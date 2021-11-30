Jeff Harnar to Return to Birdland With A COLLECTIVE CY

Jeff Harnar will salute Emmy, Grammy, Tony winning songwriter Cy Coleman in his award-winning, critically acclaimed show A COLLECTIVE CY, originally performed in 2007 at Feinstein's at the Regency in New York City. The show was the winner of the 2007 Bistro Award for Major Engagement In this 16th anniversary special encore performance expect to hear familiar standards like "The Best is Yet To Come," "Witchcraft," "Hey Look Me Over," "When in Rome," as well as surprises from Coleman's six decade career that included Broadway hits like "Sweet Charity." Alex Rybeck conducts The Rhythm of Life Quartet featuring Jay Leonhart on bass, Ray Marchica on drums, Marc Phaneuf on sax, and the show is Directed by Sara Louise Lazarus.

A COLLECTIVE CY: Jeff Harnar sings Cy Coleman plays Birdland Jazz Club (315 West 44th Street) on Monday January 31st at 7pm. There is a $40 Cover Charge and an additional $20 food or drink minimum per person. Tickets and information are available at www.birdlandjazz.com. Telephone is (212) 581-3080.

As of August 9th Birdland Jazz Club requires proof of vaccination for all its staff, artists and patrons. In accordance with the most recent NYC Covid-19 guidelines, Birdland will be requiring proof of vaccination at the door in the form of a CDC card, Excelsior passport or a picture of your CDC card with a valid ID.

MORE ABOUT Jeff Harnar

Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro Award and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. His television appearances include Jeff Harnar sings THE 1959 BROADWAY SONGBOOK (PBS), and two PBS specials co-starring KT Sullivan, REMEMBER: Songs of the Holidays and AMERICAN SONGBOOK: LIVE FROM NJPAC. This Fall he debuted I KNOW THINGS NOW: Jeff Harnar sings SONDHEIM at Feinstein's/54 Below and Feinstein's at Vitello's. He has toured nationally with Shauna Hicks in I GOT RHYTHM: Mickey & Judy's Hollywood with seven symphony Pops orchestras, culminating at New York's Town Hall with a 35 piece orchestra. He has released four solo CD's. Look for Jeff on the cover of the guide So You Want to Sing Cabaret published in 2020 and as The Night Club singer in Joshua Tree, 1951: A Portrait of James Dean (Iconoclast Films). Of Jeff's work, Michael Feinstein has said, "I discover something new in a lyric every time I hear Jeff Harnar sing."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

A COLLECTIVE CY

Jeff Harnar sings Cy Coleman

With

Music Director Alex Rybeck

And The Rhythm of Life Quartet

Directed by Sara Louise Lazarus

Monday January 31st, 2022 at 7pm

AT BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

www.birdlandjazz.com