Jeffry Denman Hosts Benefit Concert UKE NIGHT IV - THE BEATLES EDITION

Uke Night is back! The fourth installment of the musical evening devoted to the Ukulele created and hosted by Jeffry Denman, (multi-Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Astaire Award nominee and Bistro Award winner, star of Irving Berlin's White Christmas on Broadway and Kid Victory at the Vineyard Theatre) is back with old and new Uke-friends playing an All-Beatles evening.

Uke Night will be presented at 9:30 pm on Sunday November 3rd at The Green Room 42.

Appearing with Denman are Marc Kudisch (three-time Tony Nominee, The Great Society), Ben Fankhauser (Disney's Newsies), Joe Carroll (Disney's Frozen) Robert Creighton (Disney's Frozen), Clyde Alves (On the Town), Evie Dolan (School of Rock), Andrew Swackhamer (Starbird & the Phoenix), Jazz Ukulele Artist Gracie Terzian, Lauren Elder (Hair), Courtney Bassett (The Great Comet), Lauren Wright (Mamma Mia, National Tour), Jonathan Glew (Betrayal) This edition of Uke Night will feature a wide range of Beatles music all played on the Ukulele. "With A Little Help From My Friends" "I Wanna Hold Your Hand" "She's Leaving Home"," Eleanor Rigby," "Norwegian Wood" "Hide Your Love Away" "Across the Universe" "Fool on the Hill" "Yesterday" " All my Lovin'" "Hard Days Night" and more!

Tickets start at $20. There is no food/Bev minimum

Tickets at www.thegreenroom42.com

Uke Night is a benefit concert with proceeds going to support Denman Theatre & Dance Co a non-profit dance company dedicated to creating theatrical works that use dance as a primary storytelling device. Jeffry Denman, Artistic Director; Elise Melendez, Managing Director. www.denmantdc.com Instagram: @denmantdc





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You