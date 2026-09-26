Review: SHOCK, AWE AND SURPRISE AS RANDY ROBERTS TRIUMPHS AT LAURIE BEECHMAN THEATRE
No spoilers—except this one: Randy’s rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company left the entire company we were with last night completely spellbound. And speaking of that company, check out my photos from last night’s show.
It was a night of shock, awe, surprise, and enormous talent as Randy Roberts brought a star-studded Laurie Beechman Theatre to its feet several times with a brilliant display of singing, comedy, acting, and female impersonation.
The biggest surprise of all? Randy began the evening as a spot-on Bette Midler, then transformed into a remarkable Liza Minnelli and Cher. But by the end of the night, there was no mistaking who the real star was: the incredibly talented Randy Roberts himself.
Eda and I were at the Copa back in the day when Bette Midler first entered the room to begin her performance. The excitement was electric, and I can honestly say that the wall-to-wall audience reaction when Randy entered the Laurie Beechman Theatre as Bette last night was every bit as thrilling to experience. The audience erupted. For a moment, it was as if Bette herself had walked through the door.
What a performer. What a night. And what a thrill to watch Randy Roberts remind a room filled with sophisticated cabaret and theatre connoisseurs that, while his impersonations are extraordinary, the real revelation is the immensely talented artist that is Randy Roberts himself. As usual, no spoilers here! Not with the buzz racing along 42nd Street that the D’Angora’s may have plans to keep Randy on that Laurie Beechman stage for many more nights for the kind of dazzling show business that left this audience begging for more.
No spoilers—except this one: Randy’s rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company left the entire company we were with last night completely spellbound. And speaking of that company, check out my photos from last night’s show.
Laurie Beechman Theatre
Peter Marc Jacobson, Randy Roberts & Fran Drescher
IIene Graff, Susie Mosher, Richard Skipper
Laurie Beechman Theatre
West Bank Cafe
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