Jak Malone Will Make NYC Cabaret Debut on New Year's Eve at The Beechman

Fresh off winning the 2025 Tony Award for Best Supporting Actor for their standout performance as Hester in Operation Mincemeat, Jak Malone will celebrate New Year’s Eve with their New York cabaret debut at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, located in the popular Theatre District hangout, the West Bank Cafe. This special one-night-only event will be livestreamed worldwide, with proceeds from the evening to benefit Broadway Cares.

With the show beginning at 10:00 PM, the evening will feature an intimate cabaret performance titled Jak, Jak, Jak! filled with stories, music, and holiday revelry; crafted in Jak’s singular, cheeky style. Following the show, guests are invited to stay for drinks, mingling, and a few festive surprises before joining Jak and the West Bank Cafe/Laurie Beechman Theatre family for a countdown to midnight inside the venue’s newly reimagined Hell’s Kitchen space, just steps from Times Square and the lights of Broadway.

Tickets for the event begin at $100, with livestream tickets available for $20, and all proceeds go to benefit Broadway Cares. Doors open at 9:00 PM, when guests can enjoy dinner and drinks from the full West Bank Cafe menu. Please note there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per guest.

ABOUT Jak Malone

Jak Malone won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his Broadway debut, playing Hester and others in Operation Mincemeat, and won the 2024 Olivier Award for the same role in the West End. Stage credits include: Sondheim on Sondheim (Alexandra Palace Theatre); Spies Are Forever (Gillian Lynne Theatre); Operation Mincemeat (Riverside Studios / Southwark Playhouse / New Diorama Theatre) and A Clockwork Orange (Everyman Theatre, Liverpool). Workshops include: Benny & Joon (Larry Hirchhorn); Grayson: The Musical (National Theatre). Training: BA Acting, LIPA. When Jak is not performing he’s an avid fan of horror movies, nail varnish and The Muppets.