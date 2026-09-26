New Videos From THAT'S SO 70'S: VOLUME II at 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. No password required. Sign Up



















54 Below shared a new batch of performance clips from THAT'S SO 70'S: VOLUME II, the September 25th concert that turned the Manhattan supper club into a time capsule of peace, love, and rock 'n' roll. Produced by Drea Campo and music directed by Aidan S. Wells from the piano, the evening drew on a deep bench of New York performers to reinterpret hits from across the decade, and AfterThoughtProduction has posted eight videos capturing highlights from the night.

The set list ranged widely across the era's biggest names. Ireyssa Cardona, Hannah Adams, Brianni Justice, and Jaylin Sky opened with a group take on Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman," while Cooper Brown and Drea Campo teamed up for Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird." Lily Hayden, Kilian Kroenke, and Callista DeFeo brought a three-part arrangement to Billy Joel's "Piano Man," and Ainsley Martell took on Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" as a solo turn.

Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" got a trio treatment from Valentina Perdido, Drea Campo, and Hannah Adams, layering harmonies over the song's familiar groove. Sam Scriven led a rendition of Michael Jackson's "Rock With You" backed by Cardona and Adams, while Sophie Cote delivered a solo version of Joni Mitchell's "California." Closing out the footage, Adams and Cardona reunited for a duet on Stevie Wonder's "I Wish," rounding out a night described in the show's framing as "a series that celebrates iconic tunes from the era, navigated with powerhouse vocals from across the nyc talent scene."

The concert adds to a busy fall calendar at 54 Below, which has recently hosted a wide mix of programming, including a run of shows featuring Broadway talent from Diana The Musical, Heathers, and Illinoise. Additional details on the performers and creative team behind THAT'S SO 70'S: VOLUME II are available through AfterThought Productions.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 35 Days 06 Hrs 46 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me