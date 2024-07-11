Jaime Lyn Beatty, Madison Kopec & More to Star in SOUND MIND, SOUND HEART: A BENEFIT CONCERT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Jaime Lyn Beatty (Starkid, Five; A Parody Musical), Desmond Luis Edwards (How To Dance In Ohio), Madison Kopec (How To Dance In Ohio), and more in Sound Mind, Sound Heart: A Benefit for The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention on Friday, August 16th at 9:30 PM. This show guarantees to be an evening of extraordinary performances by stars of stage and screen as they come together to share their voices in songs of resilience, healing, and hope to raise support and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Through the healing power of beautiful music and a strong community, this benefit concert aims to help de-stigmatize mental health and start a conversation.

Other stars in this production include Frenie Acoba (Matilda, “Gossip Girl”), Cara Rose DiPietro (Little Shop of Horrors at The Barn), Vince Ermita (Disney’s The Lion King), Akira Golz (Matilda, Nella the Night Princess), Jetta Jurainsz (The Mystery of Edwin Drood at The Goodspeed Opera House), Sarah Beth Pfeifer (The Lightning Thief), and more to be announced!

Sound Mind, Sound Heart is produced by Alyssa Kirchner and Michael D’Elia, with music direction by Jorden Amir, of 54 Below’s What If? series.

Sound Mind, Sound Heart plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) August 16th at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $4 in fees.) Premiums are $78.50 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

