Release



Thursday, August 11 at 7 PM

Japanese-American Songstress Monday Michiru returns to Joe's Pub to celebrate the release of ENSO, her latest album.

Clem Snide

Wednesday, August 17 at 7:00 PM

Forever Just Beyond, Eef Barzelay's stunning album under the Clem Snide moniker, may just be the most miraculous of them all. Produced by Scott Avett, the record is a work of exquisite beauty and profound questioning, a reckoning with faith and reality that rushes headlong into the unknown and the unknowable. The songs here grapple with hope and depression, identity and perception, God and the afterlife, humanizing thorny existential issues and delivering them with the intimate, understated air of a late-night conversation between old friends. Avett's production is similarly warm and inviting, and the careful, spacious arrangement of gentle guitars and spare percussion carves a wide path for Barzelay's insightful lyrics and idiosyncratic delivery.

BIGYUKI

Wednesday, August 17 at 9:30 PM

Masayuki Hirano-better known as BIGYUKI-is a ground-breaking songwriter and virtuoso keyboard player who blends jazz, soul, hip-hop and electronica to create a sound that's wholly his own. Alongside releasing his own inimitable music, BIGYUKI is highly sought-after as a performer and collaborator by the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, J. Cole, Kamasi Washington and Lauryn Hill.

Zach and Drew: Baby Gay

Thursday, August 18 at 9:30 PM

Featured in The New York Times, musical comedians Zach Teague & Drew Lausch present Baby Gay, an hour-long musical trainwreck that will TEACH the audience that everyone has a Baby Gay inside of them. Featuring original sleeper hits such as "It's Poppers!" and "Gay Demonz," Zach and Drew are ready to drag you to hell or into a long-term relationship! Featuring surprise guests. Directed by Jenny Leon.

Ruby McCollister: Tragedy

Friday, August 19 at 9:30 PM

Ruby McCollister's Tragedy is a new one woman show (in progress) by Ruby McCollister. This downtown IT Girl walks you through the catacombs of her life beginning in a Theater in Los Angeles and the beginning of her addiction to the macabre. She deep dives her past present future and takes you to the mountain...we promise. It's laughs, tears and revelation guaranteed.