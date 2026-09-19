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Video: Salomé Dolidze Sings ANASTASIA's 'Journey to the Past' at Don't Tell Mama

The performance was captured live at the Manhattan cabaret venue and shared by FamousInNY.

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Don't Tell Mama was the setting for a newly posted performance video featuring vocalist Salomé Dolidze singing "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia. Filmed and edited by FamousInNY, the clip captures a live rendition recorded at the Manhattan cabaret venue on September 12, 2026, as part of a program titled A Dream (Role) Come True.

"Journey to the Past" comes from Anastasia, the stage musical with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, adapted from the 1997 animated film. The song has become a signature vocal showcase for performers tackling the title role, tracing the character's search for identity and home.

The performance was music directed by Joseph Ivan and produced by Julie Biancheri. Don't Tell Mama, a longtime fixture of New York's cabaret scene, regularly hosts solo vocal showcases and themed evenings where singers perform selections from musical theatre repertoire in an intimate club setting.

In the video, Dolidze delivers the ballad in a stripped-down arrangement suited to the room's cabaret format, giving the number a more personal, direct staging than a full theatrical production would allow.

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