Jenn Colella, Ali Ewoldt, Christine Ebersole and More Set for October at 54 Below

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Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Ali Ewoldt, Christine Ebersole, Matt Cavenaugh, and more.

MARTINA BARTA – WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW IS LOVE: A Burt Bacharach TRIBUTE – OCTOBER 1 AT 7PM

Internationally acclaimed Czech-German jazz vocalist Martina Barta makes her 54 Below debut with What the World Needs Now Is Love, a sophisticated and deeply personal tribute to the legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Bringing a fresh jazz sensibility to Bacharach's timeless songbook, Barta reimagines classics such as “Alfie,” “The Look of Love,” “A House Is Not a Home,” and “(They Long to Be) Close to You” in intimate, original arrangements that reveal new emotional depth and nuance. Accompanied by a world-class NYC jazz trio, she honors Bacharach's unmistakable musical legacy while boldly making each song her own. This elegant and heartfelt evening of storytelling and song is a celebration of love, longing, and the enduring power of great music—exactly what the world needs now.

She is accompanied by a world-class NYC jazz trio, featuring Matt Baker on piano, John Webber on bass, and Adam Nussbaum on drums.

A graduate of the Berlin University of the Arts/Jazz Institute Berlin and the Manhattan School of Music, Martina Barta has studied with jazz luminaries including Theo Bleckmann, Buster Williams, Judy Niemack, Kurt Rosenwinkel, and David Friedman. Her international career has taken her to prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Berlin Philharmonie, and Konzerthaus Berlin, as well as major festivals across Europe, Asia, and the United States. In 2017, she represented the Czech Republic at the Eurovision Song Contest, connecting with millions of viewers worldwide.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JESSI CAMPO: THE LATIN DIVA, THE DRAMA QUEEN, AND THE NEW YORKER – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

“Jessi’s distinctive and memorable voice…captures all audiences.” – Palm Beach Illustrated

“Campo logra soplarle oxígeno con su interpretación fresca y con mucho feeling.” – Solar Latin Club

International recording artist and bilingual singer-songwriter Jessi Campo, whose music has been featured in the Netflix series “Gentefied,” the film El Sueño, and who performed a Hora in the hit film Striptease, makes her dazzling 54 Below debut with The Latin Diva, The Drama Queen, and The New Yorker — an electrifying evening of passion, glamour, humor, and powerhouse storytelling through song.

From the bright lights of New York City to the fiery soul of Havana, Jessi takes audiences on a heartfelt musical journey honoring her Cuban father, an extraordinary entertainer who inspired her love of performance and resilience. Through unforgettable stories and deeply emotional performances, she reminds audiences to embrace love after heartbreak, reinvention after adversity, and to live boldly—with humor, vulnerability, and unapologetic flair.

Featuring music inspired by La Lupe, Celia Cruz, West Side Story, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” and the timeless jazz stylings of Ella Fitzgerald, the evening blends Latin soul, Broadway drama, smoky jazz, and classic Manhattan sophistication into an intimate and unforgettable nightclub experience.

Vibrant, intimate, wildly entertaining, and deeply moving, this captivating one-woman show celebrates Jessi Campo’s Cuban-American roots, bold New York spirit, powerhouse vocals, and irresistible charm—creating a night audiences will not soon forget.

Also joined by musical director Antoine Alvear on piano, Brett Benteler on bass, Fernando García on drums, and Anibal Rojas on saxophone.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACON PRICKETT IN HELLO, MACON! A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO Jerry Herman! FEAT. Lee Roy Reams – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Fresh off the success of his debut cabaret run MACON: His Own Way!, 2026 MAC Award Nominee (New York Debut – Male) Macon Prickett returns to Broadway’s Living Room with HELLO, MACON! A Musical Tribute to Jerry Herman! Join the “boisterous boy with the big voice” (BroadwayWorld) and his band, led by the incomparable Canaan J. Harris, as he pays homage to the Tony and Grammy winning show-business legend!

Expect to hear arrangements of classic Herman hits from Mame, Hello, Dolly!, La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, The Grand Tour, and more! This is Macon’s love letter to the man whose music made him fall deeply in love with musical theatre and the dames who brought his songs to life!

Featuring special guest Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, Applause, Hello, Dolly!).

Hailing from the farmlands of Prickettville, Alabama, Macon Prickett was born to entertain! Since making the big move to the Big Apple over 8 years ago, Macon has draped himself across pianos on stages throughout the city at venues such as 54 Below plus The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Greenroom42, and late night karaoke at Baby Grand.

Macon is a member of Actor’s Equity Association, occasionally chewing the scenery as a cow, a snail, an earthworm, a ghost, and awaiting the day he’ll get the chance to play a real boy!

Visit Macon online at www.maconwprickett.com or on social media @mrmaconprickett to follow the “newly minted cabaret star” as he step-ball-changes his way through the business of show!

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

David Rothenberg: STILL NEVER TOO LATE – OCTOBER 11 AT 1PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After 33,580 days (and counting) on Planet Earth, David Rothenberg is returning to 54 Below to continue to share his laugh genes with an unsuspecting world. Join him for Still Never Too Late! His 54 Below debut was a complete success filled with brunch and non stop laughs, so join him again as he continues to prove just how funny he is. In preparation for his stand-up comedy debut, he worked behind the scenes with comics Mort Sahl, Frank Gorshin, and Joy Behar among others. He once entered a cab that had just been vacated by Jonathan Winters and he has seen all the reruns of “The Golden Girls” …. proceed at your own risk.

David Rothenberg will be introduced by two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (Grey Gardens, War Paint, 42nd Street).

David Rothenberg is the founder and first executive director of The Fortune Society, a position he served for 18 years. The advocacy and self-help program for formerly incarcerated men and women has a unique origin. Rothenberg, a producer and publicist of over 200 Broadway and off-Broadway plays, presented John Herbert’s 1967 prison drama Fortune and Men’s Eyes. From post-play dialogues, The Fortune Society literally began by leaping through the proscenium arch into the New York City scene.

As a national spokesman for the rights of inmates and former prisoners, Rothenberg has served on numerous independent commissions and government advisory councils. He was a member of the New York City Human Rights Commission.

In 2002, the Fortune Academy was born, a unique residence for formerly incarcerated men and women. With four residents, he created a play, The Castle, which has been performing since 2008, including a year off-Broadway. His memoir, Fortune In My Eyes, was published in 2013.

In the theatre, Rothenberg was associated with some of the most memorable productions of the last half-century, including the original production of Hair, John Gielgud’s The School for Scandal, Richard Burton’s Hamlet, Blue Man Group, The Boys In The Band, and a multitude of others.

He has hosted a weekly radio show, “Any Saturday,” on WBAI-FM for more than 50 years.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLS FOR A CAUSE – OCTOBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Featuring Broadway’s next generation of talent, Carols for a Cause presents its first NYC show, falling for fall. Join us for a night of cozy fall and holiday-themed songs from your favorite pop and musical theatre artists! It’s never too early to bundle up as the East Coast is blanketed in foliage.

As part of a series of annual benefit concerts, we are committed to giving back to the arts education that fostered our growth and artistic aspirations. With hits from Sara Bareilles and Joni Mitchell to name a few, get ready for a warm and magical night!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New York Foundation For the Arts (NYFA).

Produced by Julia Hayden Fung.

Co-produced by Kyle Geriak.

Featuring Olivia Bass, Kaitlyn Blair, Meilani Cisneros, Eleanor Conover, Gabriela Descartes López, Kate France, Julia Hayden Fung, Kyle Geriak, Kahlil Harvey, Hope Hill, Shannon Hoffman, Gianna Joyce, Phoebe Kleehammer, Rose Madsen, Bella McKivigan, Najm Muhammad, Hayden Poe, Ethan Rodriguez, Danielle Serrano-Bremer, Nora Sharman, Sage Sorenson, Kinsley Stephens, Jenny Walker, and Lola Zimet.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNG VOICES FOR CHANGE: MAGAZINER VOCAL STUDIO BENEFIT FOR ERIK’S WISH – OCTOBER 12 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand after FIVE sold-out performances, join internationally acclaimed singer and Back by popular demand after FIVE sold-out performances, join internationally acclaimed singer and voice teacher Badiene Magaziner for an evening of Broadway and pop favorites with Young Voices for Change, a group founded by Badiene to give singers a platform for social awareness.

The rising MVS stars, will be showcased among MVS Broadway and Off-Broadway stars including Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Alayna Martus (Disney’s The Lion King), Olivia Edward (Annie Get Your Gun), Aerina DeBoer (“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Ragtime), Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Clair Rachel Howell (Wicked), Raquel Nobile Fernandez (Yiddish Fiddler), Savannah Austin (Annie), Luli Mitchell (A Christmas Story), Natalia Bingham (School of Rock), Daniella Castoria (West Side Story, LA Opera), Cara Impallomeni (Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), and Skylar Matthews (The Sound of Music) and will raise funds for the Make-a-Wish Foundation in honor of Badiene’s son, Erik.

Badiene’s only child, Erik Emanuel Boelkow, was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Erik’s best chance for survival was a bone marrow transplant with marrow from a healthy donor. No donor was found and Erik died at the tender age of 13. Badiene created a show called Erik’s Wish as a tribute to his short but impactful life!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Executive produced by Badiene Magaziner.

Produced by Emily Stanton.

Music directed by Ruobing Zhang.

Featuring Seraphina Conti, Charlotte Cronin, Molly Dibble, Naiya Fernandez, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Joshua Kai Kaplan, Olivier Mordacq, Royina Patel, Sofia Pellegrino, Calvin Pierce, Kashi Rathod, Elliott Rhee, Mia Romay, Aria McKenna Rose, Adabelle Ross, Matteo Russo, Giuliana Sciortino, McCall Sheetz, Tori Small, and Kelsey Valente.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOUSSO SÉMON – OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Following her sold-out solo concert debut, Broadway’s Housso Sémon makes her 54 Below solo debut with Out Of The Blue, an intimate, genre-spanning evening that draws from Housso’s Ivorian cultural roots. Seen on Broadway in Suffs, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney’s The Lion King, and Girl From the North Country, Housso brings her own lived experience to the stage. Jazz, soul, and musical theater songs are reimagined through a West African lens, alongside original music.

Backed by a live band featuring West African instrumentation, Housso brings audiences on a musical journey that celebrates remembering who we are. Directed by Lori Parquet and music directed by Manny Houston, Out Of The Blue is a must-see experience, not to be missed.

Housso Sémon is an Ivory Coast–born, New York–raised actor, singer-songwriter, and producer. Credits include Broadway: Suffs, Girl From The North Country, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney’s The Lion King; National tour: Pippin; TV: “The Chair Company” (HBO), upcoming “The Hunting Party” (Netflix).

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anneliese Van Der Pol: THAT’S SO LIESKE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

Disney Channel icon Anneliese Van Der Pol, currently making her long-awaited New York stage comeback in Heathers, finally returns to the 54 Below stage after ten years in That’s So Lieske! She will be reunited on-stage with music director Benjamin Rauhala, with whom she toured the world in Disney Princess – The Concert, including an 85-city American tour. Beloved for playing ‘Chelsea Daniels’ on the record-breaking series “That’s So Raven” and its spin-off “Raven’s Home,” Anneliese has been a joyful part of the childhoods of multiple generations of Disney fans. But as beloved as her red hair and signature humor is her incredible singing voice – a powerful blend of Streisand and Garland that led her to making her Broadway debut as the final ‘Belle’ in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, originating the role of ‘Kathy’ in Vanities at Second Stage, and starring in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Meet Me In St. Louis, Oklahoma!, and Evita across the country.

After years of making plans together, van der Pol and Rauhala have a setlist filled with magic – from her her signature Vanities tune “Cute Boys and Short Haircuts” to her YouTube viral “A Change In Me” from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to her Radio Disney smash “Over It”…. maybe even to “Alone In The Hallways” from “That’s So Raven” – the night will be filled with laughter, magic, and the timeless warmth of Anneliese’s beautiful singing voice. She’s in New York City for just a few weeks only, so do NOT miss out on this chance to experience a night so distinct and fun it’ll leave you thinking “That’s SO Lieske!”

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

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NEW MUSICAL! A MILLION MOMENTS ON THE MACKINAC BRIDGE BY Hudson Orfe – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs from the new musical A Million Moments on the Mackinac Bridge. In a remarkable celebration of the story written and composed by Hudson Orfe, this musical is told through a series of interconnected vignettes, exploring the lives of individuals crossing over Michigan’s iconic Mackinac Bridge. With songs like “Nowhere,” “Driving With A Stranger,” “Move,” “A Moment Alone,” and many more! This story reminds us that the people we pass every day, and the fleeting human connections we make, are all part of a larger web of humanity. Join the company of recently graduated and current students from the world-renowned Carnegie Mellon School of Drama program for a moment together at 54 Below.

Produced by Felix Eisenberg & Lilly Resnick.

Stage Managed and Co-Produced by Marion Mongello & Ana Schroeder.

Featuring Asher Alcantara, Lily Cline, Allie Dematteo, Matthew Diston, Allison Dorsey, Kylie Edwards, Matty Palmer, Marco Porras, Olivia Ruhnke, and Tripp Taylor.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RAISE OUR VOICES: A CABARET FOR CECILIA CHORUS – OCTOBER 14 AT 6PM

The Cecilia Chorus of New York invites you to an intimate evening of music, celebration, and community on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 54 Below, in honor of its landmark 120th anniversary season.

Brandie Inez Sutton — praised by The New York Times and Opera News and celebrated for her appearances at the Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera, and Carnegie Hall — joins George London Award–winner Megan Moore, celebrated for her performances at Carnegie Hall, Boston Baroque, Seattle Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera, and rising tenor Henry Drangel, a first-year student at the Curtis Institute of Music whose “breath control, sense of the singing Italian line, and the sunshine in his voice” earned him a featured spot on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. At the piano is Amir Farid, winner of the 2006 Australian National Piano Award and former staff pianist at the Vocal Arts department of the Juilliard School, who has worked as a rehearsal pianist with the New York Philharmonic and performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, and concert halls across four continents.

The evening honors Dr. Soon-Young Yoon — anthropologist, feminist leader, and NGO Representative of the International Alliance of Women to the United Nations, and author of Citizen of the World — whose lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and the power of human voices embodies the spirit the Cecilia Chorus has carried since 1906.

Called “reliably venturesome” by The New Yorker and “admirable” by The New York Times, the Cecilia Chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall for over a century. Voices Raised celebrates 120 years of that tradition — and the community of voices that keeps it alive.

Please note this is a private event.

$250 – $500 Price Levels. Order Fees: $3 facility fee.

GLITTER AND GRIT: A LOVE LETTER TO GIRLHOOD – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

The cast of Glitter and Grit are proud to bring their celebration of womanhood to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Chloe Petterson, Glitter and Grit is a night celebrating the beauty, strength, and complexity of womanhood. Featuring songs from SUFFS, Waitress, Six, and many more. Come see a fearless celebration of womanhood, a night that reminds us all of the power, resilience, and sparkle that lives within every woman. Glitter and Grit: A Love Letter to Girlhood, embraces the balance women live with every day: the sparkle on the surface and the strength underneath. Come see an uplifting night of music that celebrates what it means to be unapologetically powerful.

Music direction by Reese Humphries.

Accompanied by Valentina Marino.

Featuring Alaina Aaron, Drea Campo, Ariella Cruz, Daniella Falco, Aria Giddings, Anisa Israel, Izzy Knapp, Jillian Nixon, Lauren Norrix, Aishlin Plummer, Annie Romano Manuel, Lily Schantz, Lexie Schultz, Jessica Jane Smith, Bayley Tanenbaum, Sophia Theokas, Ella Vakiner, and Lola Zimet.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY SIN VERGÜENZA: TELENOVELA NIGHTS – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Broadway Sin Vergüenza: Telenovela Nights comes to 54 Below with two original, telenovela-inspired musical works—Champagne Tears and Querida. Created and written by Vanessa Verduga (Off-Broadway’s Implications of Cohabitation at Theatre Row), the evening blends heightened melodrama, sharp comedy, and beloved musical theater repertoire into fast-paced stories of love, betrayal, and family secrets. The concert features Broadway’s Danny Bolero (In The Heights, Plaza Suite) alongside a dynamic bilingual ensemble with live piano, and Verduga as the evening’s narrator. Together, they reimagine the thrill of back-to-back telenovelas through the lens of Broadway storytelling. Expect powerhouse vocals, theatrical flair, and a culturally vibrant musical event that expands who feels represented on a New York stage.

Broadway Sin Vergüenza is the original works performance series of Broadway Sin Barreras, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to cultivating bilingual musical theater in New York City. Through workshops, cabaret presentations, and annual concert events, the organization develops new works while building recurring performance opportunities for Latiné artists and expanding audience access to musical theater.

Music direction by Eric Smrcka.

Stage managed by Nereyda Diaz.

Production manager/coordinator: Abel Castro.

Photography by Abril Lopez.

Featuring Danny Bolero.

Starring Arelis Cruz, Inma Heredia, Mario Mazzotti, Claudio Medina Jr., Diego Millan, Juliana Padilla, Diana Ponce, Susana Raposo, Astrid Selene, Vanessa Verduga, Kiwi Villalobos, and Thomas Vorsteg.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAPPHIRA CRISTÁL: SAPPHI DON’T SING THE BLUES – OCTOBER 16 & 17 AT 7PM

“From a bellowing basso profundo to a high soprano … she’s a bold, original talent who is eminently worth watching.” — Michael Musto

Experience the unforgettable Sapphira Cristál as she returns to 54 Below with Sapphi Don’t Sing The Blues. A breakout star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16 and co-creator behind Soundcake at Lincoln Center, Sapphira brings her immense vocal talent, signature wit, and captivating storytelling to the stage. Performing classics from the Great American Songbook, pop favorites, and her own original music, this globe-trotting diva creates an intimate evening of pure magic. Don’t miss your chance to be moved, mesmerized, and inspired—get your tickets now!

Sapphira Cristál (runner-up and Miss Congeniality of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16) is a classically trained opera singer, composer, songwriter, and producer known for her theatrical lip syncs and six-octave range. She is renowned as a charismatic host who forges a special connection with her audiences.

Sapphira holds 16 pageant crowns and has performed globally. In 2024, she was a guest artist in Madonna’s Celebration Tour three times and debuted her original operatic production, Soundcake, with Monét X Change and Thorgy Thor at Lincoln Center. She then took her one-woman show, The Cristál Ball Tour, across North America. Since then, she has toured her stand-up comedy show, One Slue Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, across the U.S.; appeared at New York City’s famed 54 Below; and starred in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

Offstage, Sapphira has taught master classes at universities, burlesque academies, and dance studios, and she performs for colleges, youth camps, and high schools. She enjoys partnering with charitable organizations to raise funds to change people’s lives, and her personal credo is: “There is no better exercise for the heart than reaching down to lift someone up.” She has made it her mission to uplift, encourage and inspire those around her.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER – OCTOBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Sometimes, the best things in life are to die for – sometimes, they’re worth killing for.

For one night only, the Fortunate Few Productions collective is bringing the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder pledges to pass the microphone to music’s most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway’s basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp is sure to be a bloody good time.

Associate production by Aidan C. White, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Dante Brattelli, Bryson Brunson, Trace Burchart, Allison Calabrese, Jalen Ford, Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Rae Hillman, Eden Lakey-Wright, Dani Lorin, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel, Jadyn Romè, Kira Safier, Sophie Joan Tyler, and Olivia Wasser.

Joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass and Brandon Jackson on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LYRIC THEATRE OF OKLAHOMA ON BROADWAY – OCTOBER 18 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma — The Official State Theatre — is thrilled to bring a spectacular musical celebration of Broadway’s brightest stars to the iconic 54 Below in New York City! Produced by Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and directed by Lyric’s Producing Artistic Director, Michael Baron, and Lyric’s Executive Producer, Ashley Wells, Lyric on Broadway reunites an extraordinary lineup of current and past Broadway alumni who proudly call both NYC and Lyric Theatre home. Experience an unforgettable evening of show stopping performances featuring beloved Broadway hits. For one night only, your favorite Broadway performers come together to honor the sixty-three year legacy of one of America’s leading musical theatres. Join us as we celebrate the remarkable artists nurtured in Oklahoma who now shine on Broadway stages and around the world.

One night. Broadway’s best. A celebration years in the making.

Music direction by David Dabbon.

Featuring Colin Anderson, Michael Andreaus, Caleb Barnett, Shayna Blass, Elvie Ellis, Sasha Hutchings, Bligh Voth, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARROLL COUNTY: BRIGHT LIGHTS EDITION! – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

From the rolling hills of Maryland to the bright lights of Manhattan, the voices of Carroll County take the stage at 54 Below. For one night only, this group of powerhouse singers with roots in Carroll County bring their hometown spirit to one of New York’s most celebrated cabaret stages. How does this county turn out so many astounding NY performers? We don’t exactly know but it certainly has! Join us for a night of unforgettable performances, hometown pride, and the magic that happens when Carroll County meets New York City.

Featuring Liam Abate, Dimonte Brice, Lilly Daisey, Katie Gleason, Kayla Marks, Lilian Pereira, Dani Rizzo, Annika Rudolph, Jude Sims, Sophie Salerno Stromberg, and more stars to be announced!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BSC>NYC: CELEBRATE BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY IN NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 19 AT 6PM

Join Barrington Stage Company at the legendary 54 Below as we honor BSC superstars Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson and celebrate three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, recipient of the 2026 William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre. We will hear from the three-time Tony winner’s songbook performed by his friends and BSC’s favorites, accompanied by the maestro himself. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, and a live auction with all funds raised going towards BSC’s New Works Fund.

Three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown is the composer/ lyricist best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including The Last Five Years; his debut song cycle Songs for a New World; the seminal Parade, winner of the Tony for Best Score and the 2023 Tony for Best Revival; The Bridges of Madison County, winner of the 2014 Tony for Best Score and Orchestrations; 13; Honeymoon In Vegas; Mr. Saturday Night, developed at BSC; and his most recent work, The Connector. Jason is also celebrated for his concert performances around the world as a pianist and singer.

Please note this is a private event.

Tickets starting at $400. To purchase livestream tickets click here.

John Lloyd Young: SONGS FROM THE ROAD – OCTOBER 20, 21, & 23 – 25 AT 7PM

The performance on Oct 25 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young, original star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, is back at 54 Below with his NYC band for a brand-new show. From JLY originals to foreign-language hits found on travels throughout the world to the standards from Jersey Boys and beyond that follow him wherever he goes, JLY shares the best of what he’s singing now.

“Young commands one of the best pop voices to come along in decades. When he and the material align, it is a phenomenon that is truly breathtaking.”

— Metrosource

“John Lloyd Young has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.”

— The New York Times

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young is best known as the original star of Broadway’s Jersey Boys as well as the Warner Bros. film adaptation, directed by Clint Eastwood. As a concert artist, Young has thrilled audiences across the country and the world with what The New York Times calls “a disciplined one-in-a-million tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.” Young’s debut album, My Turn…, featuring his emotional interpretations of the greatest R&B hits of the golden-era, is a five-star-rated Amazon best-seller.

Young has sung at the White House, the U.S. Congress, and to sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Bowl; Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Wolf Trap, Lincoln Center, New York’s Cafe Carlyle, 54 Below, Feinstein’s in Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Los Angeles; the Pasadena, New York and Cincinnati Pops; New Year’s Eve in Times Square, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Radio City Music Hall, and more.

www.johnlloydyoung.com

$91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $151.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOU’RE LIKE, REALLY PRETTY: BROADWAY’S BEST MAKEOVERS, GLOW-UPS AND TRANSFORMATIONS – OCTOBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Everyone loves a makeover montage in a 2000s romcom, but what about the dramatic changes your favorite Broadway characters make during their musical moments? Think “Popular” from Wicked, “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story, and “Take it Like a Man” from Legally Blonde. Join MANDEKAT Productions for You’re Like, Really Pretty: Broadway’s Best Makeovers, Glow-ups, and Transformations. It will be a night of change, growth, and fun!

Produced by Katy Manderfeld.

Music direction by Joseph Thor.

Featuring Rachel Alvarez-Robinson, Ella Beiser, Ella Benward, Amelia Diaz, Cydney Gleckner, Jake Goodman, Ellie Karp, Jonah King, Jalen Kirkman, Katy Manderfeld, Michael Mariniello, Leah Mossman, Alanna Rishaan Porter, Luke Preute, Lav Raman, Kathleen Rembish, Michael Rick, Jeron Robinson, and Mica Swingholm.

Also joined by Jake Goodman on piano, Neil McNulty on drums, and Joseph Thor on bass.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS BY Kailey Marshall – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Coming off a smash, sold out NYC debut, you’re invited to a special one-night-only concert of the new musical, Songs For Slutty Girls by Kailey Marshall.

Songs for Slutty Girls is an interactive diary entry that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Head, Heart, Hips & Gut. At the start of the New Year, our protagonist hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking org*sms and flirting with f*ck boys? This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. Songs For Slutty Girls is about finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage and Katherine Winter.

Co-produced by Second Set.

Featuring Tatianna Córdoba, Deanna Giulietti, Sandra Okuboyejo, and Cristina Rae.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jenn Colella – OCTOBER 22 AT 7PM

Jenn Colella (Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS) returns to 54 Below for a one-of-a-kind evening of songs, stories, and absolutely no set list.

Joined by her longtime musical director Chris Ranney, the Tony Award nominee takes a trip through the music that has shaped her life and career, from Broadway songs she’s sung onstage over the years to the pop songs she grew up loving, with a few unexpected favorites thrown in along the way.

But here’s the catch: Jenn doesn’t get to decide what she sings next. You do.

Every song Jenn and Chris have prepared goes into a hat that gets passed around the room. Audience members pull the songs, and whatever comes out is what happens next. No predetermined order. No carefully constructed arc. Just Jenn, Chris, a piano, a room full of good people, and a whole lot of fun!

Come ready to laugh, maybe cry, sing along, and find out what happens when Jenn Colella gives up control of the set list and hands it over to you.

$91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $151.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IF CASTING HAD NO RULES – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Everyone loves a makeover montage in a 2000s romcom, but what about the dramatic changes your favorite If Casting Had No Rules celebrates limitless storytelling in musical theatre by reimagining iconic songs through unexpected casting choices, unrestricted by age, gender, type, or traditional expectations. Audiences can expect an evening of reinvented Broadway favorites, surprising character interpretations, and fresh perspectives on beloved material. Through both humorous and heartfelt selections, the show explores what musical theatre can become when performers are allowed to step beyond the roles they are traditionally expected to play. Produced by Noah Miles and Jessica Evgenikos, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Liliana Borges, Bijou Brattston, Aaron Crowell, Emma Dalessio, Zoe Dunn, Jessica Evgenikos, Jackson Flaherty, Ella Grace Francis, Allie Henzler, Ciara Huckeby, Sadie Johnson, Bethany Livers, Noah Miles, Alyssa Perez, Colton Piontkowski, Christopher Salvaggio, Cayden Tan, Todd Turner, and more stars to be announced!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS JEFF BUCKLEY: IT'S NEVER OVER – OCTOBER 1 AT 9:30PM

54 Sings Jeff Buckley: It's Never Over is an intimate cabaret tribute at 54 Below celebrating the music and artistry of Jeff Buckley. Expect a heartfelt night of reimagined favorites and deep cuts, performed by a lineup of incredible singers and musicians. Each song taps into the emotion, vulnerability, and intensity that made Jeff Buckley's work so unforgettable. Whether you know every lyric or are just discovering his music, it's a chance to experience it in a fresh, personal way. It's all about honoring his legacy while letting his songs live and breathe on stage.

Produced by Ashley Castillo and Braiden Lee. Music direction by Lee.

Featuring Jesse Brasler, Devon Breese, Daphne Bruhmuller, Stella Burnside, Samara Castro, Aiden Connolly, Olivia DeMarco, Hannah Fertig, Andrea Hartmann, Camila Herrera, Roscoe McDonald, Alana Melillo, Ava Newman, Ellistaire Perry, Sophia Theokas, and Alex Wright.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, AND THE CAVENAUGH POWERS FAMILY – OCTOBER 2 & 3 AT 7PM

The performance on Oct 3 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Reconnect with Broadway couple Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers in their new show, Keeping Up with the Cavenaughs. Matt is known for his Broadway roles as Tony in West Side Story and the title role in Urban Cowboy. Jenny starred as Meg in Little Women and Rizzo in Grease. Watch as the duo navigate the most challenging roles of their lives: parents to three lively (and genetically tuneful) children: the stalwart George, the gregarious Henry, and the queen of the kingdom, Rose. Directed by Joe Langworth with music direction by Phil Reno, this evening promises to satisfy your ears as it warms your heart with their Broadway favorites.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 3, 17, & 30 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

The performance on Oct 3 will feature Hannah Bank, John Easterlin, Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Langford on violin, William Michals, Macon Prickett, and Luke Bob Robinson.

The performance on Oct 17 will feature Gaby Albo, Alex Getlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, William Michals, MOIPEI, and Diane Phelan.

The performance on Oct 30 will feature Graham Douglas, Ryan Knowles, Siva Lissette, and more stars to be announced!

$58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS! 3RD EDITION – OCTOBER 4 AT 7PM

Please join us for the third edition of 54 Loves Cast Albums!, a celebration of the recording medium that has preserved and popularized the scores of countless musicals over the decades. As this edition of the show will be presented during the 250th anniversary year of the birth of the United States, we will have a section of songs from musicals that are notable examples of Americana, including Oklahoma!, 1776, Ragtime, and Hamilton. Also featured will be two songs that became famous outside of the context of the Broadway shows for which they were written: “Feelin' Good” from The Roar of The Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd and “This Is the Moment” from Jekyll & Hyde.

The stellar cast is headed by two-time Tony Award nominee Josie de Guzman (Guys and Dolls, West Side Story), Broadway veteran Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Davie (Grey Gardens), international concert, cabaret, and musical theater star Ben Jones, world-famous Barbra Streisand tribute artist Steven Brinberg, and Sirius XM radio host Christine Pedi, plus Joe O'Malley, BJ High, and Samantha Chiodo from the recent Ghostlight Players/CSI 250th anniversary production of 1776.

Directed and hosted by Michael Portantiere, with Michael Lavine as musical director/pianist.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sara Al-Bazali: WAIT FOR IT – OCTOBER 4 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Sara Al-Bazali, current standby Veronica and Heather Chandler in Heathers Off-Broadway makes her 54 Below solo debut in Wait for It. Featuring music by Renee Rapp, Joe Iconis, and new arrangements of some of her favorite musical theatre songs, the show is a journey through the music that has shaped her life and career.

Music direction by Tyler Arle.

Produced by Spencer Sher.

Featuring special guests Nick Brogan, Fletcher Kim, Nora Landy, Devin Lewis, Jimin Moon, Keke Nesbitt, Syd Sider, Owen Ashbery Smith, and Alyssa Enita Stanford.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND – OCTOBER 5 AT 6:30PM

The New York Pops presents a one night only fundraiser in support of music education!

Guests will enjoy a special cabaret performance from Grammy and Tony-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox.

Dinner with wine pairings is included for all guests and a cash bar is available with liquor and cocktails. Alumni from the orchestra's PopsEd programs will provide a special opening act performance.

Tickets are available now through The New York Pops' website. Seats may be selected at point of purchase.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground support the orchestra's PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.

6:00 PM Reception

6:30 PM Performance and Dinner

Featuring Deborah Cox

Music Direction and Arrangements by Geoffrey Ko

With opening act The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble

Event Chairs: David Blakelock and Andrea Reiser

Please note this is a private event.

Tickets from $365

Ali Ewoldt: WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR, FEAT. Jose Llana & MORE! – OCTOBER 6 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A dream came true for Ali Ewoldt when she became the first Asian-American to star on Broadway as Christine Daaé in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. It was one of many such dreams that have come true for this Broadway star, including landing major Broadway roles in Les Misérables and The King and I.

On October 6th on the 54 Below stage, Ali Ewoldt will share those dreams with you, singing the famous songs she performed on Broadway, as well as the equally famous songs she performed on her journey to the Great White Way: Disney hits, musical theater classics, and more. This will be a show bursting with Broadway hits by an actress who has walked the walk and sung the songs!

Featuring Keila Casasola Beaubrun, Liz Casasola, Jose Llana,and Anna Zavelson.

Ali Ewoldt: When You Wish Upon a Star will be produced and directed by legendary NYC impresario, Scott Siegel. He has created more than 600 major concert events and nightclub acts that have been performed all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Mr. Michael Feinstein. Music direction by Laura Bergquist.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE PRINCESSES OF POP – OCTOBER 6 AT 9:30PM

54 Sings the Princesses of Pop is a glittering celebration of the female artists defining this generation's soundtrack. Featuring the music of Taylor Swift, Lizzy McAlpine, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, and more, this one-night cabaret brings powerful young voices together to honor today's biggest pop hits. From soft, heart-aching ballads to bold, sing-at-the-top-of-your-lungs anthems, the night captures the full spectrum of emotion found in modern pop. Rooted in themes of confidence, vulnerability, and female empowerment, this is a love letter to the songs that make us feel seen. Produced by Jessica Evgenikos, Zoe Dunn, and Sophia D'Erasmo.

Featuring Lyndsey Adkisson, Sabrea Aijalon, Deanna Elise Beaucher, Abby Dooley, Grace Fluharty, Sarah Hamaty, Sadie Jayne Kennedy, Samantha Mautner, Caroline McFee, Abigail Northrup, Mia Soleil Sanchez, Maritina Sardis, Johanna Thornsberry, and more stars to be announced!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BELLS ARE RINGING 70TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – OCTOBER 7 AT 7PM

Just in time… Bells Are Ringing returns to New York in a special concert celebration of the musical's 70th anniversary! With music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Bells epitomizes the spirit of zesty, zany musical comedy: answering service operator Ella Peterson falls in love with one of her clients, Jeff Moss, but there's one little wrinkle…she's never met him!

The original 1956 Broadway production directed by Jerome Robbins (with choreography by Robbins and Bob Fosse!) earned Tony Awards for its stars, Judy Holliday and Sydney Chaplin, while showcasing such talents as Eddie Lawrence, Jean Stapleton, Jack Weston, George S. Irving, and Peter Gennaro in vibrant supporting roles.

This anniversary concert will assemble alumni of the 2001 and 2010 New York productions along with fresh and veteran Broadway talent to rekindle the fun, romance, and laughter of this classic musical and its remarkable score including such standards as “The Party's Over,” “Long Before I Knew You,” and, of course, “Just in Time.” Co-producer Joe Marchese and musical director Michael Lavine both knew and worked with the legendary team of Betty Comden and Adolph Green; along with co-producer Andy Skurow, they will honor the legacy of Comden, Green, and Styne in a lively and joy-filled concert presentation sure to delight audiences anew at 54 Below.

Featuring Tony Award nominee Alan Campbell, Ava Nicole Frances, Christine Pedi, Erin Davie, Tony Award nominee Karen Akers, Klea Blackhurst, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Michael-Demby Cain, Nehal Joshi, Nicolas King, Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli, Stuart Zagnit, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by chorus members David Katz, Dianne Fraser, Ethan Mathias, Eve Dillingham, Hannah Bank, and Kosta Stoychev.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $107.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF: ACT 2 – OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After a sold-out debut performance of Act 1, Something To Be Proud Of returns to 54 Below for an exciting Act 2 from Justin D. Reamy Vocal Studio!

This brand-new installment features a completely fresh new set of songs, bringing together some familiar faces you loved from Act 1 alongside incredible new performers! Each artist brings a unique voice and point of view, creating a night that feels both personal and electric from start to finish.

Expect Broadway-worthy vocals that are as powerful as they are effortless, paired with genuine, compelling acting that draws you into every story. With an all-new setlist, you'll hear everything from moving ballads to high-energy, show-stopping numbers, each one chosen to highlight the range, artistry, and individuality of these rising performers. The Justin D. Reamy Vocal Studio is known for its commitment to excellence, and Act 2 proudly continues that tradition with performers who bring both polish and passion to every note.

Whether you're returning after Act 1 or joining us for the first time, you'll be treated to a night full of talent, heart, and unforgettable moments. We can't wait to host you for a wonderful evening! Music direction by Ezra Sage.

Featuring Emeline Battles, Ina Black, LJ Brodie, Alex Celia, Margaux Champon, Michael Di Leo, Lexi Eisenhardt, Madeleine Flanagan, Kit Greene, Caitlyn Kops, Emma Kops, Lea Marlin, Luke McIntyre, Roman Mleczko, Emma Rogers, Anjali Rooney, Shea Suffoletta, Molly Twigg, and Julian Walton.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRANDIE INEZ SUTTON: Miss Sutton, LIVE! – OCTOBER 8 & 11 AT 7PM

Lauded by The New York Times, soprano Brandie Inez Sutton has a “warm, ample voice,” “ravishing performance,” and “distinctly earthy coloring.” Sutton is a soprano of striking versatility and depth, acclaimed for a voice of “sumptuous richness,” stated Opera News.

Soprano Brandie Inez Sutton takes you on an intimate musical journey of her genre-blending, one-woman concert, Miss Sutton, Live!, as she performs iconic and classic songs from a wide-ranging repertoire of music from global legendary and contemporary composers. With arrangements by and collaborations with acclaimed music director Joseph Joubert, the evening will highlight Sutton's virtuosity as a world-class artist featuring her vast musical styles including arias, art songs, spirituals, jazz, pop, classical, Broadway and Disney classics. None other than Richard Jay-Alexander helms this memorable evening with Brandie Inez Sutton, whose voice is rooted in classical excellence and whose artistic vision embraces storytelling in all its forms.

Also joined by Parker McAllister on bass and Quinton Robinson on drums.

Brandie Inez Sutton maintains an ongoing relationship with the Metropolitan Opera where her appearances include the Fairy Godmother in Massenet's Cendrillon and First Niece in Britten's Peter Grimes, in addition to her debut as Clara in Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. Her career was launched with her critically noted debut as Rautendelein in Resphighi's La Campana Sommersa with the New York City Opera, a performance that led directly to professional representation and subsequent engagements at the Met.

Recent engagements include Clara in Porgy and Bess with Lyric Opera of Kansas City, appearances in contemporary works including No One is Forgotten (Prestini/Shirey), and An African American Requiem by Damien Geter, composed with her voice in mind. Her 2025 season encompassed a wide-ranging repertoire, including Pamina in Barry Kosky's production of The Magic Flute (Seattle Opera; Opera San Antonio), Julie Jordan in Carousel (Boston Lyric Opera), and the premiere of This House by Ricky Ian Gordon with librettist team Lynn Nottage and Ruby Aiyo Gerber (Opera Theatre of St. Louis).

Sutton has appeared internationally at leading houses including Theater an der Wien, Teatro Petruzzelli, Semperoper Dresden, Hamburg State Opera, and Oper Frankfurt, and has collaborated with Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on multiple occasions. Her work with the Equal Justice Initiative includes a permanent installation at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.

Brandie Inez Sutton continues to carve a distinctive and compelling path on the global stage.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LA MÚSICA DE MI CASA: AN EVENING OF LATINO CULTURE – OCTOBER 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us for an unforgettable night as producer Gabriela Torres shares Latino music and culture on the 54 Below stage. Featuring a powerhouse cast, explosive band, and exploring songs that are meaningful to individuals from Puerto Rican, Cuban, Mexican, Dominican backgrounds, and more, join us for an electrifying night that celebrates genres such as Merengue, Reggaeton, Salsa, Latin Pop, Spanish Rock, and beyond! From haunting ballads to explosive dance anthems that will get you grooving, come out for an unforgettable night of celebrating each performer's culture and heritage.

Featuring Lauren Brown, Salvador Diaz-DeBose, Logan Lopez, Marcus McGee, Valentina Ortiz, Giancarlo Osorio, Izabella Perez, Micaela Ramos, Charles Ritz, Angelique Rodriguez, Nicole Rodriguez, Santiago Sepulveda, and Gabriela Torres.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kym Johnson: WHAT I DID FOR LOVE – OCTOBER 9 & 10 AT 7PM

The performance on October 10 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Dancing With the Stars” favorite Kym Johnson makes her 54 Below debut with What I Did for Love, a heartfelt evening of song and storytelling. From growing up in Australia to leaving home in pursuit of a dream, Kym shares the loves, losses, and unexpected turns that shaped her journey through “Dancing With the Stars,” Broadway, and beyond.

Featuring Broadway classics and beloved standards, with musical direction by Billy Stritch, the show is a warm, funny, and deeply personal look at family, resilience, and following your heart — on the dance floor and in life.

Featuring special guest Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “RuPaul's Drag Race,” “Dancing with the Stars”).

$80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $135 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JESSI CAMPO: THE LATIN DIVA, THE DRAMA QUEEN, AND THE NEW YORKER – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

“Jessi’s distinctive and memorable voice…captures all audiences.” – Palm Beach Illustrated

“Campo logra soplarle oxígeno con su interpretación fresca y con mucho feeling.” – Solar Latin Club

International recording artist and bilingual singer-songwriter Jessi Campo, whose music has been featured in the Netflix series “Gentefied,” the film El Sueño, and who performed a Hora in the hit film Striptease, makes her dazzling 54 Below debut with The Latin Diva, The Drama Queen, and The New Yorker — an electrifying evening of passion, glamour, humor, and powerhouse storytelling through song.

From the bright lights of New York City to the fiery soul of Havana, Jessi takes audiences on a heartfelt musical journey honoring her Cuban father, an extraordinary entertainer who inspired her love of performance and resilience. Through unforgettable stories and deeply emotional performances, she reminds audiences to embrace love after heartbreak, reinvention after adversity, and to live boldly—with humor, vulnerability, and unapologetic flair.

Featuring music inspired by La Lupe, Celia Cruz, West Side Story, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina,” and the timeless jazz stylings of Ella Fitzgerald, the evening blends Latin soul, Broadway drama, smoky jazz, and classic Manhattan sophistication into an intimate and unforgettable nightclub experience.

Vibrant, intimate, wildly entertaining, and deeply moving, this captivating one-woman show celebrates Jessi Campo’s Cuban-American roots, bold New York spirit, powerhouse vocals, and irresistible charm—creating a night audiences will not soon forget.

Also joined by musical director Antoine Alvear on piano, Brett Benteler on bass, Fernando García on drums, and Anibal Rojas on saxophone.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACON PRICKETT IN HELLO, MACON! A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO Jerry Herman! FEAT. Lee Roy Reams – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Fresh off the success of his debut cabaret run MACON: His Own Way!, 2026 MAC Award Nominee (New York Debut – Male) Macon Prickett returns to Broadway’s Living Room with HELLO, MACON! A Musical Tribute to Jerry Herman! Join the “boisterous boy with the big voice” (BroadwayWorld) and his band, led by the incomparable Canaan J. Harris, as he pays homage to the Tony and Grammy winning show-business legend!

Expect to hear arrangements of classic Herman hits from Mame, Hello, Dolly!, La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, The Grand Tour, and more! This is Macon’s love letter to the man whose music made him fall deeply in love with musical theatre and the dames who brought his songs to life!

Featuring special guest Tony Award nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, Applause, Hello, Dolly!).

Hailing from the farmlands of Prickettville, Alabama, Macon Prickett was born to entertain! Since making the big move to the Big Apple over 8 years ago, Macon has draped himself across pianos on stages throughout the city at venues such as 54 Below plus The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Greenroom42, and late night karaoke at Baby Grand.

Macon is a member of Actor’s Equity Association, occasionally chewing the scenery as a cow, a snail, an earthworm, a ghost, and awaiting the day he’ll get the chance to play a real boy!

Visit Macon online at www.maconwprickett.com or on social media @mrmaconprickett to follow the “newly minted cabaret star” as he step-ball-changes his way through the business of show!

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

David Rothenberg: STILL NEVER TOO LATE – OCTOBER 11 AT 1PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After 33,580 days (and counting) on Planet Earth, David Rothenberg is returning to 54 Below to continue to share his laugh genes with an unsuspecting world. Join him for Still Never Too Late! His 54 Below debut was a complete success filled with brunch and non stop laughs, so join him again as he continues to prove just how funny he is. In preparation for his stand-up comedy debut, he worked behind the scenes with comics Mort Sahl, Frank Gorshin, and Joy Behar among others. He once entered a cab that had just been vacated by Jonathan Winters and he has seen all the reruns of “The Golden Girls” …. proceed at your own risk.

David Rothenberg will be introduced by two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (Grey Gardens, War Paint, 42nd Street).

David Rothenberg is the founder and first executive director of The Fortune Society, a position he served for 18 years. The advocacy and self-help program for formerly incarcerated men and women has a unique origin. Rothenberg, a producer and publicist of over 200 Broadway and off-Broadway plays, presented John Herbert’s 1967 prison drama Fortune and Men’s Eyes. From post-play dialogues, The Fortune Society literally began by leaping through the proscenium arch into the New York City scene.

As a national spokesman for the rights of inmates and former prisoners, Rothenberg has served on numerous independent commissions and government advisory councils. He was a member of the New York City Human Rights Commission.

In 2002, the Fortune Academy was born, a unique residence for formerly incarcerated men and women. With four residents, he created a play, The Castle, which has been performing since 2008, including a year off-Broadway. His memoir, Fortune In My Eyes, was published in 2013.

In the theatre, Rothenberg was associated with some of the most memorable productions of the last half-century, including the original production of Hair, John Gielgud’s The School for Scandal, Richard Burton’s Hamlet, Blue Man Group, The Boys In The Band, and a multitude of others.

He has hosted a weekly radio show, “Any Saturday,” on WBAI-FM for more than 50 years.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CAROLS FOR A CAUSE – OCTOBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Featuring Broadway’s next generation of talent, Carols for a Cause presents its first NYC show, falling for fall. Join us for a night of cozy fall and holiday-themed songs from your favorite pop and musical theatre artists! It’s never too early to bundle up as the East Coast is blanketed in foliage.

As part of a series of annual benefit concerts, we are committed to giving back to the arts education that fostered our growth and artistic aspirations. With hits from Sara Bareilles and Joni Mitchell to name a few, get ready for a warm and magical night!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New York Foundation For the Arts (NYFA).

Produced by Julia Hayden Fung.

Co-produced by Kyle Geriak.

Featuring Olivia Bass, Kaitlyn Blair, Meilani Cisneros, Eleanor Conover, Gabriela Descartes López, Kate France, Julia Hayden Fung, Kyle Geriak, Kahlil Harvey, Hope Hill, Shannon Hoffman, Gianna Joyce, Phoebe Kleehammer, Rose Madsen, Bella McKivigan, Najm Muhammad, Hayden Poe, Ethan Rodriguez, Danielle Serrano-Bremer, Nora Sharman, Sage Sorenson, Kinsley Stephens, Jenny Walker, and Lola Zimet.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOUNG VOICES FOR CHANGE: MAGAZINER VOCAL STUDIO BENEFIT FOR ERIK’S WISH – OCTOBER 12 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand after FIVE sold-out performances, join internationally acclaimed singer and Back by popular demand after FIVE sold-out performances, join internationally acclaimed singer and voice teacher Badiene Magaziner for an evening of Broadway and pop favorites with Young Voices for Change, a group founded by Badiene to give singers a platform for social awareness.

The rising MVS stars, will be showcased among MVS Broadway and Off-Broadway stars including Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Alayna Martus (Disney’s The Lion King), Olivia Edward (Annie Get Your Gun), Aerina DeBoer (“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Ragtime), Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Clair Rachel Howell (Wicked), Raquel Nobile Fernandez (Yiddish Fiddler), Savannah Austin (Annie), Luli Mitchell (A Christmas Story), Natalia Bingham (School of Rock), Daniella Castoria (West Side Story, LA Opera), Cara Impallomeni (Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!), and Skylar Matthews (The Sound of Music) and will raise funds for the Make-a-Wish Foundation in honor of Badiene’s son, Erik.

Badiene’s only child, Erik Emanuel Boelkow, was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia. Erik’s best chance for survival was a bone marrow transplant with marrow from a healthy donor. No donor was found and Erik died at the tender age of 13. Badiene created a show called Erik’s Wish as a tribute to his short but impactful life!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Executive produced by Badiene Magaziner.

Produced by Emily Stanton.

Music directed by Ruobing Zhang.

Featuring Seraphina Conti, Charlotte Cronin, Molly Dibble, Naiya Fernandez, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Joshua Kai Kaplan, Olivier Mordacq, Royina Patel, Sofia Pellegrino, Calvin Pierce, Kashi Rathod, Elliott Rhee, Mia Romay, Aria McKenna Rose, Adabelle Ross, Matteo Russo, Giuliana Sciortino, McCall Sheetz, Tori Small, and Kelsey Valente.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

HOUSSO SÉMON – OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Following her sold-out solo concert debut, Broadway’s Housso Sémon makes her 54 Below solo debut with Out Of The Blue, an intimate, genre-spanning evening that draws from Housso’s Ivorian cultural roots. Seen on Broadway in Suffs, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney’s The Lion King, and Girl From the North Country, Housso brings her own lived experience to the stage. Jazz, soul, and musical theater songs are reimagined through a West African lens, alongside original music.

Backed by a live band featuring West African instrumentation, Housso brings audiences on a musical journey that celebrates remembering who we are. Directed by Lori Parquet and music directed by Manny Houston, Out Of The Blue is a must-see experience, not to be missed.

Housso Sémon is an Ivory Coast–born, New York–raised actor, singer-songwriter, and producer. Credits include Broadway: Suffs, Girl From The North Country, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Disney’s The Lion King; National tour: Pippin; TV: “The Chair Company” (HBO), upcoming “The Hunting Party” (Netflix).

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anneliese Van Der Pol: THAT’S SO LIESKE! – OCTOBER 13 AT 7PM

Disney Channel icon Anneliese Van Der Pol, currently making her long-awaited New York stage comeback in Heathers, finally returns to the 54 Below stage after ten years in That’s So Lieske! She will be reunited on-stage with music director Benjamin Rauhala, with whom she toured the world in Disney Princess – The Concert, including an 85-city American tour. Beloved for playing ‘Chelsea Daniels’ on the record-breaking series “That’s So Raven” and its spin-off “Raven’s Home,” Anneliese has been a joyful part of the childhoods of multiple generations of Disney fans. But as beloved as her red hair and signature humor is her incredible singing voice – a powerful blend of Streisand and Garland that led her to making her Broadway debut as the final ‘Belle’ in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, originating the role of ‘Kathy’ in Vanities at Second Stage, and starring in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Meet Me In St. Louis, Oklahoma!, and Evita across the country.

After years of making plans together, van der Pol and Rauhala have a setlist filled with magic – from her her signature Vanities tune “Cute Boys and Short Haircuts” to her YouTube viral “A Change In Me” from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to her Radio Disney smash “Over It”…. maybe even to “Alone In The Hallways” from “That’s So Raven” – the night will be filled with laughter, magic, and the timeless warmth of Anneliese’s beautiful singing voice. She’s in New York City for just a few weeks only, so do NOT miss out on this chance to experience a night so distinct and fun it’ll leave you thinking “That’s SO Lieske!”

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! A MILLION MOMENTS ON THE MACKINAC BRIDGE BY Hudson Orfe – OCTOBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an unforgettable evening featuring the songs from the new musical A Million Moments on the Mackinac Bridge. In a remarkable celebration of the story written and composed by Hudson Orfe, this musical is told through a series of interconnected vignettes, exploring the lives of individuals crossing over Michigan’s iconic Mackinac Bridge. With songs like “Nowhere,” “Driving With A Stranger,” “Move,” “A Moment Alone,” and many more! This story reminds us that the people we pass every day, and the fleeting human connections we make, are all part of a larger web of humanity. Join the company of recently graduated and current students from the world-renowned Carnegie Mellon School of Drama program for a moment together at 54 Below.

Produced by Felix Eisenberg & Lilly Resnick.

Stage Managed and Co-Produced by Marion Mongello & Ana Schroeder.

Featuring Asher Alcantara, Lily Cline, Allie Dematteo, Matthew Diston, Allison Dorsey, Kylie Edwards, Matty Palmer, Marco Porras, Olivia Ruhnke, and Tripp Taylor.

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

RAISE OUR VOICES: A CABARET FOR CECILIA CHORUS – OCTOBER 14 AT 6PM

The Cecilia Chorus of New York invites you to an intimate evening of music, celebration, and community on Wednesday, October 14, 2026 at 54 Below, in honor of its landmark 120th anniversary season.

Brandie Inez Sutton — praised by The New York Times and Opera News and celebrated for her appearances at the Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera, and Carnegie Hall — joins George London Award–winner Megan Moore, celebrated for her performances at Carnegie Hall, Boston Baroque, Seattle Opera, and the Metropolitan Opera, and rising tenor Henry Drangel, a first-year student at the Curtis Institute of Music whose “breath control, sense of the singing Italian line, and the sunshine in his voice” earned him a featured spot on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. At the piano is Amir Farid, winner of the 2006 Australian National Piano Award and former staff pianist at the Vocal Arts department of the Juilliard School, who has worked as a rehearsal pianist with the New York Philharmonic and performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, and concert halls across four continents.

The evening honors Dr. Soon-Young Yoon — anthropologist, feminist leader, and NGO Representative of the International Alliance of Women to the United Nations, and author of Citizen of the World — whose lifelong commitment to justice, equality, and the power of human voices embodies the spirit the Cecilia Chorus has carried since 1906.

Called “reliably venturesome” by The New Yorker and “admirable” by The New York Times, the Cecilia Chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall for over a century. Voices Raised celebrates 120 years of that tradition — and the community of voices that keeps it alive.

Please note this is a private event.

$250 – $500 Price Levels. Order Fees: $3 facility fee.

GLITTER AND GRIT: A LOVE LETTER TO GIRLHOOD – OCTOBER 14 AT 9:30PM

The cast of Glitter and Grit are proud to bring their celebration of womanhood to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Chloe Petterson, Glitter and Grit is a night celebrating the beauty, strength, and complexity of womanhood. Featuring songs from SUFFS, Waitress, Six, and many more. Come see a fearless celebration of womanhood, a night that reminds us all of the power, resilience, and sparkle that lives within every woman. Glitter and Grit: A Love Letter to Girlhood, embraces the balance women live with every day: the sparkle on the surface and the strength underneath. Come see an uplifting night of music that celebrates what it means to be unapologetically powerful.

Music direction by Reese Humphries.

Accompanied by Valentina Marino.

Featuring Alaina Aaron, Drea Campo, Ariella Cruz, Daniella Falco, Aria Giddings, Anisa Israel, Izzy Knapp, Jillian Nixon, Lauren Norrix, Aishlin Plummer, Annie Romano Manuel, Lily Schantz, Lexie Schultz, Jessica Jane Smith, Bayley Tanenbaum, Sophia Theokas, Ella Vakiner, and Lola Zimet.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY SIN VERGÜENZA: TELENOVELA NIGHTS – OCTOBER 15 AT 9:30PM

Broadway Sin Vergüenza: Telenovela Nights comes to 54 Below with two original, telenovela-inspired musical works—Champagne Tears and Querida. Created and written by Vanessa Verduga (Off-Broadway’s Implications of Cohabitation at Theatre Row), the evening blends heightened melodrama, sharp comedy, and beloved musical theater repertoire into fast-paced stories of love, betrayal, and family secrets. The concert features Broadway’s Danny Bolero (In The Heights, Plaza Suite) alongside a dynamic bilingual ensemble with live piano, and Verduga as the evening’s narrator. Together, they reimagine the thrill of back-to-back telenovelas through the lens of Broadway storytelling. Expect powerhouse vocals, theatrical flair, and a culturally vibrant musical event that expands who feels represented on a New York stage.

Broadway Sin Vergüenza is the original works performance series of Broadway Sin Barreras, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to cultivating bilingual musical theater in New York City. Through workshops, cabaret presentations, and annual concert events, the organization develops new works while building recurring performance opportunities for Latiné artists and expanding audience access to musical theater.

Music direction by Eric Smrcka.

Stage managed by Nereyda Diaz.

Production manager/coordinator: Abel Castro.

Photography by Abril Lopez.

Featuring Danny Bolero.

Starring Arelis Cruz, Inma Heredia, Mario Mazzotti, Claudio Medina Jr., Diego Millan, Juliana Padilla, Diana Ponce, Susana Raposo, Astrid Selene, Vanessa Verduga, Kiwi Villalobos, and Thomas Vorsteg.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SAPPHIRA CRISTÁL: SAPPHI DON’T SING THE BLUES – OCTOBER 16 & 17 AT 7PM

“From a bellowing basso profundo to a high soprano … she’s a bold, original talent who is eminently worth watching.” — Michael Musto

Experience the unforgettable Sapphira Cristál as she returns to 54 Below with Sapphi Don’t Sing The Blues. A breakout star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16 and co-creator behind Soundcake at Lincoln Center, Sapphira brings her immense vocal talent, signature wit, and captivating storytelling to the stage. Performing classics from the Great American Songbook, pop favorites, and her own original music, this globe-trotting diva creates an intimate evening of pure magic. Don’t miss your chance to be moved, mesmerized, and inspired—get your tickets now!

Sapphira Cristál (runner-up and Miss Congeniality of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 16) is a classically trained opera singer, composer, songwriter, and producer known for her theatrical lip syncs and six-octave range. She is renowned as a charismatic host who forges a special connection with her audiences.

Sapphira holds 16 pageant crowns and has performed globally. In 2024, she was a guest artist in Madonna’s Celebration Tour three times and debuted her original operatic production, Soundcake, with Monét X Change and Thorgy Thor at Lincoln Center. She then took her one-woman show, The Cristál Ball Tour, across North America. Since then, she has toured her stand-up comedy show, One Slue Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, across the U.S.; appeared at New York City’s famed 54 Below; and starred in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas.

Offstage, Sapphira has taught master classes at universities, burlesque academies, and dance studios, and she performs for colleges, youth camps, and high schools. She enjoys partnering with charitable organizations to raise funds to change people’s lives, and her personal credo is: “There is no better exercise for the heart than reaching down to lift someone up.” She has made it her mission to uplift, encourage and inspire those around her.

$69 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $113 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GETS AWAY WITH MURDER – OCTOBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Sometimes, the best things in life are to die for – sometimes, they’re worth killing for.

For one night only, the Fortunate Few Productions collective is bringing the murder ballad songbook to 54 Below! Produced by Tommy Kelly and Aidan C. White, 54 Gets Away With Murder pledges to pass the microphone to music’s most conniving killers, bringing a mixture of musical theatre, country, hip-hop, and jazz to Broadway’s basement. Featuring raucous renditions of songs from Sweeney Todd, Bonnie & Clyde, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and even the songbooks of Rihanna, Bobby Darin, and Lemon Demon, this night of cold-blooded camp is sure to be a bloody good time.

Associate production by Aidan C. White, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Jerett Elijah Benjamin, Dante Brattelli, Bryson Brunson, Trace Burchart, Allison Calabrese, Jalen Ford, Dylan Grosh-Hoy, Rae Hillman, Eden Lakey-Wright, Dani Lorin, Ariella Silvina Nahson Mandel, Jadyn Romè, Kira Safier, Sophie Joan Tyler, and Olivia Wasser.

Joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass and Brandon Jackson on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LYRIC THEATRE OF OKLAHOMA ON BROADWAY – OCTOBER 18 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma — The Official State Theatre — is thrilled to bring a spectacular musical celebration of Broadway’s brightest stars to the iconic 54 Below in New York City! Produced by Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and directed by Lyric’s Producing Artistic Director, Michael Baron, and Lyric’s Executive Producer, Ashley Wells, Lyric on Broadway reunites an extraordinary lineup of current and past Broadway alumni who proudly call both NYC and Lyric Theatre home. Experience an unforgettable evening of show stopping performances featuring beloved Broadway hits. For one night only, your favorite Broadway performers come together to honor the sixty-three year legacy of one of America’s leading musical theatres. Join us as we celebrate the remarkable artists nurtured in Oklahoma who now shine on Broadway stages and around the world.

One night. Broadway’s best. A celebration years in the making.

Music direction by David Dabbon.

Featuring Colin Anderson, Michael Andreaus, Caleb Barnett, Shayna Blass, Elvie Ellis, Sasha Hutchings, Bligh Voth, and more stars to be announced!

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARROLL COUNTY: BRIGHT LIGHTS EDITION! – OCTOBER 18 AT 9:30PM

From the rolling hills of Maryland to the bright lights of Manhattan, the voices of Carroll County take the stage at 54 Below. For one night only, this group of powerhouse singers with roots in Carroll County bring their hometown spirit to one of New York’s most celebrated cabaret stages. How does this county turn out so many astounding NY performers? We don’t exactly know but it certainly has! Join us for a night of unforgettable performances, hometown pride, and the magic that happens when Carroll County meets New York City.

Featuring Liam Abate, Dimonte Brice, Lilly Daisey, Katie Gleason, Kayla Marks, Lilian Pereira, Dani Rizzo, Annika Rudolph, Jude Sims, Sophie Salerno Stromberg, and more stars to be announced!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BSC>NYC: CELEBRATE BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY IN NEW YORK CITY – OCTOBER 19 AT 6PM

Join Barrington Stage Company at the legendary 54 Below as we honor BSC superstars Mary Ann & Bruno Quinson and celebrate three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, recipient of the 2026 William Finn Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre. We will hear from the three-time Tony winner’s songbook performed by his friends and BSC’s favorites, accompanied by the maestro himself. Enjoy cocktails, dinner, and a live auction with all funds raised going towards BSC’s New Works Fund.

Three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown is the composer/ lyricist best known for his dazzling scores to several of the most renowned musicals of our time, including The Last Five Years; his debut song cycle Songs for a New World; the seminal Parade, winner of the Tony for Best Score and the 2023 Tony for Best Revival; The Bridges of Madison County, winner of the 2014 Tony for Best Score and Orchestrations; 13; Honeymoon In Vegas; Mr. Saturday Night, developed at BSC; and his most recent work, The Connector. Jason is also celebrated for his concert performances around the world as a pianist and singer.

Please note this is a private event.

Tickets starting at $400. To purchase livestream tickets click here.

John Lloyd Young: SONGS FROM THE ROAD – OCTOBER 20, 21, & 23 – 25 AT 7PM

The performance on Oct 25 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young, original star of Jersey Boys on stage and screen, is back at 54 Below with his NYC band for a brand-new show. From JLY originals to foreign-language hits found on travels throughout the world to the standards from Jersey Boys and beyond that follow him wherever he goes, JLY shares the best of what he’s singing now.

“Young commands one of the best pop voices to come along in decades. When he and the material align, it is a phenomenon that is truly breathtaking.”

— Metrosource

“John Lloyd Young has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.”

— The New York Times

Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young is best known as the original star of Broadway’s Jersey Boys as well as the Warner Bros. film adaptation, directed by Clint Eastwood. As a concert artist, Young has thrilled audiences across the country and the world with what The New York Times calls “a disciplined one-in-a-million tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere.” Young’s debut album, My Turn…, featuring his emotional interpretations of the greatest R&B hits of the golden-era, is a five-star-rated Amazon best-seller.

Young has sung at the White House, the U.S. Congress, and to sold-out crowds at the Hollywood Bowl; Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Wolf Trap, Lincoln Center, New York’s Cafe Carlyle, 54 Below, Feinstein’s in Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Los Angeles; the Pasadena, New York and Cincinnati Pops; New Year’s Eve in Times Square, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Radio City Music Hall, and more.

www.johnlloydyoung.com

$91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $151.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $157 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

YOU’RE LIKE, REALLY PRETTY: BROADWAY’S BEST MAKEOVERS, GLOW-UPS AND TRANSFORMATIONS – OCTOBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Everyone loves a makeover montage in a 2000s romcom, but what about the dramatic changes your favorite Broadway characters make during their musical moments? Think “Popular” from Wicked, “I Feel Pretty” from West Side Story, and “Take it Like a Man” from Legally Blonde. Join MANDEKAT Productions for You’re Like, Really Pretty: Broadway’s Best Makeovers, Glow-ups, and Transformations. It will be a night of change, growth, and fun!

Produced by Katy Manderfeld.

Music direction by Joseph Thor.

Featuring Rachel Alvarez-Robinson, Ella Beiser, Ella Benward, Amelia Diaz, Cydney Gleckner, Jake Goodman, Ellie Karp, Jonah King, Jalen Kirkman, Katy Manderfeld, Michael Mariniello, Leah Mossman, Alanna Rishaan Porter, Luke Preute, Lav Raman, Kathleen Rembish, Michael Rick, Jeron Robinson, and Mica Swingholm.

Also joined by Jake Goodman on piano, Neil McNulty on drums, and Joseph Thor on bass.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONGS FOR SLUTTY GIRLS BY Kailey Marshall – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Coming off a smash, sold out NYC debut, you’re invited to a special one-night-only concert of the new musical, Songs For Slutty Girls by Kailey Marshall.

Songs for Slutty Girls is an interactive diary entry that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four aspects of her personality: Head, Heart, Hips & Gut. At the start of the New Year, our protagonist hopes to make some big changes. Will she succeed or fall back into faking org*sms and flirting with f*ck boys? This eccentric pop/rock score gives voice to the sexual moments in our lives that define us, for better or worse. Songs For Slutty Girls is about finding your place on the path toward sexual liberation.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage and Katherine Winter.

Co-produced by Second Set.

Featuring Tatianna Córdoba, Deanna Giulietti, Sandra Okuboyejo, and Cristina Rae.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jenn Colella – OCTOBER 22 AT 7PM

Jenn Colella (Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS) returns to 54 Below for a one-of-a-kind evening of songs, stories, and absolutely no set list.

Joined by her longtime musical director Chris Ranney, the Tony Award nominee takes a trip through the music that has shaped her life and career, from Broadway songs she’s sung onstage over the years to the pop songs she grew up loving, with a few unexpected favorites thrown in along the way.

But here’s the catch: Jenn doesn’t get to decide what she sings next. You do.

Every song Jenn and Chris have prepared goes into a hat that gets passed around the room. Audience members pull the songs, and whatever comes out is what happens next. No predetermined order. No carefully constructed arc. Just Jenn, Chris, a piano, a room full of good people, and a whole lot of fun!

Come ready to laugh, maybe cry, sing along, and find out what happens when Jenn Colella gives up control of the set list and hands it over to you.

$91 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $151.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IF CASTING HAD NO RULES – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Everyone loves a makeover montage in a 2000s romcom, but what about the dramatic changes your favorite If Casting Had No Rules celebrates limitless storytelling in musical theatre by reimagining iconic songs through unexpected casting choices, unrestricted by age, gender, type, or traditional expectations. Audiences can expect an evening of reinvented Broadway favorites, surprising character interpretations, and fresh perspectives on beloved material. Through both humorous and heartfelt selections, the show explores what musical theatre can become when performers are allowed to step beyond the roles they are traditionally expected to play. Produced by Noah Miles and Jessica Evgenikos, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring Liliana Borges, Bijou Brattston, Aaron Crowell, Emma Dalessio, Zoe Dunn, Jessica Evgenikos, Jackson Flaherty, Ella Grace Francis, Allie Henzler, Ciara Huckeby, Sadie Johnson, Bethany Livers, Noah Miles, Alyssa Perez, Colton Piontkowski, Christopher Salvaggio, Cayden Tan, Todd Turner, and more stars to be announced!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS PRINCESSES VS. VILLAINS PART 2 – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Return to the magic—this time with even higher stakes—at 54 Sings Princesses vs. Villains Part 2 at 54 Below.

Step back into the songs of your childhood as beloved princesses and their most infamous foes face off in a dazzling night of nostalgia, drama, and mischief. Directed and produced by Samantha Bloom Yakaitis, this electrifying encore features a fresh lineup of stars ready to blur the line between hero and villain. Loyalties will be tested, perspectives will shift, and you may just find yourself rooting for the side you didn’t expect!

Stage managed by Allegra Ravitz.

Featuring Sara Ross Avery, Kinsey Calderone, Sophia-Bella Carrasquillo, James Cunha, Aja Jett, Katie Kucemba, Piper Loebach, Andrew Leonforte, Elle Levkovich, Bella Marie, Mika Marriott, Ainsley Martell, Marisol Medina, Maile Kai Merrick, Landon Stephens, Jenna Tiso, Swetha Vissapragada, and Samantha Bloom Yakaitis.

Also joined by Willow Wakar (Chicago national tour) on piano.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES- VOLUME 11 – OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM

DUETS: The Concert Series is back at 54 Below for the eleventh time!

Conceived and produced by Megan Minutillo, the evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, pairing one Broadway singer with one Broadway hopeful. For this special eleventh edition, expect a slew of very special performers to be announced…

Music direction by Abby Gorsuch.

Featuring John Cardoza, Kailee Graham, Arielle Jacobs, Joseph Keegan, Carissa Navarra, Camila Serrano, and more stars to be announced!

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 BELOW DUELS VOLUME III: HALLOWEEN EDITION – OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Get ready for a spooky Halloween version of your favorite DUELS series! This is Volume III of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by music director and pianist Joshua Turchin, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There’s “The Whole ‘Being Dead’ Thing” so get ready to get haunted and duel!

Featuring Fabi Aguirre, Ainsley Alrutz, Josie Axelson, Kyle Castillo, Ryan Colone, L.R. Davidson, Desmond Luis Edwards, Amelia Fei, Giselle Gutierrez, Manny Houston, Thayne Jasperson, Emma Grace Kopec, Madison Kopec, Maya Levinson, Mira Levinson, Emmy Liu-Wang, Ava Locknar, Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose, Jamie Martin Mann, Noah Marlowe, Devon Meddock, David Merino, Jenny Mollet, Madeleine Pace, Echo Deva Picone, Gabriella Pizzolo, Alexa Ramos Seda, Jelani Remy, Dan Rosales, Isabella Scolaro, Kay Sibal, Ahmad K. Simmons, Christopher James Tamayo, Michael Thatcher, Violet Tinnirello, Lexis Trechak, Remi Tuckman, and Vanessa Valentin.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES BY Ryan Scott Oliver – OCTOBER 26 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

Very Intense Productions, ATNW, and AT Musicals In Concert present:

TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES in Concert!

Join an incredible lineup of New York City’s finest up-and-coming performers at 54 Below for a concert presentation of the award-winning new musical TOMORROW, THE ISLAND DIES by Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM: A Musical Exhibition; Jasper in Deadland).

On the storm-ravaged island of Haverness–soon to be lost to rising seas–18-year-old Widow Clack, pregnant and living in exile at the lighthouse with her brother, prepares for the island’s final evacuation. But when a young man is found dead on the beach, the few remaining youth tasked with closing up the village turn on each other, unraveling into paranoia, betrayal, and violence. Set in a not-so-distant future shaped by climate catastrophe, Tomorrow, The Island Dies is a chilling new folk-horror musical (think Once meets Sweeney Todd). Blending gothic tradition with a razor-sharp contemporary lens, the show explores fear, fractured communities, and the haunting question: can we escape the storms we create?

Featuring an incredible 6-piece chamber orchestra.

Directed by Mat Armada & Ryan Scott Oliver.

Music directed by Joshua Zecher-Ross.

The performance at 7pm will feature Oliver Callahan, Randall Scott Carpenter, James Cunha, Emily Foley, Kamryn Koerner, Emma Kops, Amy Laviolette, Kaléa Leverette, Sasha Lippis, Brielle Mae, Julie McConnell, Emma Mineo, Matthew Moròn, Andrew Oppmann, Nathan David Smith, Allison Spann, and Nick Xitco.

The performance at 9:30pm will feature Oliver Callahan, James Cunha, Elena Reyes Farías, Hannah E Feldstein, Alexander Fernandez, MJ Hughes, Andy Kear, Hannah MacDonald, Lizzie J. Maguire, Jane Margolis, Julie McConnell, Emily Mesa, Jack B. Murphy, Tommy Page, Adrian Rivera, Allison Spann, and Rebecca Alice Steiner.

Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) develops and produces readings, workshops, and concerts of brand new musicals and plays cultivated by Actor Therapy students and faculty. Previous projects include Goliath, Out: A Queer Song Cycle, Hopeful, We Foxes, and more.

AT Musicals in Concert previously performed The Prom, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Spring Awakening, and Hair at 54 Below.

Image by Eric Emch and Green Otter Design.

For the 7pm performance: $63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Ebersole WITH Billy Stritch – OCTOBER 27 – 31 AT 7PM

54 Below proudly welcomes back two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole, joined by her longtime music director Billy Stritch, for a special evening celebrating their 25-year friendship. The show will feature selections from the golden age of Broadway, movie musical favorites and jazz standards —all arranged in their signature style.

Ebersole and Stritch first met while starring in the 2001 Broadway revival of 42nd Street, where Christine’s performance as Dorothy Brock earned her first Tony Award. She received her second five years later for her unforgettable dual portrayal of Big Edie and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. This special performance will include songs from both productions, along with stories and selections from their albums In Your Dreams and Sunday in New York.

In her review of their show in January of 2026 Kay Kudukis of BroadwayWorld said “This show is all about the music, and the collaboration between two musicians who enjoy working together so much you can see it, hear it, and absolutely feel it – not just in the voices but in the killer arrangements.”

Christine Ebersole recently completed the fifth and final season playing Dottie on Chuck Lorre’s hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. This past June she starred in the Transport Group’s concert version of Follies at Carnegie Hall. She appeared most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Doolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello’s production of Candide conducted by James Conlon.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of 42nd Street, in addition to leading roles in On the Twentieth Century, Oklahoma!, Camelot, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, Steel Magnolias, the revival of Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit, and Dinner at Eight, for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads. Concert appearances include the concert version of the opera The Grapes of Wrath at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony’s tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops’ concert version of A Little Night Music, and PBS concerts Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall and The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty.

In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Christine has also appeared in numerous hit films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, Amadeus, Tootsie, Richie Rich, Black Sheep, Steven Universe, and The Big Wedding, in which she also composed and performed the song “Gently Down The Stream.” Her television career began as a regular cast member on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Eddie Murphy. She also played Tessitura in Gypsy with Bette Midler and has appeared on “Pose,” “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “American Horror Story,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Search Party,” “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown,” and “The Colbert Report.”

Billy Stritch began his career in Houston, Texas, where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The trio performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they disbanded in 1990. A chance meeting with Liza Minnelli in March of 1991 resulted in her asking him to create vocal arrangements for the record-breaking extravaganza Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall. In addition to his 25-year collaboration with as accompanist and opening act for Liza, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony’s pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, he has performed his own shows (including tributes to Mel Tormé and Cy Coleman) in concert halls and nightclubs across the country.

Billy also serves as music director for such leading vocalists as Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Paulo Szot. He is the co-writer of the Grammy-winning song “Does He Love You” recorded by Reba McEntire and Linda Davis. The single reached the number one spot on the Billboard Country music chart, winning a Grammy Award and selling in excess of five million copies along the way. Billy has arranged music for many top performers and created the arrangements for Minnelli On Minnelli and Liza’s At The Palace, both at Broadway’s famed Palace Theater. He was also seen onstage playing the role of Oscar in the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of 42nd Street in 2001.

$107.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $168 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $173 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACBETH: SOUND AND FURY – A NEW MUSICAL – OCTOBER 27 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth will be like music to your ears: literally! This brand new version of The Bard’s tale of ambition gone mad has been transformed into a musical! The Witches don’t chant; they belt! The woods don’t just move; they sing! And Macbeth, himself, stands at the center of it all, the Jekyll & Hyde of his time. And get out of the way of his Lady Macbeth! She’s a killer! The show’s score — a brilliant mix of rock, rap, and R&B — will light a fuse under the show’s iambic pentameter! Come and enjoy this magical musical brew! There will be incredible sound and oh so much fury!

Developed by the creative team of Kevin Gallagher and Mark T Evans and produced for 54 Below by legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel, the show will boast a cast of 15 exciting performers and a rockin’ five piece band.

Featuring Sonya Balsara, Trevor Bunce, Leo Gonzalez, Lola Lama, Tatiana Weschler, and more stars to be announced!

Gallagher is a graduate of LAMDA and has directed more than 25 shows. Mark T Evans is an ASCAP Frederick Loewe Award winner and the composer of many musicals. Scott Siegel is the author of 48 books and the creator of more than 600 major musical theater concert events that have been produced all over the world; his work includes producing, writing, and directing concerts for Michael Feinstein.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHUDDER: A CHILLING NEW MUSICAL COMEDY – OCTOBER 28 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for a wild ride through a haunted castle in the award-winning new musical, Shudder! What do you get when you combine an unusually bizarre Brothers Grimm tale with classic musical theatre conventions and horror tropes? The dark hilarity of Shudder, a new horror-comedy musical complete with priests, knights, peasants, and princesses singing in 5 part harmony! Step aside Beetlejuice and Little Shop, it’s time to truly LEARN FEAR.

From the creators of To the Fairest, Shudder is a product of Showpeople Theatre Collective’s annual workshop where artists write and stage a musical in less than a week. After the Collective fleshed out the story, the New York Theatre Festival produced Shudder for its Winter 2025 Festival, garnering six nominations and two awards.

Shudder by Mary Grace Epps and Showpeople Theatre Collective.

Music supervision by Miles Messier.

Book supervision by Brighton Valor Horan.

Featuring James Cunha, Max Currie, Lauren Fitzgerald, Nova Gomez, Logan Johnson, Christina Jordan, Molly McGoldrick, Miles Messier, Joseph Thor, Brighton Valor Horan, and Melina Walko.

Also joined by Liz Gilmartin on viola, Miles Messier on piano, Amanda Lee Morrill on drums, and Trey Pope guitar.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Elena Shaddow SINGS NINE... ALL OF IT! – OCTOBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Join Broadway veteran Elena Shaddow as she sings nearly every role in the musical Nine and regales the audience with stories from her experience as an original cast member of the 2003 Tony Award– wining revival of Nine. You won’t want to miss “Overture Delle Donne,” “Guido’s song,” “A Call From the Vatican,” the title song “Nine,” “Unusual Way,” and so many more songs that will have to be stripped into a solo version that Elena herself isn’t quite sure how… but she is sure she can do it. It’s sure to be an evening of laughter, sentiment, and whole lot of joy.

Starring 8-time Broadway actress Elena Shaddow as… ALL the characters in Nine.

Accompanied by Mason Margut.

Nine has music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Arthur Kopit.

$52.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $63.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR – OCTOBER 31 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After two wildly successful years, Productions by Stephan is ecstatic to return to 54 Below for The 3rd Annual Spooky Spectacular this Halloween season. Back by popular demand, this fan-favorite concert is bigger, bolder, and more electrifying than ever—delivering high-energy performances, killer vocals, and spine-tingling fun on NYC’s most iconic cabaret stage.

Featuring a cast of successful, celebrated, and truly iconic artists from the New York City performance scene, Spooky Spectacular brings together powerhouse talent from Broadway, national tours, television, and beyond. With thrilling arrangements, crowd-favorite Halloween hits, and unforgettable collaborations, this one-nightonly event is a must-see celebration of music, creativity, and Halloween magic.

Produced by Sydney Stephan (she/her).

Hosted by Jae XO (she/they).

Featuring Stephanie Ainsworth (she/her), Spencer Bowman (he/him), LJ Brodie (he/him), Laura Castellano (she/her), Sydney Michele Castiglione (she/her), Kira Cory (she/her), Miclo Cuauhtémoc González (he/they), Jeremiah Davila-Ulufanua (he/him), Sabina Demidovich (she/her), Funmi Erinle (she/her), Rachel Garr (she/her), Bridget Gooley (she/her), Nora Greenberg (she/her), Leo James (he/him), Sarah Liddy (she/her), Jillian Millette (she/her), Merrill Mitchell (she/her), Wei Ng (he/him), Isabella Orosco (she/her), Alexis Richelle (she/her), Emma Rogers (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Katy Semple (she/her), Sophie Stromberg (she/her), and Johanna Thornsberry (she/her).

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Matt Cavenaugh, Jenny Powers, AND THE CAVENAUGH POWERS FAMILY October 3 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Sara Al-Bazali: WAIT FOR IT October 4 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Ali Ewoldt: WHEN YOU WISH UPON A STAR! October 6 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

SOMETHING TO BE PROUD OF: ACT 2 October 7 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Kym Johnson: WHAT I DID FOR LOVE October 10 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

David Rothenberg: STILL NEVER TOO LATE October 11 at 1pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

LYRIC THEATRE OF OKLAHOMA ON BROADWAY October 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

BSC>NYC: CELEBRATE BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY IN NEW YORK October 19 at 6pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

John Lloyd Young: SONGS FROM THE ROAD October 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

MACBETH: SOUND AND FURY – A NEW MUSICAL October 27 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

SHUDDER: A CHILLING NEW MUSICAL COMEDY October 28 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

THE 3RD ANNUAL SPOOKY SPECTACULAR October 31 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 09 Hrs 09 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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