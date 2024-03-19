Jennifer McCalin to Make New York Cabaret Debut At Laurie Beechman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jennifer McClain, a celebrated figure in the South Florida entertainment scene, will make her cabaret debut, "Chanteuse on the Loose: To All the Guys I've Loved Before." Presented by Ricky

Spears, this one-of-a-kind performance promises an unforgettable evening of storytelling, laughter, and song at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Jennifer McClain, known for her dynamic vocal range and engaging stage presence, brings over 25 years of experience entertaining diverse audiences. In intimate bars, grand charity events, or large festivals from South Florida to Puerto Vallarta, Key West to Fire Island and Provincetown, McClain has dazzled with her ability to effortlessly

transition between musical genres. Her New York City cabaret debut is not only a milestone in her career but also a testament to her versatile talent and enduring appeal.

The show, "To All the Guys I've Loved Before, will feature an eclectic mix of music, from sultry torch songs and high-energy anthems to comedic Broadway numbers. McClain's vast repertoire and charismatic performance style promise a night that will resonate with music lovers of all tastes.