Jamie deRoy & friends presents CELEBRATING SONGWRITERS Part 1 on March 28th

Jamie deRoy & friends presents Celebrating Songwriters Part 1 to air on Sunday, March 28 at 7:30. It is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.

Andrew Lippa performs "Live Out Loud" from "A Little Princess" with Music by Andrew Lippa and Lyric by Brian Crawley. Mary Liz McNamara performs her MAC Award winning song "Bacon."

Charles Strouse treats the crowd to an "Annie" Medley with Music by Charles Strouse and Lyrics by Martin Charnin. The original production of Annie opened April 21, 1977 at the Alvin Theatre and went on to win the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, seven Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the Grammy Award for Best Cast Show Album and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

Christiane Noll sings "Wish on the Moon" Music: Shelly Markham Lyric: Barry Kleinbort and Jamie deRoy. Lee Summers performs his song "Real Good Funk" from his musical "The Funkentine Rapture." Victoria Shaw sings and plays "I Love the Way You Love Me" that she wrote with Chuck Cannon. To end the show Barbara Walsh sings "It Started with a Dream" from "Pamela's First Musical" with Music by Cy Coleman and Lyric by David Zippel. The book was written by Wendy Wasserstein.

The original shows were filmed at the Metropolitan Room, Feinstein's at the Regency and Dillon's. A special shout out to the National Alliance of Musical Theater (NAMT).

Jamie deRoy & friends will air on Sunday, March 28 at 7:30 PM on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34, as well as multiple times on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 on at later dates.

The musicians include Andrew Lippa, Mary Liz McNamara, Charles Strouse, Ron Abel, Bob Renino, Victoria Shaw and Mary Mitchell Campbell.