John Cardoza Joins DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES At 54 Below

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John Cardoza joins DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 11 on October 24th at 9:30pm. Created in 2014 by Megan Minutillo, DUETS: The Concert Series is an evening of music and storytelling that features future Broadway stars and their Broadway idols, NYC theatre performers who have inspired them to join, and/or stay in this world of show business.

Come for the duets, stay for the stories, leave with your heart forever changed.

John Cardoza created the role of Younger Noah in the musical adaptation of The Notebook, both on Broadway and in the show's world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. He returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical having previously played the role of Christian in the National Tour. John made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill. He received his BFA in Musical Theatre from the Boston Conservatory of Music.

Volume 11 is produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Abby Gorsuch. Previously announced cast members include Joseph Keegan, Carissa Navarra, and Camila Serrano. Follow @duetstheconcertseries on Instagram to stay up to date with the latest casting and creative announcements!

DUETS: The Concert Series Volume 11 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 24th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $20 (includes $4.50in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50in fees) - $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Use code DUETS5 for $5 off the main dining room and bar rail cover charge.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in-demand venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

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