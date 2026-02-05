Jasmine Forsberg to Star in FUSONG Concert at The Green Room 42 to Benefit AALDEF

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Green Room 42 presents highlights from FUSONG, a new musical based on "The Lost Daughter of Happiness" by acclaimed Chinese novelist Geling Yan with book and lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson and music by Cecilia Lin, in a concert on March 23 at 7 pm.

Gabriel Barre directs. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (https://www.aaldef.org/) and features Jasmine Forsberg (SIX) as Fusong, Marc dela Cruz (HAMILTON), Matt Dengler (THE VISIT), Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus (FALSETTOS), Paolo Montalban (CINDERELLA), Emy Coligado (THE CHANGELING), and Brian Jose (MISS SAIGON) with music direction by Joshua Zecher-Ross (OPERATION MINCEMEAT). Lawrence A. Walker is the show's original producer.

FUSONG tells the story of two Chinese women in two different centuries linked by their complicated destiny. As Fusong is kidnapped from her small village in China and thrown into the dark world of San Francisco's Chinatown in 1866, Isabel, a novelist, grapples with her books being banned and how the truth of Fusong's story impacts her own place in the divided America of 2026. Their lives intertwine, leading them on a journey to discover their shared legacy of resilience and resistance to the status quo. Inspired by the journeys of the 3000 women kidnapped from their homes in China who then survived the brutalities of 19th century America, this is a tale of honor, sacrifice, love, and the kind of endurance that transcends time. FUSONG was a 2025 recommended show at NAMT and is a 2026 semi-finalist for the O'Neill Musical Theatre Conference.

