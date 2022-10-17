Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jennifer Diamond to Perform LET ME BE ME at 54 Below in November

Let Me Be Me unleashes the authentic Jennifer as she traverses roles she has played, should play and could play — if only they would just let her be her. 

Oct. 17, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Jennifer Diamond in Let Me Be Me on November 4, 2022 at 9:30pm. How do you solve a problem like Jennifer Diamond? That's been a recurring theme as she's navigated a career in musical theatre. Always "a little too much of" one thing and "not enough of" another, she's never been able to find a place to plant herself and be exactly enough. Throwing caution to the wind and freeing herself from a room at Pearl, Let Me Be Me unleashes the authentic Jennifer as she traverses roles she has played, should play and could play - with special guests and a full band - if only they would just let her be her. Originally intended for March of 2020, the pandemic and a new child added their own curveballs and chaos to explore.

Let Me Be Me is written by Jennifer Diamond and Robbie Rozelle. It is directed by BroadwayWorld Award-winning director Robbie Rozelle and features musical direction and arrangements by Luke Williams. The evening is produced by Evan Sacks.

Jennifer Diamond in Let Me Be Me plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 4, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JENNIFER DIAMOND

Jennifer Diamond was last seen Off-Broadway in This One's for the Girls. Prior to that she performed throughout the city in her solo show It's My First Time: Please Be Gentle. She had the pleasure of touring the world duetting with Kristin Chenoweth in a featured role at venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Sydney Opera House, and the Hollywood Bowl.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy


