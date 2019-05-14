Jill Senter & Co Bring CELEBRATE THE MOMENT To The Laurie Beechman Theater

Jill Senter will premier her new show CELEBRATE THE MOMENT: A Nightclub Revue written, arranged and conducted by Elliot Finkel with choreography by Joanna Rush and directed by Walter Willison at The on Monday, May 20th at 7PM at The Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street.

Jill Senter is the singer/songwriter of "Celebrate the Moment", which became one of the top ten dance songs in Australia, and "Stronger Than Yesterday", which debuted at #33 on Billboard's Club Dance Songs chart in 2018. As an actress, her films include Serpico with Al Pacino, Death Wish 3 with Charles Bronson, and she starred in the cult classic metaphysical thriller Pick Up (aka Pazuzu). Her TV appearances include Law & Order, Two on the Town, and regional theatre in WEST SIDE STORY, CABARET, GODSPELL, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, and HAIR. Miss Senter made her New York cabaret debut last year in OUT OF THIS WORLD which played to sold out houses at The Triad Theater.

CELEBRATE THE MOMENT harkens back to the intimate singing, dancing nightclub revues of The Golden Age of New York cabaret. The show features some of the best known songs from The American Songbook, Broadway and films, including a tribute to Miss Senter's renowned uncle, David Kapralik, the former president of Columbia Records who discovered and helped build the careers of such legendary stars as Johnny Mathis, Tony Bennett, and Barbra Streisand, and co-authored some of the label's biggest hits.



Also starring in the musical revue will be cabaret favorite Rob Langeder whose films include The Wild Wedding starring Glenn Close and John Malkovich, Lyle Smith Mitchell, from TV's The Hour of Power with Robert H. Schuller, and Sophia Tzougros, who most recently costarred with Loni Ackerman in the workshop for the Broadway bound musical IMPOSSIBLY GEORGE.

On Broadway, writer, arranger and musical director Elliot Finkel conducted Sid Caesar & COMPANY starring Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca, Michael Feinstein IN CONCERT starring Michael Feinstein, FINKEL'S FOLLIES starring his father, Emmy Award winner Fyvush Finkel, Off-Broadway. Mr. Finkel is an internationally acclaimed conductor and concert pianist and was musical director for such legendary artists as Jan Peerce, Herschel Bernardi, and Ginger Rogers.

Choreographer Joanna Rush appeared on Broadway in A CHORUS LINE (also as Sheila in the Los Angeles company), Shirley MacLaine AT THE PALACE starring Shirley MacLaine, in films including The Night They Raided Minsky's, A Killing Affair costarring with O.J. Simpson and Elizabeth Montgomery, and the TV remake of William Inge's Splendor in the Grass, which she also choreographed. Miss Rush currently tours the US in her one-woman show KICK and her newest show, SEX & POWER.

CELEBRATE THE MOMENT is directed by Tony nominee and Theatre World Award winner Walter Willison who starred on Broadway in the landmark Tony Award winning musical GRAND HOTEL directed by Tommy Tune, Richard Rodgers and Martin Charnin's TWO BY TWO, Stephen Schwartz' PIPPIN directed by Bob Fosse, and his films including the Emmy Award winning Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women. Mr. Willison's writing and directing credits most include the critically acclaimed GRAND HOTEL: The 25th Anniversary Reunion Concert at 54 Below, in which he also costarred with Liliane Montevecchi, Karen Akers and other fellow original cast members, and BLUES, BALLADS & SIN SONGS: The Legend of Libby Holman starring Lee Horwin, which garnered her a 2019 Bistro Award.

Tickets for Jill Senter in CELEBRATE THE MOMENT: A Nightclub Revue are $15, with a $20 food and/or beverage minimum. For reservations call 212.695.6909 visit westbankcafe.com





