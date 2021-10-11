Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch Return to Bemelmans Bar October 24 & 31, November 14 & 21

Photo of Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso by Bill Westmoreland

JIM CARUSO & BILLY STRITCH RETURN TO THE LEGENDARY BEMELMANS BAR AT THE CARLYLE, A ROSEWOOD HOTEL

SUNDAYS October 24 and 31, November 14 and 21

For the eighth year in a row, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch return to Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel with their evening of swinging standards on Sundays, October 24, 31, November 14 and 21, from 9pm to midnight. Bassist Steve Doyle will again join the duo. Caruso and Stritch, who have performed extensively on their own, gained national exposure together as the host and musical director of the wildly popular open mic, Cast Party, which celebrates talent every Monday at Birdland in NYC, and tours nationally. During their eight years at Bemelmans, the duo has received critical acclaim, and made international news when rock legend Bono joined them in an impromptu performance. The musical pair has also become the darling of the show biz set, welcoming spontaneous performances by stars including Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein, Jane Monheit, Clint Holmes, Marilyn Maye, Stephanie J. Block, Steve Ross, Linda Lavin, Darren Criss, Luann de Lesseps, Tony Danza, Megan Hilty, Laura Osnes, Liliane Montevecchi, Christine Ebersole, and Steve Tyrell.

Bemelmans Bar is located in The Carlyle Hotel (35 East 76th Street @ Madison Avenue). Bar seating is $15 per person and table seating is $25 per person. Reservations not accepted; tables available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For additional information, visit www.thecarlyle.com