Jennifer Ashley Tepper to Stop By SOUP TROUPE ONLINE

Join producer and musical theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper for stories, Q&As, and more.

Tune in on Saturday, October 18 at 4PM EST for SOUP TROUPE ONLINE. Hosted by co-founder Danny Feldman (Hide and Seek) and co-president Dani Wergiles, the livestream is streamed every weekend to discuss soups and more with special guests.

Join musical theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper ("The Untold Stories of Broadway", producer of Be More Chill) for stories, Q&As, and more.

Soup Troupe Online goes live each week to rate soups within a variety of different categories, recall favorite soup memories, and more. Started at French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts by Feldman alongside co-founder Cole Wright-Schaner, the troupe met weekly each summer prior to the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an effort to keep soup in all of our lives,

Feldman and Wergiles have moved their platform online, and have entertained guests such as Damon J. Gillespie (NBC'S Rise, Newsies), Emerson Steele (Violet, Parade), Jesse JP Johnson (Wicked, SpongeBob SquarePants), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire, A Christmas Story), Kirrilee Berger (The Handmaid's Tale, One Dollar), Ben Caplan (I Don't Want to Talk About It), Alessandra Baldacchino (Fun Home), Ashley Reyes (The Play That Goes Wrong), Emerson Glick (The Fiddler on the Roof), and more.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You