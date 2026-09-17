Interview: Ariana DeBose Gears up for Her Café Carlyle Debut

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Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer Ariana DeBose makes her highly anticipated Café Carlyle debut with a special five-night engagement from September 29 - October 3, 2026. DeBose rose to international acclaim for her groundbreaking performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, earning the Academy Award, BAFTA, Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe, and SAG Award, making her the first openly queer Afro-Latina to win an Academy Award.

A celebrated performer with roots on Broadway, DeBose earned a Tony Award nomination for her acclaimed portrayal of Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and was a member of the original cast of Hamilton. Her stage career also includes standout performances in Pippin, Motown The Musical, Bring It On: The Musical, Company, and most recently The Baker's Wife. Beyond the stage, she has captivated audiences in acclaimed film and television projects including SCHMIGADOON!, Wish, Argylle, I.S.S., and earning two Emmy nominations for her celebrated Tony Awards hosting performances.

For her Café Carlyle debut, DeBose brings her singular artistry to one of New York's most intimate and iconic venues. This limited engagement promises an unforgettable evening with one of today's most versatile and celebrated performers. Read a conversation with her about the show.

How does it feel to be making your Café Carlyle debut?

I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to play Cafe Carlyle! It’s been a bucket list item for me. The Carlyle Hotel itself has changed meanings for me over the years. When I first moved to the city it felt like one of those “mythical” UES places that was far from reach. Over the years it became the place that I was excited to be invited for the legendary Tonys after party where I’ve had some of the most magical nights with friends at Bemelmans Bar. I’ve since seen a few friends play Cafe Carlyle and read about the greats of past and present that have taken the stage. It’s a classic and timeless venue!

You've done a lot of work in TV and film. What keeps bringing you back to live performance?

In short, live performance is my happy place! It feels like coming home when I’m in front of a live audience and in the last few years intimate spaces have become my favorite. That kind of intimacy makes me feel like I’m in my living room- cozy, colorful, comforting. Makes for a fun evening all around!

Who are some of your all-time favorite artists? What have you been listening to lately?

ALL-TIME Favorites! I can safely say I have many influences! Dinah Washington, Dame Julie Andrews, Lena Horne, ELVIS, Nat King Cole & the late great Dolly Parton to name a few. I grew up listening to these artists. Lately I’ve been listening to them and some of my current go tos: Raye, Sienna Spiro, DAMEDAME*, Olivia Dean, and the late, incomparable Cassandra Wilson — I was just listening to Cher’s Heart of Stone album this morning. And I’ll be revisiting Barbra Streisand and Lena Horne’s Live albums this next week as well. I’m a gal with eclectic taste, I guess.

Can you tell us a little about how you put together the set list and arrangements for this show? Is there anything you're particularly excited to do?

I’m over the moon to be working with Mark G Meadows, who I just think is a Jazz KING! We met and connected in DC at a gala celebrating Vanessa L. Williams, and I just couldn’t believe my ears. We’re leaning into both our strengths and Mark has been a wonderful partner as I continue to explore and discover jazz within myself.

I took inspiration for the set list from the idea that I only wanted to sing songs that MOVE ME. Literally and emotionally. Many of the songs I’ve only sung in the comfort of my own home, and in Mark’s hands, these arrangements are so alive; AND that’s exactly how I want this show to feel. We have our core tunes, which includes a killer arrangement of SWAY- but I intend to go with the flow and if I want to switch it up, trust me, I will!

Aside from this show, do you have any other projects you're working on that you'd like to share with us?

I’m gearing up for a workshop of Sweet Charity! I’ve been plugging along putting together a team alongside Kristin Caskey for [over] three years. I tapped Jeff and Rick Kuperman myself to direct and choreograph and we’ve had a great time thus far! I’m very excited to get in the studio with the team we’ve assembled to play, challenge and discover even more about this piece.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

If you’re able to, I hope you’ll come join me at Cafe Carlyle! We’re going to have a wonderful time! I’m so genuinely excited to share a night of music with you!

Follow Ariana on Instagram @arianadebose

Tickets to see Ariana DeBose from September 29 - October 3 are available on Cafe Carlyle's website here. Dinner reservations are offered between 6:30pm and 7:30pm, with the performance beginning at approximately 8:45pm.

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