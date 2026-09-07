 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Christine Andreas sings 'Moon River' x 'Two for the Road' at 54 Below!

See a highlight clip from Christine Andreas's show S'Wonderful at 54 Below in July

By:



54 Below just posted a highlight clip from Christine Andreas's show S'Wonderful at 54 Below in July. In the show, Andreas reflects on 2,000 plus years (OK well, a small portion of them) as she performs an elegant and stylishly urban mix of the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, Kern to Cahn, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein and Hart, Mancini, Mercer, Hoagy and so more!

See a review of S'Wonderful by BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher here. Mosher writes, "Christine Andreas is sharing herself with us.  With each new song and every new story, she allows us into her life, into her mind, into her heart, and she allows us to know her a little bit more.  She allows us to see her and Marty and their personal magic.  She allows us to see many of her multiple facets, as a woman, as a mind, as an artist.  And to these cabaret-saturated eyes, that’s really s’wonderful."

If you missed the show, you can see a bit of that magic for yourself with Andreas singing a delightful mash up of two Henry Mancini songs, "Moon River" and "Two for the Road," with her husband, songwriter Martin Silvestri, joining her for a duet on the latter song. (Silvestri, who music directed the show, was her skilled accompanist on piano for the entire evening.)

Learn where to follow Christine Andreas on her website at www.christineandreas.com

For more videos from 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, subscribe at https://54Below.org/YouTube

View upcoming shows and purchase tickets on their website at 54Below.org/calendar

Follow them on social media! FacebookInstagramTwitter, and TikTok

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on 54 Below
Upcoming Shows
54 Diva Off: You Know These Divas!
54 Diva Off: You Know These Divas!
9/6 - 9/6/2026
Leah Crocetto and Michael Kirk Lane: Together Again
Leah Crocetto and Michael Kirk Lane: Together Again
9/6 - 9/6/2026
Recent Articles
Exclusive: An ‘Argument’ With Stephen Sondheim Led to Steven Sater’s New Musical MURDER AT THE GATES
Exclusive: An ‘Argument’ With Stephen Sondheim Led to Steven Sater’s New Musical MURDER AT THE GATES
9/3/2026
54 BELOW DUELS Volume 3: Halloween Edition Set For October
54 BELOW DUELS Volume 3: Halloween Edition Set For October
9/3/2026
Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Cabaret Shows
The Beat Goes On in Cabaret The Beat Goes On
Don't Tell Mama (10/08-10/08)
The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour in Cabaret The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
BIRDLAND (9/14-9/14)
Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters in Cabaret Timeless: A Tribute to Bernadette Peters
Don't Tell Mama (10/04-10/04)
Marilyn Maye in Cabaret Marilyn Maye
54 Below (11/20-11/20)
Lea Salonga in Cabaret Lea Salonga
54 Below (12/05-12/05)
James Tom, curated by Murray Hill in Cabaret James Tom, curated by Murray Hill
Joe's Pub (11/05-11/05)
David Yazbek in Cabaret David Yazbek
54 Below (11/16-11/16)
Ben Franklin In Paris In Concert in Cabaret Ben Franklin In Paris In Concert
54 Below (9/13-9/13)
Norm Lewis: The Holiday Tradition Continues in Cabaret Norm Lewis: The Holiday Tradition Continues
54 Below (12/22-12/22)
FALLing Slowly in Cabaret FALLing Slowly
54 Below (11/24-11/24)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets