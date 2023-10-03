Jasmine Forsberg Brings MUSIC THAT MADE ME - A COLLECTION OF SONGS AND STORIES THAT HAVE SHAPED MY LIFE, November 19

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jasmine Forsberg in Music That Made Me on November 19, 2023 at 9:30pm (livestream at 9:45pm). Forsberg, known for Broadway's Here Lies Love, and the national tour of Six, will recount special moments from her blossoming career and take the audience on a tour of the songs and shows that have shaped her artistic journey.

Featuring music from Six, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, as well as her original songs, Forsberg creates a lively and personal evening while sharing the mic with some of her Six sisters and songwriting collaborators.

Featuring special guests Olivia Donalson (Disney's Aladdin, Six), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Six), and Sofie Zamchick. With direction by Joseph Frederick Allen and music direction by Luke Williams, this is a solo debut that you do not want to miss.

Jasmine Forsberg in Music That Made Me plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 19th, 2023 at 9:30pm (livestream at 9:45pm). Cover charges are $40-$50 ($45.50-$56.50 with fees.) Premiums are $80 ($89.50 with fees.) Livestream tickets are $25 ($28.50 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Jasmine Forsberg is New York-based actor and songwriter originally from Orlando, Florida. Broadway: Here Lies Love (Maria Luisa). First National Tour: Six (Jane Seymour). Off-Broadway: Broadway Bounty Hunter. Regional: Love in Hate Nation (Two River Theater, World Premiere), A Grand Night for Singing (Goodspeed), Wild Fire (Denver Center, World Premiere). TV: "One December Night" (Hallmark). BFA from Penn State.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.