Video: Christine Andreas sings 'Moon River' x 'Two for the Road' at 54 Below!

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54 Below just posted a highlight clip from Christine Andreas's show S'Wonderful at 54 Below in July. In the show, Andreas reflects on 2,000 plus years (OK well, a small portion of them) as she performs an elegant and stylishly urban mix of the very best of the American Songbook, old and new. From Berlin to Bacharach, Gershwin to Billy Joel, Kern to Cahn, not to mention a taste of Rodgers with Hammerstein and Hart, Mancini, Mercer, Hoagy and so more!

See a review of S'Wonderful by BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher here. Mosher writes, "Christine Andreas is sharing herself with us. With each new song and every new story, she allows us into her life, into her mind, into her heart, and she allows us to know her a little bit more. She allows us to see her and Marty and their personal magic. She allows us to see many of her multiple facets, as a woman, as a mind, as an artist. And to these cabaret-saturated eyes, that’s really s’wonderful."

If you missed the show, you can see a bit of that magic for yourself with Andreas singing a delightful mash up of two Henry Mancini songs, "Moon River" and "Two for the Road," with her husband, songwriter Martin Silvestri, joining her for a duet on the latter song. (Silvestri, who music directed the show, was her skilled accompanist on piano for the entire evening.)

Learn where to follow Christine Andreas on her website at www.christineandreas.com

For more videos from 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, subscribe at https://54Below.org/YouTube

View upcoming shows and purchase tickets on their website at 54Below.org/calendar

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