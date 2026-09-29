Five New Stars Are Taking the Road to HADESTOWN





There are some new faces way down in Hadestown! The Tony Award-winning musical recently welcomed five new principal cast members to the Walter Kerr Theatre: Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Amber Iman as Persephone, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Ben Davis as Hades, and Kayko as Orpheus. BroadwayWorld caught up with all five stars to find out what it has been like stepping into Anaïs Mitchell’s beloved musical together.

For Brown, who makes her Broadway debut with the production, joining Hadestown has offered the chance to discover Eurydice on her own terms.

“How lucky am I? Honestly, this music, this score is so beautiful, so rich,” she said. “We’re halfway through the third week and I’m still discovering things about Eurydice every day, and I think that I will the whole time. I just feel so deeply lucky to get to tell this story and to get to bring my natural voice to it.”

For two-time Tony Award winner Butz, Hadestown marks a particularly meaningful return to Broadway—and a chance to join a show he already loved as an audience member.

“I thought maybe I was kind of done with Broadway, or Broadway was kind of done with me. I just wasn’t finding roles, and I started off as Hadestown’s biggest fan,” he explained. “I saw the original cast, fell in love with it, brought all my kids to see it. I raised my daughters on these myths… So it feels, in this specific show, like a dream come true, just because I think it’s a masterpiece.”

Watch the video to hear more from Butz, Iman, Brown, Davis, and Kayko about heading way down to Hadestown together.

Hadestown is running on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy