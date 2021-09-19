Jeremy Stolle Brings NO MORE TALK OF DARKNESS Back To Birdland Theater September 24th and 25th

Phantom's Jeremy Stolle in No More Talk of Darkness returns to Birdland Theater (315 West 44th Street New York, NY 10036) September 24 & 25, 2021.



Broadway is BACK! Stolle House Productions is proud to present No More Talk of Darkness starring Phantom's Jeremy Stolle with surprise special guests at Birdland Theater on September 24th and 25th!



Jeremy is a current Phantom veteran with over a decade of experience wearing the mask. Yes, you will hear Phantom like you have never heard Phantom before, but there is so much more beyond the darkness of the Phantom's lair. "No More Talk of Darkness" infuses Jeremy's unparalleled voice and extensive musicianship with the high-packed, show-stopping power of the Unreachable Stars Band to create the ultimate celebration and electrifying spectacle of a Broadway mega-musical. This concert crosses over several musical genres with many hilarious tales which will keep you on the edge of your seat. Enjoy the circus!



"...and the lanky, funny, charming and talented man with a voice that can melt butter...who helmed it." - Broadway World



Jeremy Stolle (he/him): Jeremy is a recording artist and concert singer currently in the record-breaking Broadway production of the Phantom of the Opera. With over two decades of experience in live theatre, notable appearances include Disney theatricals Pre-Broadway Production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, directed by Scott Schwartz and written by Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz, and Peter Parnil; featured on the hit original cast recording of Hunchback (Jehan). Other theater credits include the workshop production of Broadway's: A TALE OF TWO CITIES, The Musical, Music Theater Wichita's: THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, (Trevor Graydon), SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS (Adam), North Shore Music Theater's CAMELOT, (Lionel), multiple national productions of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Gaston). Jeremy played the title role in Jekyll and Hyde and Scarlet Pimpernel for which he won an Elly Award for "Best Actor in A Musical". Other roles include Billy Bigalow in Carousel and Tommy in Brigadoon. Jeremy was honored to sing the Grand Finale Anthem "Help is on the Way" at the star-studded Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids/Year-end Concert, "The Easter Bonnet."



Jeremy has traveled the world singing concerts and symphonies including A Yuletide Celebration with Sylvia McNair, the Indianapolis Symphony, Broadway Stars concert in Taiwan, Pacific Symphony, and The Modesto Symphony Pops. "No More Talk of Darkness" has appeared with Performing Arts Centers nationwide including Music Theatre Wichita, Gallo Center, The Straz, The Overture Center, W. Carroll Coyne Center, and more! In New York, he appeared with 54 Below, Birdland, Broadway.com's National Showcase for Blockbuster Musicals, and Broadway in Bryant Park. Jeremy also had the highest honor of appearing opposite the former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg as Mini Phantom in the yearly New York Press Core- Mayors Roast. Television Credits Include Good Morning America, CBS', As the World Turns (Patrick), ABC's All My Children, and FX Channel's Rescue Me.



In addition to live performance, Jeremy, as a recording artist, has a solid online fanbase cultivating millions of hits on Spotify for his many recordings. His solo album, "In the Moment," has sold many copies in over 30 countries.



