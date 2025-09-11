Jenn Grinels Will Make Her 54 Below Debut in VERSES AND VOICES This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Jenn Grinels in the new series Verses and Voices on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. Grinels will share selections from Wakeman—her folk-rock musical featured in this year’s NAMT Festival of New Musicals—alongside bold new works currently in development.

Grinels will be joined by Alan Stevens Hewitt on bass and Everet Almond on drums, with additional special guests to be announced.

“Grinels’ live shows are explosive and unapologetically human,” wrote Glide Magazine. “Her innate ability to connect with listeners activates their deepest emotions pertaining to love, resilience, and hope.”

Having spent the last decade touring nationwide, Grinels makes her 54 Below debut with an evening that marks her first-ever New York appearance as a theatrical composer. The performance offers an intimate look at a genre-defying artist at the start of a compelling new chapter.

Ticket Information

Jenn Grinels in Verses and Voices will take place at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 18, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish, with a $2 facility fee applied to all paid orders. Suggested donation is $25 or more for Premium seats and $10 or more for General Admission. General Admission seating is first come, first served. There is no food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org. Tickets purchased on the day of the performance after 7:00 p.m. are available by calling (646) 476-3551.