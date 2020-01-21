Jamen Nanthakumar joins the cast of Women of The Wings Volume III at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14th at 9:30pm.

Jamen Nanthakumar is a New York based actor and writer originally from San Diego. Recent credits: Diana ( La Jolla Playhouse ), Mary Stuart, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (Pioneer Theater Company), A Funny Thing...Forum, The Fantasticks (Pittsburgh Public Theater). While in New York, Jamen spends most of his time workshopping and developing new works. Jamen holds a BFA in MT from Pace University.

Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by female writers who are shaping the musical theatre landscape.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You