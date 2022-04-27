Jeffrey Vause Will Make Cabaret Debut With ALOHA OY! at Don't Tell Mama On May 14th

Proud Image Theatre Company presents

JEFFREY VAUSE

in

ALOHA OY!

THE CABARET

NYC CABARET DEBUT!



When you're from paradise, why would you ever wanna leave?



MUSICAL DIRECTION John Bowen



ONE NIGHT ONLY!

MAY 14th, 2022 at 5:00 PM

DON'T TELL MAMA / 343 West 46th Street

$20 cover / $20 2-drink minimum CASH ONLY



Written and performed by JEFFREY VAUSE ( www.jeffreyvause.com ) this cabaret act explores, through songs and stories, Jeffrey's journey from an innocent young performer who grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii to his eventual move to New York City - because growing up in paradise wasn't enough!



Featuring music by Bacharach/David, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Maltby/Shire, Edward Kleban, Kander/Ebb, Marvin Hamlisch plus others, this delightful show will take you from the most beautiful island in the world to the most exciting one!



In Honolulu, Jeffrey performed in numerous productions before his move to the Big Apple. He triumphed as Arnold in the 15th Anniversary Off-Off Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Tony-winning play TORCH SONG TRILOGY at the Grove St. Playhouse in Greenwich Village. H/X Magazine in its review wrote: "Jeffrey Vause, excellent as Arnold, the broken-hearted drag performer, regenerates the role with a more relaxed demeanor." Jeffrey has also been seen in Irving Berlin RAGTIME REVUE, THE IT GIRL, OKLAHOMA! & Andy Halliday's NOTHING BUT TRASH, portraying 3 different character roles.



Jeffrey produced, wrote and performed in a one-man multi-character play (also called ALOHA OY!) and recently produced, wrote and starred (in drag no less!) in TOMORROW WE LOVE, a gender-bending comedic homage to the classic romantic films of the mid-20th century, at Theater for the New City.



Jeffrey founded PROUD IMAGE THEATRE COMPANY in 2019 to highlight and showcase works primarily from the LGBTQIA+ community that demonstrate tolerance and promote visibility through artistic expression.

