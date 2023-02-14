Jennifer Holliday Adds Meet-And-Greets to Diamond Series Debut at 54 Below

54 Below will welcome Broadway's original Effie White, Jennifer Holliday, to the popular Diamond Series for six performances from February 21-26 at 8:30pm. The Diamond Series features concert-length performances by some of the most luminous talents on Broadway matched with specially curated dinners in our elegant supper club. To ensure an intimate, comfortable and never to-be- forgotten experience, seating will be limited. Recent Diamond Series artists have included Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Megan Hilty, Laura Benanti, and Kelli O'Hara.

All Premium ticket buyers will be offered the opportunity for a meet and greet with Ms. Holliday after the performance.

All guests for this show will be greeted with a welcome drink and hors d'oeuvres prior to a three-course dinner and an up-close and personal performance. Following the show, guests are invited to linger and savor their evening in the warm and stylish environs of 54 Below. The cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip is included in the ticket price, with additional alcoholic beverages billed separately.

JENNIFER HOLLIDAY, February 21-26 at 8:30PM

Tony® and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below with a dazzling show featuring Broadway love songs to celebrate Valentine's Day week. Jennifer will be singing her own thrilling renditions of popular tunes and jazz standards from Broadway musicals along with her signature torch song of unrequited love from Dreamgirls. She'll also pay tribute to some of her favorite composers including George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, and Duke Ellington, accompanied by a sextet of New York's most accomplished musicians.

Ms. Holliday catapulted to Broadway fame with her show-stopping performance as the iconic Effie "Melody" White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls. She immortalized Effie, forever creating a template for delivering gut-wrenching, timeless performances, as evidenced by the Grammy Award she won for the performance of the show-stopping ballad "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" and her Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Musical for the role. Her second album, Say You Love Me, won her a second Grammy for her rendition of Duke Ellington's classic, "Come Sunday." Recently, she made a triumphant return to Broadway as Shug Avery in the revival of The Color Purple.

For reservations and information, visit www.54Below.com. Tickets, starting at $300, include the cost of dinner, the concert, tax, and tip. Additional alcoholic beverages are billed separately.

Now in its tenth year, 54 Below continues to delight Broadway fans with its diverse line-up of shows and performers, including musical acts from the worlds of Broadway, popular music, and beyond. The Diamond Series will expand on the current programming to create one-of-a-kind experiences for its audiences that will provide access to their favorite artists.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.