New Videos From THAT'S SO 70'S: VOLUME II at 54 Below
Watch eight performances celebrating the decade's biggest hits, from disco to soft rock classics.
54 Below shared a new batch of performance clips from THAT'S SO 70'S: VOLUME II, the September 25th concert that turned the Manhattan supper club into a time capsule of peace, love, and rock 'n' roll. Produced by Drea Campo and music directed by Aidan S. Wells from the piano, the evening drew on a deep bench of New York performers to reinterpret hits from across the decade, and AfterThoughtProduction has posted eight videos capturing highlights from the night.
The set list ranged widely across the era's biggest names. Ireyssa Cardona, Hannah Adams, Brianni Justice, and Jaylin Sky opened with a group take on Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman," while Cooper Brown and Drea Campo teamed up for Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird." Lily Hayden, Kilian Kroenke, and Callista DeFeo brought a three-part arrangement to Billy Joel's "Piano Man," and Ainsley Martell took on Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" as a solo turn.
Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" got a trio treatment from Valentina Perdido, Drea Campo, and Hannah Adams, layering harmonies over the song's familiar groove. Sam Scriven led a rendition of Michael Jackson's "Rock With You" backed by Cardona and Adams, while Sophie Cote delivered a solo version of Joni Mitchell's "California." Closing out the footage, Adams and Cardona reunited for a duet on Stevie Wonder's "I Wish," rounding out a night described in the show's framing as "a series that celebrates iconic tunes from the era, navigated with powerhouse vocals from across the nyc talent scene."
The concert adds to a busy fall calendar at 54 Below, which has recently hosted a wide mix of programming, including a run of shows featuring Broadway talent from Diana The Musical, Heathers, and Illinoise. Additional details on the performers and creative team behind THAT'S SO 70'S: VOLUME II are available through AfterThought Productions.
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